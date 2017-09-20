Wall Street Breakfast: It's All About The Fed

Economy

Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea all got called during President Trump's UN speech on Tuesday, with him threatening to "totally destroy 'Rocket Man's' regime" if he threatens the U.S. or its allies. "It is time for North Korea to realize that its de-nuclearization is its only responsible future." Markets appeared to snooze through the speech, ending marginally in the green, but at all-time highs.

Theresa May is reportedly ready to fill a post-Brexit EU budget hole of at least €20B, the first attempt by London to meet European demands to settle its divorce bill. According to the FT, the offer will be included in her speech in Florence, Italy on Friday. The hope is that addressing the exit payment will encourage Brussels to move forward on talks about a post-Brexit trade relationship.

The peso fluctuated late into the night Tuesday, as the death toll from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that collapsed scores of buildings in Mexico's capital and surrounding states grew to at least 226. The temblor struck on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 earthquake that killed thousands and less than two weeks after another big quake struck the country.

Still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico is now bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Maria. The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall today with winds of up to 160 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. If Maria retains its strength, it would be the most powerful hurricane to hit the bankrupt island in 85 years.

The Trump administration fully supports a last-ditch Senate bill to gut and replace Obamacare, according to VP Mike Pence, and even Mitch McConnell has begun to throw his muscle behind the Graham-Cassidy bill. With 50 votes within reach, the Majority Leader called the effort an "intriguing idea," but was noncommittal about whether the measure would end up getting a vote on the Senate floor.