EA's Emerging Cloud Gaming Opportunity

In case you missed it, Electronic Arts (EA) attended a Deutsche Bank conference last Wednesday (September 13th), which was the first conference since its Annual Meeting in August. To me, what was really interesting about this conference was management's updated commentary on its emerging its cloud gaming business, which could potentially be a game changer.

To kick off the conference, the Deutsche Bank analyst observed that EA's commentary about cloud gaming during its last earnings call was highly unusual, suggesting that EA has ahead of competitors like Activision (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO):

...in your last earnings call, you guys mentioned cloud six times... I haven't heard EA mention this however before, as a matter of fact, they went through last six quarters and I hadn't seen it at all. And aside from, like Microsoft and Amazon, no one is really talking about this in the gaming space. So I just want to get your view here about like what the post cloud will look like, some of the things you're working on regarding speed and latency, and then kind of like the impacts you can see having in your business longer term.

Management's answer was, frankly, quite astonishing to me and the most noteworthy takeaway from the entire conference. In the following transcript, I tried to condense their answer as much as possible with losing key points:

The first thing to note is that we've been actually working on it for a very long time. We've been working towards that, we've run demos with Xfinity for a couple of years in the past. So we have actually had a service up and running... we've been building out a portfolio of games that we think we'll make an attractive offering. And then importantly also is we have been building an infrastructure, both from a product and from a marketing perspective.. And so all of these things being in place, we have been working on five or more years now actually... The limiting factor now is probably the round trip time, the latency in the network because that's the responsiveness of the game to the player. But we have demos running up now with a major Internet company. We haven't said who, where we're showing a Battlefield experience which is essentially indistinguishable from a locally rendered Battlefield experience. And Battlefield, of course is probably the most demanding of games in terms of, like Twitch response is higher. So the technology is pretty much in... [Cloud gaming is] also a lower, much lower cost of entry for our players. Right now, if you want to play FIFA in the United States, it costs you $460, right. You have to buy the game, you have to buy the console. In a streaming world, it could be $9.99 a month, I mean the commercial details has to be worked out, but it's whatever number it ends up at, it's going to be very much less than $460. So that extends your... because all you need locally is literally a smart TV, I mean it's a true thin client model.

EA give an whopper of an answer, loaded with implications for investors. Two implications in particular stands out to me.

First, after years of investments, it appears that the company has solved -- albeit in a demo environment -- the latency issue, which was the major technological roadblock to cloud adoption. Any gamer would tell you that latency, or "lag" in gamer parlance, can ruin games, especially for first person shooter and strategy games that requires quick reactions. Of note is that Battlefield is a first person shooter game, so it appears to be quite an achievement for the cloud gaming demo to be indistinguishable from the locally rendered experience. So this update is a big deal. If you recall, less than two years ago, at an UBS conference in November 2015 (public archive no longer available on EA's site), management said it was hard to imagine a pure cloud gaming experience:

We think that there is a potential for longer-term for cloud-based style gaming, where you don’t have to have in the house, full computing power. It’s hard to imagine today without some computing power, some people talked about cloud-based gaming where all the computing powers sits in the cloud. That’s probably still ways away because bandwidth speeds and the length of distance to the servers are still an issue.

If cloud gaming becomes real, the second implication is that consensus forecasts for FY20 (ended March 2020) are probably much too low since nobody on the sell side is modeling in cloud gaming in any meaningful way. I see consensus sales growth of 9.2% in FY19 and this decelerating to 4.8% in FY20. However, if cloud gaming takes off, the TAM for traditionally console games should expand massively.

One way for TAM to increase is by making "hard core" games accessible to those without a dedicated game console or an PC powerful enough to play these games. PlayStation 4 and XBox One combined sold less than 100M units since their launch in 2013 vs. 222M unites of smart TVs sold in 2016 alone, according to Statista. As EA said during their latest conference, all you need is a thin client like a smart TV (which is just one example of a thin client) to get started with cloud gaming. Also, as of 2016, PC continues to be the most popular device for gaming, and cloud gaming will undoubtedly be available to PC gamers.

The other way for TAM to increase is by lowering the upfront cost of gaming since customer will no longer need to upgrade hardware for the latest game, or purchase the game upfront. Instead, for example, gamers could only to pay a subscription, which will offer the additional flexibility of trying on many different games at a low cost. Cloud gaming could even adopt the freemium model by betting that that addictiveness of traditionally console and PC games will result in significant micro transactions.

Conclusion

In my view, it is quite exciting that EA is suddenly starting to talk a lot more about cloud gaming. At the September Deutsche Bank conference, management disclosed that they have made significant technological progress towards cloud gaming, and walked investors through their initial thoughts on this emerging business. In my view, if cloud gaming takes off as management believe it would as early as two years from now, then consensus estimates, which does not reflect the cloud gaming opportunity in any material way, appear too low for FY20 and beyond. In conclusion, I believe investors should watch cloud gaming very closely as it could massively increase the TAM for large console game publishers like EA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.