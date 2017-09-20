Caterpillar Finally Has A Tailwind

Photo credit

Caterpillar (CAT) is a stock that I've had a difficult time coming around to. The company's turnaround has been nothing short of epic and growth in the share price, including new highs recently, has been astounding. I said after the Q2 report that CAT was a buy and we are up about $10 since then, but as the share price continues to grow, CAT needs more and more tailwinds for earnings in order to power more buying. There are many places that can come from but one that I haven't seen discussed is CAT's exposure to currency risks. With the dollar weakening this year, CAT's currency risk has turned from a detriment to a benefit and in this article, I'll attempt to quantify it.

We'll begin with a look at the dollar and below, I've added a weekly chart over a two-year time frame of the exchange-traded product UUP.

We all know the story of the dollar this year; tremendous strength right after the election almost immediately gave way to a wave of unrelenting selling that continues right through to today. The dollar has weakened against just about everything this year and the chart above tells the story. Support that was present at $24 on the UUP was broken a couple of weeks ago and since that time, the dollar hasn't broken down completely but to me, it has confirmed the move below support. If the buyers were going to step in and negate the break of support, they would have done so by now. The longer the dollar sits below support, the more likely it is that further downside is coming.

The momentum indicators are leveling out and that's good news for the bulls but right now, none of that really matters unless and until it can bust back through what is now resistance at $24 on the UUP. I don't see a catalyst for that to happen anytime soon but that doesn't mean that it won't as currency markets are quite fickle. At any rate, right now the base case to me looks like more weakness, even if the selling pressure isn't as bad going forward as it has been.

So what does this have to do with CAT? It turns out it has a lot to do with CAT because of the very global nature of its business. CAT, as we know, gets a significant amount of revenue from outside the US and that means it is subject to forex translation risk. Below, I've charted the change from currency reported by CAT for the past five years and the first half of this year; data is from Seeking Alpha.

This is really quite interesting as we see some pretty large numbers here to the downside. Indeed, 2012, 2014 and 2015 all saw losses from currency in excess of $160M and while 2013 and 2016 saw smaller losses, they were still negative as well. In other words, for the last five years, CAT has been subjected to meaningful losses from currency translation. When a company is in the midst of a turnaround, the last thing it needs is losing hundreds of millions of dollars to currency translation. However, there is a bright side to this story if you look to the right of the chart at this year's numbers.

Thus far in 2017, CAT has produced a gain of $13M and while that's not a lot of money to CAT, what it signals is far more important. What it signals is that with the dollar having weakened, CAT need no longer worry about the amount of money it is going to have to make up in order to account for currency translation. This is not only an outright tailwind for revenue and earnings but more importantly, it has removed the headwind that used to exist. In other words, the $160M or so losses it used to suffer at the hands of currency translation could now be turned into tens of millions of dollars of gains should the dollar remain weak. That turnaround is meaningful to CAT who is in the midst of a turnaround itself and should provide another avenue for revenue and earnings growth going forward.

Given the global nature of CAT's business, it stands poised to reap significant gains from a weaker dollar. I mentioned my views on the dollar above and I still think it is going lower this year before it makes some sort of bottom. That would mean that CAT's second half currency gains should be well in excess of the first half but obviously, we'll have to wait and see. At any rate, even if the dollar doesn't weaken further, so long as it doesn't rally hard, CAT will at a minimum see its former losses disappear and that's bullish.

To put this in some sort of perspective, CAT's $160M losses that were sustained in recent years would equate to something like 27 cents per share today given CAT's share count. By contrast, the gains we've seen thus far in 2017 would equate to just two cents or so, but the real thrust is not the tailwind but rather the removal of a headwind. That 27 cents a share at CAT's current valuation is worth over $6 on the share price; that's meaningful and real money to shareholders.

CAT's turnaround is progressing nicely and sentiment on the stock really couldn't be better. And along with all the other tailwinds CAT has going for it right now, it finally has a positive story to tell when it comes to currency translation. Years of huge headwinds from the dollar have disappeared and that is one more reason to be bullish CAT. New highs mean that further gains will require new sources of bullishness and the dollar could be just that source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.