Williams' Long-Term Gulf Of Mexico Upside

Where Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP will drive future value creation from the Gulf of Mexico.

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and its master limited partnership Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) have an extensive midstream presence in the Gulf of Mexico. Upstream operators need gathering, processing, and takeaway options to commercialize offshore oil & gas fields. Once an agreement is reached with the Williams midstream family, that upstream venture is locked into using Williams' asset base, and vice versa. This symbiotic relationship is beneficial to all parties. Let's take a look at some of the noteworthy developments Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP are pursuing in the Gulf of Mexico.

New fields bolster new and existing assets

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is developing the Appomattox and the Vicksburg fields with the first stage of development expected to recover 650 million barrels of oil equivalent. That includes 596 million barrels of crude and 396 billion cubic feet of natural gas, with a planned peak production rate of 175,000 BOE/d. Two tie-back opportunities, the Gettysburg and Rydberg fields, could be developed through future development schemes.

Back in 2016, Shell and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) (CNOOC owns Nexen) reached a deal with Williams to construct midstream infrastructure servicing the Appomattox development. Shell is constructing the 55-mile long Norphlet Pipeline that will route new gas streams to the existing offshore Transco platform in East Main Pass Block 261.

Williams Field Services – Gulf Coast Company LP (abbreviated WGC), will construct various facilities on that Transco platform to enable those upstream volumes to be metered and split into two streams. WGC is leasing space on the Transco platform from Williams Partners LP because it is more economical to do so than other options. From there, some of those volumes will travel along Transco's existing 4B Lateral to the onshore Mobile Bay cryogenic processing plant in Mobile, Alabama, which has the ability to process 700 MMcf/d and extract 30,000 bpd of NGLs. The Mobile Bay plant is 100% owned by Williams Partners LP.

The other stream will travel along a 5.8-mile long pipeline which will be constructed and operated by WGC to the third-party owned Destin Pipeline, which will route gas to the onshore Pascagoula processing plant in Mississippi (also owned by a third-party). The reason why the gas stream is being split is that it will contain more liquids than those two offshore-to-onshore takeaway options can handle by themselves.

Complicated ownership

Now here is where the ownership picture gets a little confusing. Williams Partners LP owns all of the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Corporation (known as Transco), so the additional volumes will directly benefits its existing midstream assets.

However, (from FERC filing linked below) WGC "is principally owned by Williams Field Services Enterprises LLC, which in turn is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc."

This implies that the midstream infrastructure WGC is constructing won't be owned by Williams Partners LP but by its parent Williams Companies Inc. Also worth noting is that WGC "has an option to purchase the Norphlet Pipeline from Shell."

Assuming WGC exercises that option, it appears Williams Companies Inc. would effectively own that asset and not Williams Partners LP. The Norphlet Pipeline is expected to be completed in Q2 2020, which is around the time when the Appomattox development is set to be completed.

All of this info is from a December 2015 FERC filling. Williams Companies Inc. does have an "Other Segment" and it appears these assets will join that category. WGC is not a huge company so this makes sense.

Investors should also note that WGC received a favorable ruling from FERC regarding the 5.8-mile long gathering pipeline and related midstream infrastructure being built around Transco's platform. Due to FERC agreeing with WGC that this is a gathering system, those operations won't fall under the jurisdiction of the Natural Gas Act. I would speculate this reduces WGC's regulatory costs and could enable WGC to charge a higher rate, behooving Williams Companies Inc.

Don't get me wrong, Williams Partners LP will still benefit as it carries new gas production streams to its onshore operations for processing, but it appears Williams Companies Inc. has its own agenda at play as well.

Finding end buyers

Williams Partners LP owns 50% of the 745-mile long interstate Gulfstream gas pipeline system which routes residual gas from the Mobile Bay area (includes Eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama) to markets in Florida. As the system originates along the coast of Mississippi and Alabama, pipeline connections are needed to access supplies from Louisiana. It co-manages the operatorship of the system.

With 1.3 Bcf/d of transportation capacity, the Gulstream Pipeline ensures that marketable residual gas volumes (gas that can be sold to end buyers) at Williams' processing plants, including its Mobile facility in Alabama, can reach end buyers. The Gulfstream cuts across the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, making it a pure play on Florida's gas demand.

Oil gathering systems and Mexico's energy reforms

Since Mexico opened up its energy sector to foreign investment back in 2013, interest in its upstream sector has skyrocketed. Now that foreign expertise and capital can be deployed to regions like the Gulf of Mexico, new oil & gas fields like the Trion prospect may come to fruition.

There are several noteworthy discoveries in the Perdido Foldbelt that is located in the Western part of the Gulf of Mexico, including the light oil Trion prospect (first Perdido discovery in Mexico's portion of the play back in 2012), the Supremus oil prospect, and the Nobilis light oil prospect that may hold 150 million BOE in 3P resources. There are also the oil & gas-weighted Maximino and Exporatus prospects to consider.

For the Williams family, this matters because Williams Partners LP owns three oil gathering and offshore-to-onshore takeaway options in the western portion of America's Gulf of Mexico region. That includes the 57-mile long BANJO system with 90,000 bpd of capacity, the 96-mile long Alpine system with 85,000 bpd of capacity, and the 74-mile long Perdido Norte system with 150,000 bpd of capacity, with the latter probably being the most relevant. Williams Partners LP owns 100% of those assets.

Source: Williams Companies Inc - Williams Partners LP

Right now exploration and appraisal activity is underway (additional auctions are also needed so PEMEX, Mexico's state-run energy firm, can find partners for those discoveries). If any of those prospects get developed, one could imagine that it would make sense for Williams Partners to extend the reach and capacity of its existing gathering assets to service that production. This is a region where Mexico doesn't have a material upstream or midstream infrastructure base to leverage, so if a reasonable cross-border deal could be reached with America, all sides could win. America is already importing a material amount of crude from Mexico and Mexico is importing a growing amount of natural gas from America, so there is a legitimate base to build off of.

This isn't a guaranteed thing by any means, but it is something to consider for the kind of long-term upside Williams can generate from the Gulf of Mexico. Activity has been picking up in Mexico's portion of the Gulf of Mexico, with BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) showing significant excitement about the kind of opportunity its Trion JV with PEMEX could yield.

Final thoughts

Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP are primarily driven by the performance and growth projects found along the Transco system, more so in New England than anything else. However, I'm a big believer that knowing everything going on in a midstream family's portfolio is a better way of finding solid investments than just looking at the same asset over and over again.

Building new midstream assets and acquiring the Norphlet pipeline would help Williams Companies Inc. grow its ~4% yield, with Williams Partners LP gaining from higher utilization rates along its existing infrastructure which would support its 6.1% yield. New Mexican GoM fields coming online could be a huge opportunity for Williams Partners LP within the next five to seven years, with Williams Companies Inc. gaining through its economic interest in the MLP.

To read more about Williams Companies Inc and Williams Partners LP, check out the Atlantic Sunrise expansion of the midstream family's Transco system by clicking here and Williams' dominance in West America's natural gas transportation space by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.