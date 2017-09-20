Will Enbridge See Green Through Green Energy Investments?

A key member of the oil & gas industry, Enbridge Inc. also has an extensive and growing green energy division.

When you say Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), most investors, including myself, think of its extensive oil & gas related pipelines crisscrossing North America. Don't get me wrong, that is the backbone of Enbridge Inc. and will remain so for a long time. However, there is an interesting and growing part of the firm I would like to direct your attention to. That is its Green Power and Transmission unit. I focus almost exclusively on the oil & gas sector, but when I found out Enbridge Inc. had a green energy division I decided to take a look. Let's dig in.

I know this is a politically charged topic, but for investors this is what matters; Enbridge Inc. gets to fight climate change and make a buck or three in the process. Regardless of where you stand on this issue, Enbridge Inc. is making money from its green investments and that's what's important for shareholders.

Overview

Enbridge Inc. has 3,900 gross/3,000 net (in nameplate capacity, gross is total electricity that can be generated and net is the total amount that can be distributed to end buyers, not to be confused with the net share to Enbridge Inc. or the actual electricity that will be generated on average during the year) megawatts (MW per hour) of green energy electricity generation capacity that is either operating or under construction. As of now, Enbridge has a stake in 2,000 net MW of operational green electricity generation capacity.

There are five parts to this; solar, wind, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and hydroelectric facilities. The vast majority of its green energy division is weighted towards wind. First, let's break down the non-wind portion of this division.

Solar: Enbridge owns 150 MW of gross electricity generation capacity through four solar plants. Three are located in Ontario with the largest being the Sarnia Solar project. Enbridge entered the US solar market in 2012 by buying the 50 MW Silver State North complex in Clark County, Nevada, which Enbridge owns entirely.

Up in Canada, the Sarnia (80 MW), Tilbury (5 MW), and Amherstburg II (15 MW) solar projects are wholly owned by Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF). Combined, all four plants at peak capacity can supply enough electricity to power 29,000 homes based on gross generation.

Enbridge Income Fund is a publicly traded fund in Canada (up north the ticker is TSE:ENF) and over-the-counter in America that Enbridge Inc. has a material economic stake in.

I will note here that it appears the number of homes that Enbridge is assuming it can power with its green energy assets factors in the expected capacity factor (actual electricity generation, not nameplate capacity). This is true for all of the figures given below in gross terms, and when Enbridge says net that is the actual expected electricity generation.

According to the EIA, the average capacity factor for solar projects in the US is about 25%. Hydropower is around 40% (generates power throughout the day), wind farms are about 35%, waste heat recovery varies between 45-70%, geothermal is around 74%, and baseload plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear) are around 90%.

Waste heat recovery: Five waste heat recovery ventures in Canada have 34 MW of gross electricity capacity. The Enbridge Income Fund venture owns half of those plants (NRGreen projects) with the ability to power almost 11,000 homes.

Geothermal: Back in 2012, Enbridge brought the Neal Hot Springs project online in Malheur County, Oregon. With 23 MW of net electricity generation capacity, the asset can power 18,125 homes, with the electricity sold to Idaho's power grid. Enbridge owns 40% of the venture.

Hydroelectric: Enbridge owns the Wasdell Falls dam that has 1.6 MW of net electricity generation capacity in Ontario, Canada, that is churned out through three turbines. Enough to power 1,084 homes, with Enbridge owning 50% of the asset.

Transmission: The 214-mile long Montana-Alberta Tie Line connects both producers and consumers of electricity on both sides due to its bi-directional capabilities. With 300 MW of transmission capacity, the project was built to encourage cross-border green energy projects. This transmission system links several of Enbridge's wind projects in Alberta to Montana's power grid, with Enbridge owning 100% of the endeavor.

Earnings: During the first half of 2017, Enbridge's Green Power and Transmission division generated $101 million in earnings before factoring in income taxes and interest expenses. While plenty of green energy endeavors are wildly unprofitable, the utility side of the equation is much more favorable (encouraged by development subsidies, reduced tax rates, and/or higher rates for the electricity produced) as government incentives come into play.

While not a major part of Enbridge's operations yet, its green division will be around for a very long time. All of these assets generate stable income streams and the world will always need electricity. Back in 2005, this division was tiny, basically non-existent. By 2010, Enbridge had grown this division to around 250-300 MW of net green electricity capacity. Seven years later and that has grown seven-fold with room to run. As Enbridge's green division grows, so too will its ability to reward investors with larger payouts.

It also doesn't hurt to have these green assets when you are an oil & gas giant, as it gives you a better image at least on the margins. Now let's focus on the real green juggernaut in Enbridge's green portfolio, wind.

Wind equals growth

18 wind farms, several of which are under construction, will have 3,400 MW of gross electricity generation capacity. Keep in mind that Enbridge's ownership is varied across those 18 assets, and some are owned by Enbridge Income Fund.

As I said above, onshore wind farms tend to operate around a little over a third of their nameplate capacity (on average during the year), but offshore wind farms (far more common in Europe than America, American is all about onshore wind) seem to come in higher than that with a capacity factor of 40-45%. With the caveat that offshore wind farms are more expensive to construct.

The Chapman Ranch project, 100% owned by Enbridge, is expected to come online during the second half of this year. 81 turbines in Nueces County, Texas, is expected to have 249 MW of gross electricity generation. Enbridge is spending $400 million to bring that additional capacity online which will be able to power 77,000 homes.

Enbridge is also moving into the European wind farm market through the Rampion offshore project in the UK and the Hohe See offshore project in Germany.

At the Rampion project, Enbridge owns a 24.9% stake in the venture which will see 116 turbines brought online with 400 MW of gross electricity generation capacity. Net to Enbridge, it will cost the company about C$750 million ($616 million as of this writing). This venture will have the ability to power 315,900 homes in Europe. E.ON is the lead developer of the project, which is set to come online in 2018.

The cash flow generation of the Rampion wind farm is protected through a 15-year agreement with Britain where Enbridge will be able to sell electricity at a fixed rate under the Renewable Obligation Certificates program. Government incentives are at play to bolster Enbridge's return on investment.

Over in Germany, the Hohe See project aims to bring 497 MW of gross electricity generation capacity online. With a C$1.7 billion cost net to Enbridge, 71 turbines are expected to generate enough electricity to power 565,602 homes by late-2019. Enbridge owns 50% of this venture.

The Albatros expansion seeks to build off the Hohe See venture by adding 16 additional turbines to the area, which will have 112 MW of gross electricity generation capacity capable of powering 127,460 homes. Enbridge expects this project will come online in late-2019 alongside the Hohe See development with a C$395 million price tag net to Enbridge. Combined, these two projects will cost Enbridge roughly C$2.1 billion, $1.724 billion as of this writing. Enbridge will own 50% of the expansion as well.

Under long-term contracts spanning 20 years, Enbridge and its partner EnBW (a German utility company) will sell electricity from the Hohe See developments at a fixed price to Germany at very favorable prices (Germany's way of encouraging these developments to come to fruition).

Source: Enbridge Inc

These four projects represent those currently moving forward to completion. Enbridge owns 50% of the French offshore wind farm development company Éolien Maritime France that may decided to move forward with three French offshore wind farms with a combined 1,428 MW of gross capacity. A final investment decision is still being considered, but is worth keeping in mind due to its size.

Significance

As I said up above, this Green Energy division of Enbridge basically was non-existent a decade ago. Now it is set to become a material growth engine by the end of the decade. These are expensive projects but they sport very stable returns, in large part due to government incentives. Once construction is complete, all Enbridge has to do is sit back and collect its protected revenue streams.

Utilities are prime assets for income investors. They are boring, straightforward, and always needed. The world needs more electricity generation, not less, and having assets that are set to remain relevant for an indefinite amount of time makes it very easy for investors to sleep at night.

Final thoughts

Those that follow me, thank you by the way, know I focus almost exclusively on the oil & gas sector. When I was searching through Enbridge Inc.'s SEC filings and presentations, I was surprised to see that the midstream giant had a large and growing green energy division and decided to highlight the firm as a prime example of diversification. Government incentives in Canada, America, the UK, and Germany are key to making the returns of these green endeavors work.

As these green energy developments come online and Enbridge Inc. starts selling larger and larger amounts of electricity, those cash flow streams can be directed to growing its 4.7% yield.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own set of risks and rewards. Always due your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.