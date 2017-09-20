Don't Buy The Trade Desk - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/19/17)

Includes: BEAT, CYBR, HTA, MPC, MRO, NXPI, QCOM, TTD
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America is a good stock with a decent yield.

Qualcomm has to pay up for NXP Semiconductors.

Wait for two quarters to see if CyberArk Software can bounce back.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 19.

Bullish Calls

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA): It's a good company that yields 4%.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): "My charitable trust is holding this stock. Do not tender. We think the valuation is too low and that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will have to pay up in order to get this and be diversified away from the cellphone business. NXPI is a hold."

Neutral Call

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT): Cramer needs to work more on this to opine.

Bearish Calls

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): "No, we like Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), not Marathon Oil, because we think very strongly that the ENP companies aren't as good right now as the refiners."

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD): The stock is up way too much. Don't buy.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR): The company missed in the last quarter. Wait for two quarters to see if it can bounce back.

