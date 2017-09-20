Don't Buy The Trade Desk - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/19/17)

Wait for two quarters to see if CyberArk Software can bounce back.

Qualcomm has to pay up for NXP Semiconductors.

Healthcare Trust of America is a good stock with a decent yield.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 19.

Bullish Calls

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA): It's a good company that yields 4%.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): "My charitable trust is holding this stock. Do not tender. We think the valuation is too low and that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will have to pay up in order to get this and be diversified away from the cellphone business. NXPI is a hold."

Neutral Call

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT): Cramer needs to work more on this to opine.

Bearish Calls

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): "No, we like Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), not Marathon Oil, because we think very strongly that the ENP companies aren't as good right now as the refiners."

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): The stock is up way too much. Don't buy.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR): The company missed in the last quarter. Wait for two quarters to see if it can bounce back.

