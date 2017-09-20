Back To Basics At Zayo

Zayo Group (ZAYO) is a small player in a competitive market dominated by much bigger companies. However, the industry itself is still growing at a rapid clip as the demand for bandwidth is basically insatiable from stuff like streaming media, cloud applications, online gaming, video surveillance, upcoming 5G and IoT (the internet of things). From Cisco (CSCO):

Annual global IP traffic will reach 3.3 ZB per year by 2021, or 278 exabytes (EB) per month. In 2016, the annual run rate for global IP traffic was 1.2 ZB per year, or 96 EB per month. Global IP traffic will increase nearly threefold over the next 5 years. Overall, IP traffic will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24 percent from 2016 to 2021. Monthly IP traffic will reach 35 GB per capita by 2021, up from 13 GB per capita in 2016.

Mobile data is even growing twice as fast, from Fidelity:

Here is a useful overview of what they do, from the Q3CC slides:

Zayo has gone through a couple of fairly soft quarters, but it argues that there are a lot of opportunities out there, and that basically the only thing they have to do to benefit from these is to boost their sales and marketing leadership and team.

There seems to be some scope for improvement as management argued during the Q3CC that 85-90% of bookings come from existing customers, so there seems to be room for expansion into new customers here.

So most of their bookings come from existing customers and for this to happen they have to be in an ongoing conversation with these customers.

But as it happens, they have also let up here a bit and this is showing in a slight increase in the churn rate:

While the company had net new sales of $6.9M (recovering from the dip in the previous quarter where it was just $5.2M), and gross installs of $7.2M, the increase in the churn rate to 1.2% delivered net installs of $1.5M (including one month of ELI).

Since most of their orders come from existing customers, even a slight increase in the churn rate (in this case from 1.1% to 1.2%) already has quite an impact. The $1.5M in net installs delivers an organic growth rate of 4%, which is below target (6%-8%).

When asked during the CC, management argued:

one of the messages internal to Zayo right now is we have not been as kind of tight in the management of our embedded base of revenue in the recent past as we have been in the distant past. And that's explainable, but it's still painful. It's explainable because there has been a lot of noise in the system. There has been acquisitions that we've been doing, integrations that have been taking place, change out of key people.

While true, this is a little curious. Zayo is a small company competing against much bigger and better capitalized companies like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) in a capital-intensive industry, acquisitions are its bread and butter (having acquired 40 companies or so) and they have done pretty well with these.

On the basis of that acquisition-led business model, the company has doubled revenue, tripled EBITDA and moved earnings into positive territory over the last five years.

Perhaps even more notable, the company has managed to keep the issue of new shares surprisingly limited:

Less surprising is that the company has issued lots of debt, which now totals $5.62B, which is 2/3 of their market cap.

Despite the increasing debt, company finances have improved considerably over the years:

This is pretty remarkable given the 40 acquisitions and increasing debt. But in the figure, you see that operating expenses are declining as a percentage of revenues, there is good operating leverage. It isn't surprising that EBITDA has also increased as a percentage of revenues.

Interest expense has also halved as a percentage of revenues, the increasing debt burden hasn't led to an increasing debt burden, quite the contrary. The result of this is that EPS has moved into the black, even on a GAAP basis.

While the stock price has been following these trends, but in a considerably muted fashion. This suggests to us that there is room for improvement.

Indeed, the core business model is quite profitable, especially in a low rate environment as the total contract value of bookings is over twice the associated committed capex with an average payback period of just 18 months:

So what is lacking? Well, the company argues that with all the noise provided by those 40 acquisitions and the efforts of integrating these, they haven't spent sufficient time with their existing customer, resulting in a creep up in the churn rate.

The company plans to execute two remedies:

Focus more on existing customers.

Increase the sales and marketing force and the overhaul of the management team (which they've completed).

Perhaps the following sums it up, from management during the Q3CC:

So, we're not talking about any significant shift and what we're doing it's more just getting more intense, putting more coverage out there in order to more fully leverage the assets we have in place.

The company is also focusing more on specific verticals like webscale, wireless, cable TV, PTTs, finance, healthcare, media gaming & adtech, datacenters cloud & software, manufacturing & transportation, federal & public sector.

We also think that the big deal activity can come back as it was soft in the quarter for no apparent reason.

Valuation

Despite increasing debt, the company's valuation has steadily declined:

Analysts expect 60 cents a share in earnings this year, rising to 70 cents the next, so on an earnings basis, the shares are expensive. Given the operational leverage this isn't overly worrying.

Conclusion

Despite a few softer quarters, metrics have been steadily improving at Zayo Group. This isn't surprising as the business model is inherently profitable but the difficulties lie in integrating acquisitions in order to achieve sufficient scale.

That might have distracted a bit from caring for existing customers, which are overwhelmingly responsible for revenues. Management is recognizing the problem and is renewing a sales and marketing effort and engaging existing customers.

On an earnings basis, the shares are expensive so we see limited upside for the immediate future. However, if management efforts result in renewed acceleration of growth, we think there is room for upside given the substantial operational leverage.