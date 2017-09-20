Northrop Grumman: Problems With A Merger Now

To start the week, Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced an agreement to purchase Orbital ATK (OA). The news isn't a surprise considering the ongoing missile concerns surrounding North Korea, but one needs to ask: why do a deal now far above decade-long highs?

My investment thesis turned more negative on Northrop Grumman over the last year, especially as the stock jumped on North Korea missile threats and associated yields plunged. If the company doesn't want to purchase its own stock anymore, should investors see value here?

Northrop Grumman agreed to pay $134.50 per share of Orbital ATK in cash that amounts to $7.8 billion. The offer price provided a 23% premium over the closing price from last week.

The deal is immediately accretive as Northrop Grumman will assume the $1.4 billion in debt from Orbital ATK and issue debt to pay for the transaction. The lows costs of debt these days makes the deal immediately accretive over issuing shares for the relatively expensive stock.

Analysts only expect the company to earn $6.71 next year valuing Orbital ATK at roughly 20x 2018 EPS estimates.

The deal has plenty of benefits including synergies in the missile defense and systems area where Northrop Grumman had a gap.

Source: Northrop Grumman/Orbital ATK merger presentation

The concern though is paying a premium for the latest hot gadgets in the defense sector. Why didn't the company load up on Orbital ATK when the stock dipped to nearly $70 last year, prior to the escalation ramp with North Korea (which isn't actually a large military threat based on military strength)?

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield has slipped below 4%. The limited capital returns are highlighted by a meager 1.5% dividend yield.

NOC Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has increasingly spent less on capital returns as the stock surged over the last couple of years. The low yields doesn't mean that the Orbital ATK deal is a necessarily bad idea.

The deal is accretive and free cash flow positive in the first year. Orbital ATK generates over $6 per share in profits and $250 million in free cash flow. With $150 million in synergies, Northrop Grumman has a small hurdle with added interest costs to make the deal accretive.

Analysts forecast Orbital ATK earning about $380 million next year and the $150 million in synergies would power profits to $500 million. Assuming a 5% interest rate and the $9.2 billion enterprise value of the deal would cost $460 million in annual interest. The combined entities are producing over $2 billion in annual free case flow so utilizing that cash flow to pay down debt quickly makes the deal accretive to EPS, but the company has the substantial debt load to handle.

The key investor takeaway is that the deal is easy to justified based on the accretive nature of using debt-laden deals, but the risks are magnified by paying a premium for the acquisition. Higher interest rates down the road could really eclipse the benefits of the deal in the future. Follow all of these analyst recommendations that don't support owning Northrop Grumman at this price.

