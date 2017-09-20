Will The EU Stance Of 'Dictate' In Brexit Negotiations Abort Brexit Altogether?

The EU has chosen a tactic of stubborn authoritarianism in the early stages of the Brexit proceedings: well played from a game theoretic standpoint.

This past July and August my family spent time in Scotland: three weeks of backpacking, hiking and bonding in the green open spaces of the countryside, with a healthy dose of rich cultural treats thrown in.

While we were on our travels, we saw several old signs of Scots' support of the EU.

We came across this placard on a countryside fence post in the Scottish Lowlands while day hiking.

We saw several signs of this basic flavor. And at 5% of its GDP, Scotland is reasonably dependent on tourism.

Scotland was overwhelmingly pro-EU, anti-Brexit:

Source: BBC

All thirty-two council areas backed the vote to "Remain" in the EU (yellow in the graphic above; "Leave" is blue), with the overall Brexit vote set at 32-68% in Scotland. A second referendum for Scottish independence looks to be in the offing, with some back and forth as to when such a vote could take place.

The Scottish "Remain" vote is partly motivated by such considerations as economics and infrastructure funding; but I do not mean to insinuate that the reasons Scotland voted to remain in the EU boiled down strictly to pounds and pence.

The BBC created some interesting visuals with accompanying commentary on how different regions of the UK voted in the June 2016 referendum. You may enjoy this supplemental info, as it really leads into the next major reason why the EU has determined that an early Brexit strategy of "Dictate" works best in achieving the institution's long term goals.

In prior segments we discussed why Britain is motivated to employ a strategy of "Negotiate", or basically to make the talks as constructive as possible and why stymying discussion may result in a large divorce settlement for the EU.

This segment of this series will address a far larger prize for the EU: making Brexit as politically contentious for British lawmakers as possible. Recall that the point of this series is only to consider the players' stance from a game theoretic standpoint. It is from this perspective that we engage the discussion, rather than from a philosophical or a reasonableness framework. We contend that the EU at present is playing its hand much better than are the British.

Brexit Was Always Divisive (For Britain)

The final Brexit vote tallied 51.9% Leave, 48.1% Remain.

Source: Bloomberg

Prime Minister May's Conservative Party has since cleared a lot of hurdles, and in late March triggered the Article 50 with shows of fanfare in Parliament.

But it is by no means the case that Brexit was ever a widely held consensus view. Britain has faced a good deal of recrimination for its decision in the international press and in intellectual circles. In fact, PM May herself was in the "Remain" camp, though her low key support prior to the referendum earned her the nickname " Submarine".

While British lawmakers celebrated Article 50, the BBC reported EU Council President Donald Tusk's response:

At a press conference in Brussels, Donald Tusk held up Mrs. May's letter, saying: 'We already miss you.' In a brief statement, he said it was not 'a happy day' for him or for the EU and promised to begin arrangements for the UK's 'orderly withdrawal'.

We ask: How many Continental Europeans ever favored Brexit? A poll taken in February 2016 showed that 60% of Continental Europeans favored Britain remaining, with 30% indifferent or undecided and only 10% in support of Brexit.

We mention it because while British lawmakers and media outlets have to consider the hopes and anxieties of a far more fractious population, the EU is under no such pressure; their negotiators can therefore form a united front and act aggressively right out the gate without doing much harm (for now, and only for now) to their own constituent countries or without risking blowback from the public.

Indeed there is evidence that making the talks difficult via instituting a tactic of "Dictate" has already borne fruit - the stunning loss in the June 8 snap election that PM May had confidently called for only back in April, shortly after having been cleared to trigger Article 50 and officially begin the Brexit discussions with the EU.

Now the Conservative Party no longer has the majority it needs in these contentious negotiations against a formidable and united counterparty, which reduces political maneuverability. This state of weakness necessarily gives the EU more power in forthcoming negotiations. Not only that, it continues to hamper the political process in terms of what British law and regulations will look like after Brexit.

For example, on September 11 Parliament passed a divisive "Brexit Bill" that effectively copy-pastes a litany of EU laws and regulations into British law, to be later amended. Britain has been a member of the EU since 1972, and since entry there have been"5,155 regulations and 899 directives among almost 19,000 pieces of EU-related legislation currently in force, according to the House of Commons library".

The vote passed 322-290 to pass the Brexit Bill this week, and even then it only passed on the condition that further discussion in terms of division of powers was promised. Factions and loyalties divvy up in a way that is frankly difficult for Americans to understand, as the British political and socioeconomic map is drawn differently than "Republican" and "Democrat".

The point is that despite the success in having passed the bill at all, there are many ongoing complications to consider within the UK that the EU does not have to account for at this stage.

That will change, as Continental Europe will be left with a meaningful funding gap, and as the pragmatic interests of business clash with the political and philosophical will of EU leadership. But for now Britain has to negotiate not only with the Continent, but also endogenously.

Second Scottish Referendum?

Scotland has been pushing for a second independence vote (from the UK) after all 32 of their council regions voted 'Remain' (against Brexit, that is). The earliest date that such a vote would take place would be right around the official divorce between Britain and the EU (March 2019), but it appears the referendum would be likely to occur as late as the mid 2020's.

The first referendum failed in September 2014, and we suspect the second one would as well. But the reality is that division creates more division: calls for a second referendum is a metaphor on the internal morass that is the current state of British politics.

Northern Irish voters wanted to 'Remain' as well; Brexit creates a host of headaches along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is still part of the EU.

The BBC reports that Northern Ireland is one area where the talks between the UK and the EU have actually been somewhat productive. The linked piece shows footage of a road that crosses the official border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic four times within six miles!

This is a rare instance where the EU cannot overplay its hand: Irish interests and affairs have grown increasingly more stable and integrated since the "Good Friday Agreement" of April 1998. Neither side wishes to risk jolting the Celtic Tiger backwards economically or societally.

We see the EU's greater willingness to discuss the Irish situation in more of a forthcoming spirit as a sort of prelude to how the institution will ultimately behave if and as Britain takes a stronger stance on the negotiations: even threatening to walk away if they cannot get a deal that they find agreeable.

Example: The Divorce Bill

In our last post on the EU and the settlement charges being bandied about (as high as £90B), a commenter shared about a poll that found British citizens were widely opposed to large settlement figure. While very large sums are being discussed, the poll (of about 28k British surveyed) taken in late August was about evenly divided right around the £10B settlement to push talks onto the next round.

This is brilliant from the EU's part. First, the £10B figure is already substantially higher than the £3B that was originally agreeable to British households surveyed as recently as April when a similar poll was taken.

Furthermore, why would any Brit realistically support a high settlement bill? Recall that 48% of British voted against Brexit to begin with. They are now being asked for how much they'd like the Exchequer to cough up for a decision that they never supported! For those who wished to stay, the bill resembles a tax increase for a war that you always opposed.

On the other hand, those who supported Brexit likely didn't consider the possibility of a large price tag to be attached to the decision in terms of an explicit "exit fee". Such a bill is anathema to the entire psychology of the 'Leave' crowd.

The EU insistence on the "sufficient progress" having been made on the settlement bill before trade talks proceed is tactically impressive as it makes their counterparties' political lives a living nightmare!

Mission Abort?

Another consequence of the failed snap-election last June was the resultant pivot from more of a "Hard Brexit" stance to a "Soft Brexit".

The Financial Times lays out six scenarios for how Brexit could play out. These range from "No Deal" at the one extreme, to what really amounts to the abortion of Brexit altogether with the "Single Market" extreme.

The EU would naturally like to influence the ultimate outcome of how integrated the two nations will be. Inflexibility in the early stages costs EU negotiators little, while public and media support give them cover to take a firm stand.

They can always modify their posture as talks progress; in fact we believe that the EU's true position with respects to Brexit are far more precarious than much current analysis gives voice to. Let us be clear that Britain and the EU will continue to need one another a great deal on a host of matters, and that will be true whatever the final outcome of Brexit.

In the mean time, why not enjoy watching the opposition squirm?

A recently leaked letter from PM May's office was circulated to UK businesses to praise the post-Brexit transition as championed by May. Businesses naturally shied away from signing the letter, and it was a fumble on the PM's part to think that this initiative could avoid the perception of the office having circulated propaganda… that's what it is!

A leaked immigration white paper proposal that prioritizes British people fill British job openings, while trying to ensure that immigrants that do arrive are the "brightest and best" and that immigrants improve not only their own lives but that of Britain as a whole. A quote from the document:

Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off,"

Labour Party mayor Sadiq Khan of London described the White Paper as "a blueprint for strangling London's economy".

As Britain stumbles trying to find a stance that builds consensus and frankly prevents them from being portrayed as backwards by media at home and abroad, the EU can sit back (or better yet add more pressure) and watch their opposition's demand list waver and eventually maybe even buckle altogether. Politicians the world over have a strong self-preservation instinct, and with the right pressure points Brexit may be a change in name only - or better yet abort altogether.

Many who voted Leave last year already fear that the negotiations are being watered down and preferred the stance that "Brexit means Brexit". Our view is that hard Brexit would have been the best negotiating tactic on the part of Britain; to the EU's relief (and design) such a negotiating stance has proven politically infeasible (not a Nash equilibrium strategy).

Conclusion & Market Impact

Not only does an obstinate negotiating posture likely procure a higher monetary settlement for the EU, it also pressures stress points within the internal UK Brexit blueprint. This in turn weakens the resolve of British lawmakers, garners support for the EU from those on the Continent, and has already successfully limited the likelihood of some of the harder forms of Brexit that could have proven more deleterious to Continental interests.

For what we consider to be an entertaining and informative analogy on this divide and conquer tactic, check out this YouTube video from National Geographic on how sailfish (the EU) hunt schools of smaller fish (individual factions within the Parliament).

As the clock winds down, the EU will find itself more likely to engage. Negotiations, like chess, have an "end game". We're nowhere close to that point.

The disadvantage to the EU's current strategy is that more issues are likely to pile up, with shoddy solutions reached due to time constraints as the March 2019 Brexit deadline nears. But for now it's just too lucrative for the EU to play any other role than that of the "Sailfish".

We believe that perhaps the thorny nature of these discussions are not currently priced into markets. Frankly, with the exception of the pound, we believe that markets have actually ignored the possible impact of Brexit entirely and have effectively just decided that it won't happen or that there will only be a Brexit in name only.

We grant that market impacts of the Brexit proceedings are more likely to go from sunny, then cloudy, to stormy rather than just impact portfolios right away. Furthermore, impact is likely to be more localized, potentially creating some good buying opportunities for British and maybe also European stocks in the future. That said, here are our calls for how Brexit discussions will influence various investment markets:

Lack of progress eventually leads to a strong headwind for pound sterling (FXB), both with respect to the pound-euro pair and the pound-dollar pair. We readily grant that this is but one of several factors that will impact the currency: BOE policy, inflation readings, global exogenous factors also matter; in fact Sterling currently trades at one-year highs.

There may be some real heartburn for British equities ( EWU , EWUS ) based on the threat of new tariffs and bottlenecks over borders and regulations as a talks on trade languish and disappoint.

, ) based on the threat of new tariffs and bottlenecks over borders and regulations as a talks on trade languish and disappoint. If and as the deadline approaches, the Euro ( FXE ) may well also weaken to the dollar (UUP) and in particular German equities (EWG, VGK) may decline on threat of strained trade relations (Germany ran a£25B trade surplus with Britain in 2016).

) may well also weaken to the dollar (UUP) and in particular German equities (EWG, VGK) may decline on threat of strained trade relations (Germany ran a£25B trade surplus with Britain in 2016). Global equities (SPY, ACWI, ACWX) will eventually take notice that two of the largest economic entities are going head-to-head and the quality of discussion and degree of progress are disappointing. Precious metals such as silver (SLV) or gold (GLD) will likely get a nice tail wind, as will sovereign debt (TLT). Volatility (VXX) will increase on the increased tensions.

We do not mean to insinuate that Brexit will be the one-and-only driving factor for any or all of these markets. Clearly the largest and most sustained consequences have been on the Pound.

But we do think that actual Brexit may turn out to be the inverse of the market fall-out that occurred after the referendum. That is to say that there was a quick dive in the wake of the decision, but then markets quickly recovered. As the negotiations "become real" however, risk markets may well decide to revisit their original decision that effectively amounted to the claim that Brexit doesn't create any meaningful uncertainty for returns on capital.

