Orocobre - Reiterating A Strong Buy Based On Lithium Demand Fundamentals

Four years ago, I committed to increasing awareness to the investment community around the importance of lithium carbonate within the global lithium battery supply chain. The fundamental demand reasoning was based on an expected uptake in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage products. In fact, one of my first articles on Seeking Alpha in 2013 covered Argentina's lithium industry (see: Argentina - Home to Emerging Lithium Producers). Unfortunately, I was about two years ahead of the curve as the automotive and stationary energy storage industries have been slower than expected to launch new technologies while governments have been slow to incentivize mass populations to adapt new technologies. However, it is now becoming crystal clear that the markets are begin to shift in a very large way.

Over the past two years there has a gradual increase in the number of announcements from the automotive and stationary energy storage industries. Automotive businesses have announced aggressive timelines on the deployment of electric vehicles while the stationary storage market has seen a considerable number of new products and companies enter the market. Projections for both markets continue to increase in favor of the lithium supply chain which is heightening investor's appetite for lithium extraction businesses. Within the lithium exploration industry there has already been multiple waves of companies which have come and gone which created a steep learning curve in identifying companies which would play a meaningful role in the future of the industry. After having lost on some early equity investments in lithium junior exploration companies, my investment focus within lithium mining industry shifted to Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF). Ongoing operational challenges has sent the share price on a wild rollercoaster ride but the fundamentals and visions have always remained the same. This has provided investors with an incredible opportunity to buy on lows and sell on highs or to buy on lows and hold. In the past year, shares in Orocobre came under significant pressure as short-sellers decimated the stock but despite a lagging share price and ongoing operational issues, I continued to reiterate a buy position and encourage investors to take a slice and hold. Share price in Orocobre eventually bounced back, spiking over 40% in the past months. The rise was driven by a profitable fiscal 2017 announcement which sent short-sellers running to cover their positions.

Today, I remain strong on Orocobre and their partner, Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOY) as they are well positioned as leading low cost suppliers of battery grade lithium carbonate. Orocobre remains a strong buy opportunity for investors with a time horizon of 2 to 5years and are looking for direct exposure to the electric vehicle and stationary energy storage industries.

For those unfamiliar, Australian based Orocobre is the only company to bring a new "greenfield", low cost lithium brine salar to production in recent history. The Argentine based project, dubbed "Olaroz", is being to produce strong post ramp-up EBITA margins while returning significant capital back to the company. The capital flow will allow the company to undertake rapid expansion plans at the Olaroz site and in Japan (see: Orocobre's Rapid Expansion Plans In Japan And The Puna Plateau).

The fundamental reasoning for my belief in Orocobre is heavily based on lithium carbonate demand factors arising from the electric vehicle and stationary energy storage industries. The high-level vision is: EVs will become increasingly important especially in congested, polluted cities and that large scale energy storage systems will be deployed next to utility scale wind and solar farms to optimize production output so that it is best aligned for when the power is required.

Most individuals believe that solar and wind threatens the oil and gas industry which is certainly not the case, at least not without the introduction of electrical energy storage. Solar energy is produced when the sun shines which creates issues especially in northern climates which are impacted by seasonal sun availability and short duration cloud patterns. At best, solar power is a direct threat to the natural gas industry as it can produce significant amount of power during peak hours but is rather useless beyond those limited hours of production. With the introduction of lithium battery storage technologies the usability of solar plants becomes increasingly important to the grid as energy can be stored from a generating asset and redistributed at a later point. As more renewable energy technologies are deployed, the future for lithium battery technologies becomes increasingly important.

Another false understanding is that electric vehicles are a practical mass market solution today which is certainly not the case. There are several challenges to the mass deployment and adaption of electric vehicles. One is the lack of energy available to consumers to power electric vehicles. If a large portion of consumers switch over to electric vehicles than this would dramatically decrease the amount of gas required and increase the amount of electrical energy required from power plants. Assuming that society wants their energy to be supplied from renewable sources and not gas-fired or nuclear energy plants than there would need to be a mass deployment of energy storage plants to manage the grids energy requirements. Therefore, the mass deployment of electric vehicles is contingent off the developments of new renewable energy plus storage parks to produce and distribute energy when required. However, the cost curve required for lithium batteries to be cost-effectively deployed with renewable energy power plants is highly contingent off the electric vehicle industry to ramp up. Therefore, a vision of renewable energy powered electric vehicles are highly intertwined sharing a common denominator being lithium.

In September 2017, GreenTech Media released an update on the amount of energy storage deployed in the USA along with the general expectations going forward. As clearly illustrated in the graph below, the meaningful years are not that far away. 2017 will remain a record year while 2018 will be the real game changing year for stationary energy storage technologies. 2019 through 2022 will see dramatic rises in all three segments of the market which is likely tied closely to decreases in hardware cost along with increases in functionality.

In parallel with the rise of stationary energy storage deployments, the figures for electric vehicle deployments have been revised over the past year to reflect a dramatic rise in forecasts. As outlined in the graph below, the industry in 2015 was calling for 46million electric vehicles to enter the market by 2040 which was increased in 2015 to reflect 266million.

Both of these industries which are closely tied to each other's success are now at a point of no return. The only question is how quickly will the technology be embraced and in what volumes. Based on the recently published figures, it is clear that we as a society are quickly approaching a tipping point where renewable energy will power electric vehicles which will spur material economic activity in the lithium supply chain. Finally, we are getting much closer to where I thought industry projections would be, although a few years behind.

