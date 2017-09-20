ConocoPhillips: Management Finally Gets It And Bites The Bullet

Share repurchases still appear counterproductive, but at least now management appears to have the cash available to meet its goals and lender demands.

Exactly how was ConocoPhillips (COP) supposed to present a cogent future? On the one hand, management was always upbeat and doing what many managements do best. They promise a bright future. In the meantime, the cash flow absolutely stank (especially when compared to the debt load). Yet ConocoPhillips was large enough that no one appeared ready to rock the debt boat. It certainly looked as though the ratings companies were giving ConocoPhillips management time to work out the cash flow and debt issue.

But lately it appears some behind the scenes pressure has been applied to get management moving. All of a sudden there has been more movement on the debt repayment than there has in the previous two years put together. Management mentioned in the conference call that net debt is now about $13 billion. Next came a cash flow figure of about $6.5 billion. So as far as management is concerned, a first concrete step has been reached for the lenders.

There is $10 billion or so in cash as part of that net debt figure. So the total debt is more than $20 billion. But the company also has shares of Cenovus (CVE) stock from the big sale, another announced sale and probably more non-core possibilities. More debt reduction information was in the conference call. After one of the slowest most unfocused starts by a large company in history, management appears to have finally found its way. Clearly, more debt can be paid and management has already implemented specific steps.

The "real" earnings were much worse as the reported losses were in the billions. But they were caused by a writedown of property values as the sales have progressed. The sales also have some temporary non-repeating costs. Those losses really represent management finally facing reality. The adjusted earnings basically show the remaining operations after the sales before non-repeating entries.

Some core assets already show decent profits. Michael Fitzsimmons had an article out earlier about some major Alaskan discoveries by the company. Now management is demonstrating they intend to get the financing lined up to take full advantage of that discovery. Already, Alaska appears to be a material source of profits for a profit starved firm. Some earlier Alaskan discoveries will come online soon. That influence will clearly grow in the future. It may still appear counter productive to repurchase shares with a major discovery in the works. But at least now, there appears to be enough cash available to achieve all of the goals of management.

Now the production growth needs to be dealt with in two ways. First, management has concentrated on reducing the company breakeven through sales of high cost projects. Sooner or later operations have to be rationalized. Management needs to take a good look at the results in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and Permian. Michael Filloon has several excellent articles on well design improvements and production growth per well. This company has so far failed to provide specifics in these three unconventional areas. So there is a chance that management knows the operational results are lagging behind the competition. Management definitely needs to provide a lot more concrete information about the progress in this area. Then management needs to methodically review all the major projects for potential cost reductions and share the priorities with the shareholders.

The conference call noted that the company breakeven using total costs was around WTI $50. Supposedly, this is about $20 lower than when management started. But the current industry conditions make very clear that the breakeven needs to go lower. Producing cash flow while losing money is not much of a victory and definitely not a growth strategy.

The Alaska progress is noted on the first slide. As noted in the Anadarko (APC) article, the partnership of Anadarko and ConocoPhillips purchased a lot of acreage around the discovery. Therefore, the Alaska production growth could be expected to increase in priority and focus with a little bit of luck. Nothing reduces exploration risk like a discovery already made. Not only are the Alaska discoveries significant additions to production at the current time, but they also promise a lot of potentially more decent sized low cost discoveries in the future.

The APLNG project appears to have a relatively high breakeven point for this market at around WTI $45. But management appears to be looking at some potential cost reductions. At current pricing, the project will throw off some cost. But that breakeven may be a bit close to market prices for shareholder comfort. Like several other projects, this one will have cash flow at lower prices while losing money. But no one goes into business to lose money. This project may be a classic demonstration as to why cash flow and profits are not the same.

In any event, management finally appears to have the debt "tiger by the tail". So the debt issue will fade as time goes on. Even now, lenders would probably listen to a good accretive acquisition proposal using some of that cash. Management appears to have enough future projects available even without the cash (even excluding Alaska). So there is no reason that this company cannot both begin to grow production consistently and reduce operating costs at the same time.

The long-term dividend outlook is much better than it has been in some time. As Alaska production begins to materially increase, capital gains will probably also begin. Depending upon success in Alaska, this stock could double over a five-year period. Plus the restoration of the dividend would probably begin. There is an outside chance that a major success in Alaska could spell major production growth for the partnership with Anadarko. So in addition to materializing investment grade growth prospects, there are now some speculative windfall prospects. That makes this stock an interesting vehicle for investment consideration. The potential appreciation is very wide depending upon the success encountered in the roughly half-million acreage partnership position. The wells found up in Alaska have so far been very large. It would not take a lot of luck to double the current company production. The real question is the length of time needed for that many discoveries to be made and developments to be completed as ongoing production.

