Downside Risk To Disney's Studio Earnings

By all measures, Disney's (DIS) acquisition of Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise has been a spectacular success. The first installment in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, debuted to critical praise and earned $2 billion at the box office. Standalone film Rogue One, which came out just a year later, grossed $1 billion. At least four more films slated for release over the next three years, all of which appear very likely to earn billions more in box office revenue alone. In retrospect, it appears that $4 billion was a bargain for the franchise.

Amid uncertainty over ESPN's future earnings power, many analysts project a steady stream of hits from the studio division from now until forever. But despite the appearance of brand stability, the superhero and science-fiction marquees tend to go through ups and downs, which is not a reality that investors seem to acknowledge. Moreover, beneath the veneer of box office success and dazzling profits, Disney appears to be a rather volatile steward of the Star Wars franchise.

Drama at Lucasfilm

Two weeks ago, Disney announced that it was parting ways with Colin Trevorrow, who was commissioned to direct Episode IX. Although Disney claimed in its statement that the decision was mutual, most other sources said that Trevorrow was in fact fired.

Occasionally dismissing a director over creative or personality clashes is not unusual. But like Darth Vader, Disney/Lucasfilm have shown a penchant for summarily executing subordinates who displease them. Indeed, the studio's abrupt firing of not one, but four directors in just two years is virtually unheard of in Hollywood.

First there was Josh Trank, who spent a year working on a standalone film about the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett. After his Fantastic Four movie bombed at the box office and earned abysmal reviews, Lucasfilm quietly canned the director. Then there was Rogue One's Gareth Edwards. Although Edwards is officially credited as director, the gritty, humorless tone of the finished footage reportedly fared poorly with test audiences and Disney executives. The movie was then extensively edited and reshot by Tony Gilroy.

The brouhaha over the untitled Han Solo spinoff movie, set to be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, came to light just a few months ago. Lord and Miller, who are best known for successful comedies 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, purportedly clashed with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. While Kennedy previously expressed a desire for the Han Solo film to resemble a Western, Lord and Miller apparently felt that the movie should take on a more comedic tone.

The words of a source quoted by Variety aptly sum up the conflict:

Kathy, her team and Larry Kasdan have been doing it their way for a very long time. They know how the cheese is made and that's how they want it made.

Disney's cheese recipe would probably produce something close to The Force Awakens. After the financially successful but critically panned prequel trilogy, Disney executives were eager to correct course and secure the loyalty of older fans while appealing to a new generation. In that sense, the film certainly succeeded. The Force Awakens closely resembles the tone of the original 1977 Star Wars movie: a children's space fantasy story with a light, adventurous, and somewhat mystical quality.

More than a few critics thought that the resemblance was a bit too uncanny, though. The Force Awakens, despite being a fun and competent movie, takes almost no creative risks. The plot basically just rehashes A New Hope, while the imagery and characters are more or less carbon copies of the originals.

Boom and Bust

In their own minds, Kennedy and other Disney honchos probably think they are protecting the Star Wars brand, thus ensuring steady and predictable revenue for a company that is ultimately accountable to Wall Street. But even if producers manage to minimize risk, history suggests that a downturn is inevitable.

Although the Star Trek series has been around for fifty years, not all of its iterations have prospered. Before J.J. Abrams successfully revived the franchise, the Star Trek name had been marred by a series of infamous flops. Over at DC Comics, owned by Time Warner (TWX), the Batman and Superman movies stormed the big screen with several successful blockbusters that were followed by a string of failures in the 1990s. People forget that Marvel was only acquired by Disney following bankruptcy and years of internal turmoil.

Right now Disney is reaping the benefits from a high point in the cycle, but the upward trajectory cannot continue indefinitely. Executives may think they can control risk through tight management of the creative process, but one externality of this approach is that the franchise eventually grows stale. On one hand, it seems that Disney wants younger talent to re-energize the franchise for a new generation of filmgoers. However, at the end of the day, the studio seems unwilling to give directors any real creative freedom. Both Force Awakens and Rogue One lean heavily on nostalgia, which delights older fans but often falls flat with younger people who are unfamiliar with the previous installments.

Investing Takeaway

To be clear, I am actually a fan of Disney as an investment. In his Poor Charlie's Almanac, Charlie Munger says that Disney is like an "oil company that can put the oil back in the ground after it is done drilling so it can drill it again." Even if audiences tire of light sabers and superheroes, all Disney has to do it give them a break for a while in order to refill the reservoir of anticipation.

The importance of box office success to Disney's earnings growth is easily seen in its financial filings. In 2016, the "Studio Entertainment" division generated $2.7 billion in operating income in 2016, just 17 percent of the total. However, the 37 percent increase over FY 2015 accounted for much of the company's earnings growth. Moreover, the studio division underpins Disney's theme parks and licensing agreements by providing a steady stream of creative content. It is difficult to quantify that importance, although consumer products revenue notably surged 28 percent in 2015, the year that Force Awakens hit the big screen. Should Disney hit a rough patch with its box office returns, earnings growth could easily evaporate.

The best time to buy Disney is not when the company wins at the box office, but rather when it bombs. The last time that happened was in 2011, when Disney's stock plunged 25 percent amid such flops as Mars Needs Moms. Right now, the movie studio's internal Star Wars drama and history of cyclical earnings warrant a greater a margin of safety than what the current price offers at 17 times earnings. I would like to add Disney to my portfolio at some point, but I only plan to do so when people are less bullish about the prospects of Disney's valuable content.

