Lee Enterprises: 100% Upside, Substantial Margin Of Safety

Lee does not deserve the discount to its peers and is now poised for additional growth opportunities.

Lee's digital strategies have proven effective and account for an increasingly larger portion of company revenue.

Lee Enterprises focuses primarily on small and midsize markets, which are markedly less affected by industry headwinds.

The disdain with which many investors consider Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) reminds me of some lyrics from the Broadway production Hamilton:

Hamilton: Instead of me, he promotes Charles Lee. Makes him second-in-command. Lee: I'm a General. Whee!!!! Hamilton: Yeah. He's not the choice I would have gone with.

Investors seem to share Hamilton's attitude--they see the company's questionable past and decide it's not the choice they want to go with. I believe that decision is short-sighted and has led (will lead) many investors to miss an opportunity with asymmetric upside and little downside risk.

The Company

Lee Enterprises has been fighting for survival amidst the media industry revolution. The company, founded over 125 years ago, represents the old guard of the newspaper industry. It's a leading provider of local news and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with roughly 50 daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products, and nearly 300 specialty publications in 21 states.

Source: Company Website

Relevant History

After an acquisition binge in the early 2000s made them the fourth largest newspaper group in the United States, the company struggled under the weight of its massive debt as the world began to favor digital news. Lee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011 and emerged the following year.

Soon after, as if delivering General Washington's line from the aforementioned Hamilton, "What are you doing, Lee? Get back on your feet!" Warren Buffett jumped into the fray to help the company structure more favorable loan terms.

Risks of Choosing a Member of the Old Guard

Before analyzing any value inherent in LEE specifically, I believe it prudent to explore concerns often associated with investing in this sector of the media industry.

Print Media is Dying

There is no denying that newsprint is a dying industry, but as much as investors like to write it off, it's not dead yet.

Younger generations were quick to make the transition from newspaper to news feed. That rapid exodus left many traditional publishers in a fight for survival. Older generations, however, have been slower to make the change, and many may never do so. The physical paper part of the industry, then, may just linger with them. This generational difference has had a gradually stabilizing effect for these companies--even on traditional newspaper revenues.

Source: Visual Capitalist

So maybe you come to terms with the drawn-out deaths of the old industry players. It's still not an attractive foundation upon which to build an investment thesis. Only companies able to adapt to this new industry paradigm can truly hope to survive long term.

It's this reduction in the rate of decline that has allowed traditional publishers more time to build their online presence. It's at this point I hear people question why anybody would need anything other than Facebook, Twitter, or the multitude of modern online mass market "news" providers.

Digital Competition is Fierce

On a broad scale, this concern is valid. When examining isolated small and midsize markets, however, you'll likely find a different story. Small cities and towns still rely on local news sources for their local information (think local sports, obituaries, events). Lee Enterprises has found this to be true, as 78% of adults in the markets they serve utilize their newspapers in some way--including many in the younger generations.

Source: Investor Presentation

So maybe there is a way for all these old-school media companies to survive this revolution. It even seems possible for them to thrive into the future. They'll just have to take advantage of this borrowed time to solidify their grasp on relatively small markets, providing them with the specialized local information they seek.

If you vehemently disagree with either of the following two bullet points, there's really no point in reading further. (I'd hate for you to feel your time has been wasted.)

These traditional publishing companies aren't going to disappear as a result of some Facebook curse.

They actually have a chance to stake long-term claim to some--albeit small on the grand scale--market share.

If you're still with me, let's see how Lee stacks up.

Lee Versus Contemporaries

Let's examine how LEE compares to peers facing similar headwinds as they serve their small-to-midsize markets [New Media Investment Group (NYSE: NEWM), McClatchy Co (NYSEMKT: MNI), Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC)].

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite being one of the few companies among its comps to realize positive net income, LEE has traded at a discount for a long time. Its peers trade with an enterprise value around 5.5x EBITDA.

Lee went through bankruptcy in the past, and that alone causes many investors to inherently shy away without further consideration--I get that. But after six years of proving itself, I don't believe it deserves to trade at a discount.

In fact, I believe LEE shares deserve a premium.

A Case for Lee

Let's start with the black eye most investors struggle to move past.

Lee's 2011 Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

We can't just ignore a bankruptcy. Fortunately for us as potential investors, six years post-bankruptcy reveals a track record of relative success.

In fact, the company has made debt reduction a priority since 2005, reducing debt by over $1B since that time. Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2012, Lee has reduced its liabilities by around $350MM to today's sub $570MM.

Source: Investor Presentation

Debt Leverage Ratio

Only now--pretty much for the first time since the industry started to decline around the time of the financial crisis--is Lee's management able to focus on anything other than the reduction of their debt.

Lee CFO Ron Mayo on the company's Q3 earnings call:

With lower debt and strong EBITDA, the company's leverage net of cash is now 3.7x the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA. With lower leverage and the first-lien term loan amortizing quickly, we are evaluating the best use of our free cash flow beyond debt reduction, including additional print and digital acquisitions and other opportunities to increase shareholder value. In addition, with the help of our advisers, we are actively evaluating the timing and economics of refinancing all or a portion of the company's long-term debt.

This one paragraph introduces a lot of new opportunity for Lee's future. The company is beginning to realize excess cash flow each quarter, even after paying down additional debt principal. At this point, regarding much of their debt, prepayment may not be the best option. Prepayment premiums exist on several of their outstanding loans. In 2018, these premiums will be reduced, and for some loans, eliminated. At any rate, it's beginning to make strategic sense to consider other options as well for this flow of cash, such as minor acquisitions (i.e. their recent acquisition of Dispatch-Argus in IL for $7.15MM) or expanding their digital footprint.

Digital Adaptation

Although the niche market focus will buy Lee time in this industry war, to ultimately thrive they must successfully adapt to the new digital landscape.

Their digital efforts thus far have consistently improved their strategic position.

Source: Investor Presentation

This digital expansion continues in 2017. Lee CEO Kevin Mowbray explains:

Total digital revenue increased 6.4% in the June quarter and digital advertising grew 7.8%, including growth of 8.3% in digital retail advertising. Digital retail advertising accounts for more than 60% of total digital advertising. In the June quarter, digital advertising revenue represented 29.1% of total advertising revenue for the company. Our digital audiences and audience engagement continue to grow with monthly average page views up 6.5% in the June quarter and totaled 225.7 million. Pages per session, one metric we use to monitor audience engagement, increased in the low single digits in the June quarter.

This growth is a result of their constant focus on adaptive innovation in the digital revenue space. For example, Mowbray continues:

The fiscal year, we introduced Digital Connect, a digital service package aimed at growing digital revenue from local businesses. Digital Connect provides local businesses a turn-key package for expanding their digital presence through enhanced search engine management. Digital Connect has been the fastest-growing digital category this fiscal year and is expected to be a significant contributor to our digital revenue in 2018.

Future Dividend Potential

Between 1987-2008, Lee regularly rewarded shareholders with a dividend. Today, however, debt covenants restrict the company from paying a dividend until their leverage ratio is below 3.25x--a target they're approaching.

Sources: Form 10-Q, Yahoo Finance, Investor Presentation

Like many highly-leveraged companies striving to reduce their debt load, the company has entered a virtuous cycle: pay off debt, reduce interest expense, free up more cash flow, pay off even more debt with the additional cash flow, reduce interest expense by even more, free up still more cash flow, repeat.

One might wonder how, despite significant industry headwinds, Lee has been able to rapidly reduce its debt load, consequently maintaining a solid flow of cash. Much of this success has been derived from the company's focus on margin.

Industry-leading Margins

Throughout the chaos of this media revolution, Lee Enterprises has maintained its claim to industry-leading margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite being an apparent pariah for investors in this space, Lee has proven itself an above-average competitor.

Its primarily small and midsize markets are markedly less affected by industry headwinds.

Its digital track record has proven effective and sustainable.

Its keen expense control has allowed it to maintain its industry-leading margins for over seven years.

Lee's the Choice I Would Go With

Despite my appreciation for the Broadway production, I disagree with Alexander Hamilton on many financial and political issues.

As the newest position in my micro-cap portfolio, LEE is the choice I'll go with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For additional disclosure information, please visit https://www.spicercapital.com/disclaimer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.