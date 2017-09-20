Acadia: Where's The Upside From Current Levels?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is trading quite near its 52-week and even its all time highs right now. Apparent investor worries include lack of any major near term catalyst to help the stock break some price barriers, worries of a sudden secondary offering to maintain (an otherwise solid) cash balance vis-a-vis higher SG&A and R&D expenses, overdependence on one drug, and not-so-robust results from a phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis or ADP from last year.

As against those worries, the positives include a fairly decent cash position as of now, solid uptake of Nuplazid after US approval, and the fact that pimavanserin (Nuplazid) did meet its primary endpoint in that trial from last year and is generally safer than current antipsychotic drugs used in ADP.

The question for investors then becomes: should we buy this stock at these high prices? Where’s the upside?

Well, if you buy a stock at high prices, you do that because you expect the price to go higher. Now, what could take the stock higher from these levels?

The one major improvement to the stock’s price will come from the ADP approval. Doubtless, this will break the stock’s $40 barrier. Why? Because of the very high market potential and the unmet need here. There are up to 6 million Alzheimer’s patients in the US, 25% to 50% of whom will develop psychosis. Taking that at its midway, the total ADP patient number in the US alone is more than 2 million; and the EU market is the same size. Nuplazid, if approved, would be priced near about $25,000 based on current pricing. Assuming a 50% penetration at peak (being the first approved drug in ADP), this is a drug worth, what - $50 billion? Unbelievable. But those are the numbers.

Assuming more realistic numbers, we get a valuation (available to the Total Pharma Tracker subscribers) per share of $135 for ADP alone, and for PDP we get $45. Now, if ADP gets approved, then the combined valuation per share is $180, which is a quite huge upside. If, however, ADP does not get approved, then this is only $45 - still good, but not that good. However, $45 is a decent enough fallback option assuming you buy ACAD now, expecting $X180, and $135 does not happen. But what if it happens?

You should also consider the 3-4 other indications in which pimavanserin is undergoing trial. Those have not been modeled for in my valuation.



Now, what are the chances of ADP approval?

To understand that, let's take a close look at the trial results, and see what sort of results the original PDP trial had that had the AdComm do a 12-2 approval for the drug.

In this phase 2 trial, we get these results:

“Pimavanserin demonstrated efficacy on the primary endpoint of the -019 Study with a 3.76 point improvement in psychosis at week 6 compared to a 1.93 point improvement for placebo, representing a statistically significant treatment improvement in the NPI-NH Psychosis score (p=0.0451). Baseline mean scores for the pimavanserin and placebo treated groups were 9.52 and 10.00, respectively.”

Note that the p-value is very close to 0.05, the cutoff point for statistical significance. This is the first issue with this trial. In the 2012 trial that finally saw pimavanserin through in PDP, the p-value achieved was 0.001 - 45 times better. There can be no real comparison here, but this is just to understand that pimavanserin got through this trial on what lawyers would call a “technicality”; a larger phase 3 trial may negate these numbers.

The drug missed a key secondary endpoint, reduction in psychosis at week 12. However, Needham analysts noted that the secondary endpoint miss is unlikely to be a regulatory concern as antipsychotics are often evaluated at 6 week endpoints. If you see the 2012 PDP trial, this was evaluated at 6 weeks. A recent bearish article on ACAD on Seeking Alpha discusses this issue, but fails to convince me that there’s any conspiracy involved. It does note that results for the PDP trials were much better, but it fails to point out that in 2009, the drug actually missed its primary endpoint.

If we look at how pimavanserin got approved for PDP, we see a long history of checkered trial results that led up to the final, ad hoc adjusted, patched up phase 3 trial that finally saw pimavanserin meet its primary endpoints - before that, I believe there were two prior phase 3s where it had failed. For example, the 2009 phase 3 had this result:

“ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced top-line results from the first pivotal Phase III trial with pimavanserin in patients with Parkinson's disease psychosis, or PDP. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of antipsychotic efficacy as measured using the Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms, or SAPS. Pimavanserin met the key secondary endpoint of motoric tolerability as measured using the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, or UPDRS. Pimavanserin was safe and well tolerated, with the frequency of adverse events generally similar in the pimavanserin and placebo arms. The primary endpoint of the study was the mean change in SAPS scores at day 42 compared to baseline for each of the two pimavanserin treatment arms versus placebo. Patients showed marked improvements in the SAPS scores across all study arms. Mean reductions in SAPS scores were 5.9 points in the placebo arm, 5.8 points in the 10 mg pimavanserin arm, and 6.7 points in the 40 mg pimavanserin arm. Statistical significance was not achieved in either pimavanserin arm primarily due to the larger than expected improvement in placebo-treated patients.”

It is my opinion that in an area of unmet need, if a drug is well-tolerated, then the FDA will go the extra step on the benefit of the doubt angle and go ahead and approve a drug on the theory of “what’s the harm.” They will then leave it to the market - doctors and insurers and ultimately, patients - to figure out if the drug works for them. On that theory, I see a 100% probability of pimavanserin getting approved. I, however, do not see a 50% penetration at peak. I believe that, given the high price and the doubtful efficacy - and even emerging competition (see a huge list here) - that the potential of the drug will be much reduced. I would model for a 20% penetration at peak. Yet, that’s a much higher worth for the company from where it stands today.

As for a timeline to approval, phase 3 trial is supposed to begin this year. Take a year for recruitment, another 3 months for data, 3 more for the NDA filing, and 10 months for the PDUFA - given those (somewhat optimistic) numbers, we are looking at another 2.5 years before approval. However, data should come in by mid-2019; that will be a major catalyst as we move towards that data.

Currently, Acadia stock is riding the wave on the back of strong performance shown by Nuplazid. The drug has shown steady improvement in its market performance since its launch in May last year. The drug has seen positive response from physicians, leading to encouraging increase in the number of prescriptions and higher revenue. As Nuplazid is currently the only commercial product in the company’s portfolio, Acadia has focused its efforts on pushing the drug in the market. It boosted the sales force from 133 to nearly 155 strong for ensuring that the drug is well-publicized into long term care segment. The company also undertook a holistic approach for promoting the drug which not only involved interacting with the physicians but also with insurers as well as the end users. The drug is consequently covered by all Medicare Part D formularies, making it more readily available to patients. These efforts bore good results as the company reported $30.5 million in revenue from Nuplazid in the second quarter of the year, up from $15.2 million in revenue for the first quarter of the year.

The success of the drug is largely attributed to the fact there was no dedicated treatment available for dealing with hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's. While Nuplazid is currently the sole revenue generator for the company, Acadia is looking to diversify its revenue stream by looking to expand the label indications for the drug. Nuplazid is currently in Phase III as an adjunctive therapy for Schizophrenia while in Phase II for Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation. Here’s a look at the complete pipeline:

Source - company website

Alzheimer’s has good potential ahead as the market for the ailment is expected to touch $13 billion valuation by 2023. The market is also expected to see strong movements in the coming years as the pharma companies compete to introduce new approaches such as passive immunotherapies and BACE inhibitors. This possibility makes it important for Acadia to focus on developing its pipeline and ramp up the development to ensure that the market is not overrun by competing products. The company spent $34.2 million in the second quarter on research and development expenses, up from $20.5 million it had spent in the second quarter to the previous year, underlining its commitment to grow its product portfolio.

Acadia’s potential has been well documented by its quarterly numbers. While the company is still incurring losses on account of high costs related to the promotion of Nuplazid and more intensive R&D efforts, it showed encouraging results by posting $0.55 in net loss per share, lower than net loss of $0.63 per share it had posted for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company expects Nuplazid to generate between $105 million and $115 million for the current year. The growing revenue stream will help the company in maintaining its liquidity position though with $417.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities and an average burn rate of nearly $60 million per quarter, Acadia is already in the safe zone. The growing revenue will give the company some latitude in ramping up its marketing efforts as well.

The company stock showed good momentum this year so far. However, most of its gains were erased by the steep decline earlier this year. Since then, the stock has recouped a large portion of its loss, but it is still nearly 10 percent below its 52 weeks high of $40.83. At current valuations, the stock presents a good opportunity for medium to long term investment as the company’s efforts poured into promoting Nuplazid are likely to show their results in the coming quarters. While the stock presents a good case, the company’s overall dependence on Nuplazid may be a limiting factor for some of the investors. Not only it is the company’s only product in the current portfolio, it is also the only product in its pipeline as well. Acadia will also be required to keep a close check on its expenses. It has solid liquidity, but as the company does not have any near-term catalyst coming up for boosting its revenue, it needs to ensure that its current cash pile lasts long enough to fund the rather large number of trials conducted by it. Acadia will also be required to show consistent growth in Nuplazid revenue to ensure that the company does not run into any liquidity crisis. However, with the strong performance shown by Nuplazid in the past, it is likely to keep up its upward moving trend, leading to similar performance by the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.