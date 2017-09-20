Seadrill Bankruptcy - Discussion Of Frequently Asked Questions

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

While I have already discussed potential implications of last week's bankruptcy filing in great detail, many investors obviously continue to be confused - at least when judging by the discussions on Seeking Alpha and the many questions I am receiving via email on a daily basis.

Picture: Semi-Submersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source:Offshoreenergytoday.com

Given these issues, I have decided to compile an article with answers to the most frequently asked questions with a special focus on the company's equityholders:

1. Will there be a recovery for common shareholders?

Perhaps.

The restructuring support agreement ("RSA") which has been worked out between the company, its banks and a couple of institutional bondholders currently contemplates an approximately 2% recovery for equityholders but this would require the company's plan of reorganization to be approved by more than 50% of the company's unsecured creditors by number and by more than 66.6% of the amount of outstanding unsecured claims.

Currently only a small number of creditors (the "ad-hoc group") holding roughly 40% of the outstanding amounts under the company's bonds supports the restructuring.

2. What happens to the proposed recovery for equityholders if the unsecured creditors reject the plan of reorganization?

In this case, the restructuring support agreement clearly states that there won't be any recovery for common shareholders ("If Class B3 votes to reject the Plan, holders of Interests in Seadrill will receive no recovery).

3. Will the court be able to confirm the plan of reorganization despite being rejected by the majority of unsecured creditors?

Yes. In order to successfully obtain confirmation of a plan of reorganization, Section 1129(A)(10) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code requires that the plan proponent obtain the acceptance of at least one impaired class. As the plan is supported by 97% of the company's secured creditors, their approval will be a given.

4. Will equityholders be able to vote on the plan of reorganization?

No.

5. Could there be changes to the current restructuring support agreement that might improve the proposed recovery for equityholders?

Unlikely.

Changes to the RSA would most likely relate to providing more incentives for unsecured bondholders outside the ad-hoc group to approve the plan. This could actually result in a lower or even no recovery for common shareholders.

6. Are there any other chances for equityholders to retain a higher stake in the restructured company?

Yes. At least theoretically.

The RSA provides for a 90-day "Go-Shop-Period" until December 11 ("... shall have the rights to solicit, initiate, encourage, or induce Alternative Restructuring Proposals from any Entity").

If a superior "Alternative Restructuring Proposal" emerges until December 11, there would a theoretical chance for equityholders to receive a better recovery rate. That said, an alternative proposal not only looks unlikely at this point given that other interested parties already had 18 months to submit offers, there's also no incentive for potential other suitors to increase the recovery for equityholders.

7. Why would John Fredriksen accept his current roughly 23.5% stake in Seadrill being potentially wiped out under the plan of reorganization?

His company, Hemen Holdings, has committed to hundreds of millions of dollars of both debt and equity funding to the new Seadrill in addition to exchanging some bonds into equity. In return, Hemen Holdings will receive new equity providing Fredriksen with roughly the same stake in the restructured company.

8. Will the bankruptcy court appoint an official equity committee?

Perhaps.

As the RSA currently contemplates a recovery for equityholders and a highly preferential treatment for the ad-hoc group, outside bondholders will most likely object the deal in court, claiming unfair treatment and a violation of the absolute priority rule. To provide for adequate representation of equityholders, the judge might indeed decide to appoint an official equity committee.

Remember, there are generally four factors the court will consider. Those factors are whether (i) the debtor is likely to prove solvent and there is a substantial likelihood of a meaningful distribution to equity, (ii) equity is not adequately represented by stakeholders already involved, (iii) the debtor’s case is complex, and (iv) the cost of an official equity committee is justified.

9. Will the stock be delisted from the NYSE?

Not necessarily.

The NYSE has broad discretion over the issue. Seadrill states that "the chapter 11 filing in itself will not result in Seadrill’s stock being delisted. Delisting will depend on Seadrill’s ability to comply with the listing requirements."

That said, the stock is currently trading below the $1 NYSE's minimum price requirement for continued listing.

10. What will happen to the stock in case of delisting?

The shares will likely commence trading on the over-the-counter market as already evidenced by the company's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ) which was delisted by the NYSE soon after the company filed for bankruptcy alongside Seadrill due to current shareholders expected to be wiped out.

11. What will happen to the stock upon Seadrill's emergence from bankruptcy?

The current equity will be cancelled and a new iteration of Seadrill with new equity will emerge. It is likely that the new stock will again be listed on both the Oslo and New York Stock Exchange. If there will be a recovery for current shareholders, they will get their respective share in the new equity allocated shortly after the company emerges from bankruptcy.

12. When will Seadrill emerge from bankruptcy?

The company's plan currently anticipates to emerge from bankruptcy within the next 9-11 months.

Investors should take a look at the following table for anticipated key milestone dates in the bankruptcy process:



13. What will be the equity valuation of the restructured company?

The valuation scenarios calculated by the company's advisors have been filed with the bankruptcy court but remain undisclosed.

Based on the proposed $200 million capital injection in exchange for 25% of the new equity, the implied equity value of the new Seadrill would calculate to just $800 million.

That said, the new equity could also be sold at a meaningful discount given that it will be mostly underwritten by the ad-hoc group, leaving some room for a potentially higher valuation.



To put things into perspective:

At the current share price, assuming a recovery for equityholders of approximately 2%, the restructured company's pro-forma market capitalization calculates to a whopping $8.5 billion, eclipsing industry leader Transocean (NYSE:RIG) by 130%.

Based on the implied equity valuation of $800 million discussed above, theoretical downside in the shares would calculate to more than 90% from current levels.

14. At which price will the new Seadrill shares commence trading?

Ultimately, the company's share price upon commencement of trading for the new equity will be determined by (i) the number of new shares being issued, (ii) the valuation of the company's advisors, (iii) oil prices and latest industry- and company-specific developments as the most important determining factors for supply and demand in the shares.

15. I am a Seadrill equityholder. What does "approximately 2% recovery" mean in absolute numbers for me?

Again, this will depend on the number of new shares being issued, the company's equity valuation and other determining factors for the resulting share price once the new stock commences trading.



As an example:

You currently own 100,000 shares of Seadrill common stock.

Current Seadrill share count: roughly 500 million.

Assumed share count for new Seadrill: 50 million.

Assumed equity valuation upon commencement of trading: $1 billion.



Under this scenario, your 100,000 shares would be exchanged into 200 shares of new Seadrill common stock. Assuming, the first share price upon commencement of trading exactly reflects the company's (assumed) equity value, your recovery would calculate to $4,000 compared to a value of $33,500 as of yesterday's close.

16. Given the implied equity valuation and plenty of uncertainties regarding a potential recovery for equityholders why is the stock still trading at seemingly elevated levels?

With negative catalysts mostly out of the way for now and shares expected to trade for many months going forward, potentially even remaining on the big board, there's still ample room for momentum traders and speculative investors to chase the stock, regardless of fundamental valuation aspects.

Moreover, shortsellers might be inclined to cover positions given elevated borrowing fees and sky-high margin requirements threatening to negate additional downside potential in the share price over time.

17. I am holding a long position at a substantial loss. Should I sell or still bet on an improved recovery for equityholders?

You should consider taking your losses and moving on as an improved recovery for shareholders looks unlikely at this point. In fact, there's a great chance that equityholders will see no recovery at all. If lucky, you might be able to dispose of your shares into a momentum-driven run as evidenced today.

18. Do I have to cover my short position before the current equity will be cancelled?

No.

If there will be no recovery for current shareholders, your gain will be 100%. In case there will be a recovery for equityholders, you will be short the respective number of new shares upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy.

19. What about entering a short position at seemingly elevated share price levels?

Be careful.

As discussed above, the shares will remain a plaything for speculative investors and momentum traders for the time being so don't expect valuation to be determined by fundamental considerations anytime soon.

Moreover, you would be subject to prohibitive borrowing fees and very high margin requirements.

For these reasons, I wouldn't advise to short the shares except for daytrading opportunities.

20. Will the new Seadrill be worth a bet?

Depends on valuation.

As discussed above, demand for the new shares upon commencement of trading will be determined by oil prices and latest company- and industry-specific developments as well as the equity valuation of the company's advisors which will be disclosed at some time going forward.

That said, the new Seadrill will not only still carry a substantial debtload, but also management's assumptions even under a "delayed dayrate" scenario in the company's restructuring presentation look pretty aggressive.

Bottom line:

Hopefully, the above compilation provides investors with some answers but I would also advise to take a look at the company's disclosure statement filed with the bankruptcy court and the highly valuable insights of fellow contributors WYCO Researcher and Vladimir Zernov.

Feel free to ask me any further questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.