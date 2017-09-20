Corporate Hybrids: No Call For Concern

By Julian Marks, Senior Portfolio Manager-Investment Grade

As rates rise, will hybrid bond issuers choose not to call their securities?

Rising interest rates are not welcomed by fixed income investors, for the obvious reason that their existing portfolio holdings respond by falling in value. The only upside is that, as some of those bonds mature, issuers have to refinance at the higher rates and portfolios gradually generate higher yields.

It is therefore not surprising that investors holding or considering an allocation to corporate hybrid securities - which are either extremely long-dated or perpetual but priced as if they will be called on their first call date, usually five or 10 years after issuance - should be especially concerned. What if issuers look at the rising cost of capital and decide to leave their hybrids, sold during a period of exceptionally low rates, outstanding?

We believe these concerns are misplaced. They disregard the relative value at which hybrids currently trade, and the overwhelming counter-incentives that issuers have to call their securities as expected. With these supports, we think hybrids may, in fact, hold up better than other fixed-income securities as rates begin to rise.

Some evidence for that was seen in late June and early July. Bund yields leapt by almost 40 basis points but hybrids performed relatively well, and very much in line with the market's option-adjusted duration of 4.3 years (a full 1.6 years shorter than that of the Bloomberg Barclays Euro Credit Index). In this article, we explain why.

An Overwhelming Incentive To Call

Corporate hybrid securities constitute a $150bn, mostly euro-denominated market, which we believe is set to grow by around $20-25bn a year as European mergers and acquisitions begin to gather pace. Issued mainly by investment-grade rated entities, they yield some 2.75% on average. There are good reasons why hybrids have caught investors' attention.

But the asset class is also a little more complex than most, as we set out in our introductory white paper in 2016. As the name suggests, a hybrid security is debt capital that also has some characteristics of equity, and, correctly-structured, rating agencies will give hybrid capital 50% equity content.

For the issuer this means that hybrid capital can be raised without diluting shareholders (because it is really debt), while at the same time protecting their credit ratings (because the agencies count it partly as equity and partly as debt).

For the investor, it means hybrids are subordinate to senior debt: holders will get paid after holders of senior bonds, but before holders of equity, in the event of bankruptcy. It pays coupons, like a bond, but the issuer can stop paying those coupons without defaulting, as it can with equity dividends.

Like equity, these securities are either extremely long-dated or perpetual - which is the source of concern about duration and "call risk." As interest rates rise, will issuers be tempted to leave their lower-yielding hybrids outstanding, and thereby cause a large proportion of the market to be valued as if they were relatively low-yielding perpetuals?

We believe that this concern ignores the overwhelming incentives that issuers have to respect their first call dates. These incentives are related to the way hybrid coupons re-set after the first call date, and the equity content they receive from rating agencies.

Coupon Re-sets, "Step ups," and Equity Content

We estimate that 93% of the hybrids, and rising, are "new style" fixed-to-fixed bonds that are rated by Standard & Poor's. Both of those characteristics are important.

"Fixed-to-fixed" means that, at the first call date, coupons are re-set from their original fixed rate to a new fixed rate (as opposed to a new floating rate). That might sound favorable to the issuer in a rising-rate environment, were it not for the fact that the new fixed rate is equal to the initial coupon rate plus, typically, the prevailing five-year swap rate and - in close to half of cases - an initial 25 basis-point punitive "step up" as well. Further step-ups are scheduled to occur on future call dates until most have reached a cumulative step-up of 100 basis points by 20 years after the first call date.

Figure 1: Most Hybrid Securities Re-Set And "Step Up" Their Coupons Every Five Years

For illustration purposes assume that interest rates rise substantially over the next 5 to 10 years, as highlighted in the chart below.

Coupon structure: At the 1st reset date, the hybrids see their coupons reset to a new fixed coupon based on the prevailing mid swap level plus the initial spread. They then reset again on the 2nd and 3rd reset dates. Coupon steps: Step-ups are usually staggered. The final step-up (bringing the total to 100bps) is 20 years after the first call date

Rating agency equity credit is lost after first call date, which ensures extension risk remains low...

Source: Neuberger Berman. For illustrative purposes only.

Figure 2: "Old style" Versus "New Style" Hybrid Securities

Category Issue Date Coupon Structure Step-Ups Loss Of S&P Equity Credit OLD 2005-2008 One coupon reset, at the first call date Floating 100bps at first call date Indefinite, subject to periodic credit review Post Crises 2009-2010 Multiple coupon resets, usually at the first call date and 5 years after Usually fixed until final coupon which is floating 100bps either at the first call date of 5 years after Indefinite, subject to periodic credit review NEW STYLE

Circa 93% of the universe 2011-Present Coupon resets at the first call date and usually every 5 years thereafter Fixed Multiple: No step or 25bps ten years after issue, 100bps total step 20 years after first call date First call date

93% of "New Style" issues are rated by S&P

Source: Neuberger Berman, Standard & Poor's

If this does not make an uncalled hybrid feel expensive to the issuer, the fact that they lose their equity content from the rating agencies certainly will.

In 2005, Moody's offered a "Tool Kit" that clarified how to structure hybrids to get and maintain the maximum "equity content." Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch soon followed with their own guidelines. A series of further clarifications during 2011-13 has established a standard that rating agencies, issuers and investors alike have embraced.

In the case of S&P, the rating agency withdraws its equity content once a hybrid comes within 20 years of its "effective maturity" date - which, for S&P, is the point at which the coupon has stepped up by a cumulative total of 100 basis points. Because most hybrids are structured such that the first call date is exactly 20 years before the hybrid reaches that cumulative 100 basis points of coupon step-up, this means an S&P-rated hybrid loses its equity content after that first call date. And without the 50% equity content, from the issuer's perspective the hybrid effectively becomes expensive senior debt.

This makes a material difference - some of the pre-2011 "old style" hybrids, which enjoyed indefinite equity content, were left outstanding. It makes a difference because the loss of equity content leaves a "new style" hybrid issuer looking not at how costly its uncalled subordinated debt will be relative to that of other issuers' subordinated debt but rather how costly it will be relative to calling it and refinancing with straight senior debt.

Consider Senior-Versus-Subordinate Spreads, Not Interest Rates

It should be clear that the prevailing level of market interest rates make no difference in this relative cost assessment, because the hybrid coupon re-set includes an addition of the prevailing swap rate, which will also determine the yield of senior debt.

This decision is all about relative credit spread. And on that basis, choosing to hold onto hybrids that are effectively senior debt would be very costly indeed.

The European Central Bank (ECB) started buying senior, euro-denominated, non-financial, investment-grade bonds as part of its asset purchase program over a year ago. Many of the issuers of those bonds are also issuers in the hybrids market.

This has sent their senior spreads to extremely tight levels, in both absolute terms and relative to their hybrid spreads: the average senior spread in European corporate bonds was 46 basis points at the end of July, and the average subordinated hybrid spread was 194 basis points. It is also worth remembering that hybrid coupon re-sets are based not on their spread today but on their spread when first issued, which is typically at a much higher level at the moment.

Put it all together and, on average, leaving a hybrid outstanding is four or five times more expensive in terms of credit spread than refinancing with senior debt; for some issuers, it is 10 times more expensive. To make it cost-effective to leave a hybrid outstanding after its first-call date, senior spreads would have to rise by at least 150 basis points, and more likely 200 basis points from where they are now. We have never seen broad non-financial investment-grade spreads at that kind of level for any sustained period.

In short, the overwhelming incentive for issuers is to call their hybrids and either refinance in the senior market or, if the issuer still wants the advantage of the equity content, as a new hybrid.

Spreads May Narrow, But Not Enough To Change The Cost Assessment

We do still expect the low-yield environment to encourage more investors to rotate out of senior bonds and into hybrids. This will be good news for existing hybrid investors. It is also true that the tightening of monetary policy in the Eurozone will involve a gradual unwinding of the ECB's asset purchase program, which may involve selling senior debt back into the open market.

We expect some gentle widening in senior spreads as that "tapering" comes into effect, but nothing dramatic: inflation remains muted, the ECB continues to purchase greater volumes of corporate bonds than it initially expected to, and the growth and risk background in the Eurozone is increasingly benign.

As such, the cost consideration for issuers, not to mention the importance of their good reputation in debt markets, should ensure that the prospect of corporate hybrids failing to be called remains remote - regardless of what happens to interest rates.

