M&A Deals Make The Market Interesting - Cramer's Mad Money (9/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, September 19.

Cramer has asked investors to be calm and not be too enthusiastic about the market. Whenever he says this, something good happens and he ends up liking the market all over again.

Take the Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger talks, for instance. Both stocks went up on the news. T-Mobile had sold off on a good earnings report. "Then you get this news and boom, it's like a whole new world of possibilities for shareholders of both companies," said Cramer. While the market would have called the merger anti-competitive some years ago, things look different under a pro-business Trump administration.

"We get these kinds of takeovers, and they make it hard for me to be as critical, as corroded, as sardonic as I'd like to be," the Mad Money host said. Then, Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) bids $1.5 billion for Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE). The stock of BOBE went up, as there were other bids also, even though it is up 55% for the year already.

Lastly, the Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)-Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) deal, which was liked by the market, as both stocks went up on the announcement. "Throughout the discussion of the takeover, one thing that wasn't even mentioned as a possibility was that maybe it would be blocked by the Justice Department's antitrust division. This administration is demonstrating a real love of laissez-faire economics and massive deregulation, which is why all of these deals could pass muster," Cramer noted.

All these deals are good for investors. "Again, I want to be skeptical of this rally. We've had a much too much big move than I ever thought could happen. Some of these valuations are difficult to defend. Profit-taking would be natural to happen here. I think it's worth taking some," said Cramer.

Senator Elizabeth Warren interview

After the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) debacle, one can only think that regulations that protect consumers are not bad. Cramer interviewed Senator Elizabeth Warren in a special segment to know her take on companies that behave irresponsibly.

"So long as there is no personal responsibility when these big companies breach consumers' trusts, let their data get stolen, cheat their consumers like they did in the case of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), then nothing is going to change. As long as they can keep collecting their paychecks and they can keep sleeping cozy at night, then we're going to have the same kind of thing going on in these big corporations, where the customer is at the end of the day - and let's face it - stockholders are at the end of the day, too. It's all about the executives being accountable," said the Senator.

She has called for hearings on both Equifax and Wells Fargo. "We had a hearing a year ago when John Stumpf, who had gone on your program, first one out of the barrel, said, 'Hey, listen, I take personal responsibility for what's gone wrong at Wells Fargo.' And then it turned out what personal responsibility meant was firing thousands of people who made $15 bucks an hour," she added. While Stumpf has been fired, many executives who were there during the crisis still have their jobs.

"I want these big corporations to understand that when you engage in massive fraud, when you are so irresponsible with the data that belongs to consumers, when you put your customers at risk, there's going to be real responsibility for you. And until that happens, until people lose their jobs, until we have criminal investigations, until there's a real chance that one of these executives is going to be walked out of the office in handcuffs with people snapping pictures, then nothing's going to change on Wall Street, not in these big companies," Warren stated.

She expressed shocked by the lack of responsibility by Equifax CEO Richard Smith, and said she thinks he should face criminal investigation for mishandling private data of 143 million Americans. That information will still be out there for decades, and people's identities are at risk.

"This is the Fed's chance to step up and say, 'When you cheat consumers, when you open fake accounts, when you force place insurance on them that they don't need, when you charge them money that they don't owe, then we, the Federal Reserve, are going to say those who are in charge, those who are responsible are gone. We can't trust you to run a company of this size. I really want to see the Fed step up here. The Fed has to power to do it. They just need to step up and do it," Senator Warren concluded. She thinks Wells Fargo's entire board should be replaced.

Retail

Retail is not entirely dead yet, and many of the companies are fighting the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to stay in business. Case in point is Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), which said that 82 of its stores will be accepting returns for Amazon. The program is limited for now, but it's a good sign nonetheless. It yields 5% and has a strong balance sheet, along with a mega-Amazon deal.

Macy's (NYSE:M) is upgrading its stores and introducing new fashion. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is offering more sizes as children grow faster. Burlington (NYSE:BURL), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are also good retailers, as they sell merchandise at a discount, and value never goes out of style for consumers.

Cramer said he does not want to defend food and drug retailers, as the Amazon-Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) deal will crush the food industry. Amazon can also get into the prescription drug business, and hence he gave up on Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stock.

"Don't rule out the newfound alliances with Amazon or the more aggressive style of those we think are being left behind. It's not over until the fat lady sings. Right now, I'm not hearing anything from her yet - that is, if there's ever going to be a song at all," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes provides solutions to the e-commerce industry. Its stock is up 15% YTD, after declining 26% in 2016. The company has been reinventing itself as a logistics provider. Cramer interviewed CEO Marc Lautenbach to know what lies ahead for the company.

Lautenbach said that Pitney Bowes is reducing complexity from shipping for e-commerce. "We're not going to own the packages, that's what our customers do. We're not going to move the packages, that's what FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS and USPS do. But we're going to take the complexity out of shipping, and the way we're going to do that is a series of applications delivered on an Android device offered as a SaaS," he added.

The company's core postal business remains strong, and it provides the cash flow for transition. Companies can now offer SaaS-based services as their products instead of hard assets. Pitney Bowes is moving from monolithic, analog, single-application to digitally connected.

Lautenbach said the stock price had declined, as transition takes time. The hard work is now done, and growth is beginning to show in the e-commerce offerings. The CEO was also positive about Newgistics acquisition, which will make returns simpler for both companies and their customers.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Cramer likes Medtronic, along with Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Visa (NYSE:V): There are a million reasons to buy Visa. In fact, Cramer likes MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as well.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): It's making a comeback. Buy it.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.