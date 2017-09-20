Gold: It's All About The Fed



Gold has had a volatile couple of weeks, since hitting a high of roughly $1,362 earlier this month the yellow metal has now shed approximately 4% of its value and was trading at as low as $1,310 in recent days. Gold appears to be at an important inflection point. Will the $1,300 former resistance - now support - level hold, pushing prices higher from here? Or will a breakdown of this new support level flush gold prices to new lows?



It is all about the FED in the near term. Market participants' expectations regarding the future trajectory of FED policy will ultimately decide where prices will go in the next days, weeks, and months.



Why is the FED so important for gold prices?



The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and the FED controls the volume of dollars in the financial system. The FED can pump liquidity into the system by purchasing assets, or performing QE, or by lowering the benchmark rate, which then influences most other interest rates in the U.S. The FED can also take away excess liquidity by selling off assets, or performing quantitative tightening, or by raising the benchmark rate, which then causes most interest rates to rise in the U.S.





Interest rates are instrumental for gold prices, because the lower interest rates are in relation to inflation the more attractive gold becomes to investors. For instance, if the 10-year bond rate is at 2% and the rate of inflation is at 3%, this becomes a great environment to own gold because the real rate would be -1%. In this scenario, investors would be losing money in terms of purchasing power as their 2% gains from bonds would be more than offset by the 3% inflation rate - therefore gold makes sense here as it is the ultimate hedge against inflation.

On the flipside of this, if the 10-year bond rate is at 3% and inflation is at 2% investors are receiving 1% in real terms on their safe haven investment and thus, gold does not seem so attractive anymore, as there is no excess inflation to protect against.



Where are we right now?



Currently the 10 year bond is at around 2.24%, the 5 year bond is at roughly 1.84% and inflation according to the CPI is at 1.94%. So, interest rates and inflation are at around 2%. This makes it an interesting time for gold as it is difficult to gage whether inflation will be above the rate investors receive from the most widely held bonds. Also, inflation has been all over the place, ranging from about 1% - 2.74% in the last 12 months. These factors could help explain why gold prices have been so volatile this year.





What about the buck?



The dollar is another significant element that influences gold prices. The lower the dollar, the more attractive gold becomes due to the ability of higher purchasing power from other currencies, which are appreciating in regard to the dollar. A strengthening dollar has the opposite effect, and is typically a net negative for gold as the yellow metal becomes more expensive in other currencies.



What influences the dollar? FED policy, of course, or the mere expectation of FED policy and the presumed effects it will have on the dollar. This isn't to to oversimplify things; there are other factors that impact the dollar, such as economic strength or weakness, trade policies, international relations, etc. However, the FED’s role is unique in this dynamic, because the agency has the potential to singlehandedly cause the dollar to rise or fall in value by utilizing the various monitory tools the agency has at its disposal.





The dollar index is down approximately 12% year to date and not surprisingly gold is up by roughly 14% over the same time frame. Moreover, the dollar index has blown through some key support areas from a technical viewpoint and unless FED policy turns decisively more hawkish in the near future the downward trend in the dollar may continue, which would be a positive development for gold going forward.



(Stockcharts.com)



However, on the other side of this equation is the fact that the dollar has had one of its worst starts to the year in decades, and may imply that the backside of the year may be more constructive for the dollar, especially with some badly needed support from the FED. Naturally, such a development would not bode well for gold prices in general.



What do market participants think?



With inflation stemming its decline in recent months, the odds of a December rate hike have shot up significantly in the last month. According to the CME Group’s FED Watch Tool the chances for a quarter point hike in December have increased from about 37% one month ago to over 56% just before the September 20th FED decision. This is a negative development for gold and would help explain the recent 4% sell off. Yet, if this figure changes significantly after the FED’s conference on September 20th we can expect a strong move in gold to materialize in one direction or the other.



What about geopolitics and other events?



Geopolitics and other transient events take a backseat when it comes to gold prices. North Korean tensions, hurricanes and other temporary incidents may impact prices in the short term, but aside from a catastrophic disaster, they lack the power to influence gold prices on a prolonged basis.



(nypost.com)



Technical view



From a technical standpoint we see that gold has sold off by approximately 4% since hitting a high above $1,360 about 2 weeks ago. Gold has been down 6 out of the past 7 sessions and so far, has illustrated a healthy correction like pattern. The overall uptrend from the beginning of the year is still intact and we would look for gold to consolidate at around the $1,290 - $1,310 level before continuing its climb higher into years’ end. However, if the underlying support level is breached successfully, further weakness in gold could be expected, first to the $1,270 - $1,250 level, then to the $1,200 - $1,210, and possibly further.





The takeaway



The bottom line is that inflation and key bond rates are at around 2%, making it difficult to calculate weather gold makes for a wise investment at this juncture. However, this may change shortly as the FED should give us key insight into its future policy and rate trajectory. We should learn more regarding the FED’s QT program, a new phenomenon to markets that may have some unintended consequences. Furthermore, a key dynamic for gold prices going forward is the expectation of a rate hike in December and how likely it is to occur.



Inflation appears to have stemmed its decline and now seems to be in an upward trajectory, a positive factor for gold. Yet, this brings back the possibility for a December rate hike, a negative element for gold going forward.



Concerning gold prices, it seems to come down to how market participants will interpret the FED statement. If it is seen as hawkish, then interest rates and the dollar are likely to rise which will put additional pressure on prices of gold. In such a scenario, the newly formed support level will likely buckle and prices could fall further from here, perhaps by as much as 5% in the days and weeks to come.



However, if the FED’s tone is seen as more dovish and investors move away from expecting a rate increase in December, this will likely have the opposite effect. Interest rates and the dollar are likely to sell off and gold would then be seen as an attractive place to put money to work. Thus, the $1,290 - $1,310 level support is likely to hold and gold could begin its climb higher, to $1,400 in the near term.



