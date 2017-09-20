Canadian Solar: A Rare Bargain Hiding In Plain Sight

Textbook example of a company that is a victim of the sell side’s and market's reluctance to untangle and stand behind a complex situation in an unloved sector.

Executive summary

We believe Canadian Solar (Nasdaq: CSIQ) shares are worth north of $35 in our base case, $21 in our downside case and almost $50 in our upside case (representing return opportunities of ~30,120 and 200% for each of the cases, respectively) over a 12-18 month investment horizon. Several catalysts over the next twelve months should reveal and unlock the implied bargain valuation of the company’s assets.

Our valuation is based on a SOTP approach, evaluating each of the company’s main sources of value:

A large portfolio of operating and utility scale solar projects on balance sheet – $9.30/share;

A global development company – the pipeline of projects not yet operating that CSIQ will derisk and sell over time to third parties, generating a developer margin – $6.60/share;

A hard to replicate, derisked pipeline of solar power projects in Japan – $14.20/share;

The company’s solar module manufacturing business – the third largest in the world (to which we assign almost no value despite the material upside potential); and

Proceeds from a potential settlement of the ongoing Section 201 trade case and Deferred Tax Assets – $4.70/share.

Several factors have conspired to cause the stock to fall out of favor. Investor apathy towards the sector, balance sheet complexity, incomplete disclosure and a small market cap have created an attractive risk-reward opportunity for fundamental, contrarian investors armed with the willingness to conduct detailed due diligence and the temperament to withstand daily vagaries of a trading driven market.

In our opinion, Canadian Solar is a textbook example of markets throwing the proverbial baby out with the bathwater – a company that is a victim of the sell side’s reluctance to untangle and underwrite a complex situation in a sector that caused investors billions in losses as a consequence and in the wake of SunEdison’s bankruptcy.

In this lengthy write-up, we deliberately erred on the side of providing too much information by including details collected over eighteen months of due diligence. Our goal is to help investors not only fill the gaps but also refute the notions on which bears have based their (dated) thesis.

We think of Canadian Solar’s intrinsic value as standing on a bedrock of tangible asset value demonstrably in excess of today’s public market valuations, further enhanced by a bundle of cheap call options with material upside. We believe CSIQ is a compelling investment because these call options have limited downside risk and need not be all in the money to yield a satisfactory return.

We do not have any affiliation or relationship with the CSIQ or management. We do own stock and long dated call options.

The Company

CSIQ generates revenue from two main lines of business: a solar power plant development business (“DevCo”), and a solar module manufacturing business (“ModuleCo”). DevCo is akin to a real estate developer, which buys or leases land, develops it for solar power plant use, builds and operates a solar power plant that generates revenue under long term power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and later sells the plant to a third party, usually an investor or a utility. The manufacturing business produces solar modules and solar kits, used for the production of electricity in residential or large (“utility scale”) power plants.

Background

Canadian Solar has, since its inception in 2001, been a manufacturer of solar wafers, cells and modules, and today is the third largest producer of modules by shipments with a capacity of ~7GW in a global market that saw global demand of 80GW in 2016. In the early 2010s, as reduction of Feed-In-Tariffs (“FIT”) in Italy, Spain and Germany wreaked havoc for solar module manufactures globally, many of the module manufacturing companies realized that the stability of cash flows generated by power plants with long term contracted revenues could provide a reliable base of earnings to offset the cyclicality of the module business.

The rapid technological developments leading to lower and shrinking unit costs, coupled with the availability of cheap and long duration capital, spurred many manufacturing companies to expand into owning and operating solar assets either through captive separately held entities (so called yieldcos) or directly on their balance sheet.

As part of this process, in early 2015, CSIQ acquired Recurrent Energy, a well-known U.S. utility scale solar developer. Only months after this purchase, the liquidity crisis and subsequent bankruptcy filing of SunEdison laid bare the fragility of the sponsored yieldco model and quickly dried up funding for the sector, permanently damaging public investors’ perception of these vehicles. As a result, in 2016 CSIQ cancelled plans for its yieldco and instead committed to building projects requiring over $2 billion in capital, to be reflected on its balance sheet. The exit plan was to sell those assets once operational, delevering its balance sheet.

Why this is the right time to invest in CSIQ

Despite broad based and pervasive skepticism, Canadian Solar has over the last year consistently and profitably been disposing of operating solar plants across numerous geographies including Canada, the U.S., China, Brazil and Japan. Importantly, we believe the company is close to announcing the sale of its largest operating asset, its Recurrent Portfolio, with a reasonable likelihood to generate gains above this asset’s carrying book value of $1.35 billion.

We believe this sale, and the monetization of additional power plants in operation currently underway, stand to generate proceeds in excess of $2.0 billion within the next six months, versus a current total enterprise value of $2.9 billion. Such transactions would flip CSIQ’s capital structure from a net debt to a net cash position, and reveal the implicit bargain valuation of the company’s remaining assets: a global solar plant developer with over 8GW of pipeline, and a hard-to-replicate, very valuable Japanese project pipeline and the third largest solar module manufacturing business in the world.

In our base case, the implied multiple at which investors currently purchase CSIQ’s module manufacturing business, the development business and the entire Japanese pipeline, is approximately 1.7x 2018 EBITDA. This multiple compares favorably to comps. Lower quality, levered and cash burning pure play solar module manufacturing peers like JASO and most relevantly JKS (given its global distribution) currently trade around 3.2x and 9.9x 2018 EBITDA, respectively. Higher quality developers/operators, like Scatec Solar ASA, trade around 6.5x 2018 EBITDA.

Why this opportunity exists

Bloomberg and Capital IQ overstate the net leverage and Enterprise Value of the company by mistakenly excluding Restricted Cash from net debt calculation. The majority of restricted cash is in fact secured against short term debt (as indicated in the company’s 20F, page F-49) and should therefore be netted against gross debt to calculate net debt. This change alone increases equity value by almost $5.00 per share; The coexistence of a cyclical/low margin/low multiple business (ModuleCo) and a contractually stable high ROE/high multiple solar power plant portfolio (DevCo/Operating assets) within the same company increases complexity and obscures these assets’ true value because investors simply apply a single earnings multiple; Insufficient and unclear disclosures make any SOTP analysis a daunting task. Moreover, the company has not had an analyst day since 2015 and is a foreign filer; The Company has to date experienced delays for both its US asset sale process and Japanese assets (JREIT); Fundamental investors feel proverbially burnt after having lost in excess of $30 billion because of the SunEdison debacle (and sell side fear of investing time and pitching these companies for the same reason); Fast-money and day trading accounts are not taking the long view on key valuation drivers of this company but rather concentrate on ModuleCo’s immediate datapoints and the company’s quarterly guidance/results; We believe Mr. Market has too narrow an understanding of potential outcomes and scenarios stemming from Suniva and Solarworld’s Section 201 Petition; The head of CSIQ IR took an indefinite sabbatical leave in mid-2016.

Operating Assets ($9.30/share): contracted and stable cash flows generating idiosyncratic and uncorrelated equity returns

Canadian Solar owns ~1,260MW of operating assets that are currently being marketed in ongoing and independent sales processes.

In spite of recent statement by the company, there seems to be considerable skepticism and confusion in the market about the intrinsic value of CSIQ’s operating plants. On August 25, 2017, CSIQ’s CFO Huifeng Chang cogently articulated (during a call with broker Coker Palmer) why the value of CSIQ’s operating plants on its balance sheet has recently increased (emphasis added by us):

“The thesis of interest normalization towards 4-5% has not played out. Interest rates have remained at 2.2%. In addition, the credit spread for risk assets has decreased from 9% to 4%. That has increased the value of our assets. Secondly, the quantity of large portfolio assets available for sale has decreased quite a bit, while the supply of private capital in the space has increased several times. We see it from the likes of Blackstone and Blackrock and JP Morgan and other renewable infrastructure funds. Overall we enjoyed good timing after the frustration and disappointment at the time we dropped the yieldco. Significant positive for us. Third, competition has reduced. SUNE is gone. They were the leader in the space. The space is less crowded now and we enjoy support from upstream operators and are a global player which means we can move with the market when sometimes [the] market moves around. Fourth, the entire power business is changing. Demand is not coming just from OECD markets anymore but also emerging markets. Even the traditional places where utilities dominate are moving towards renewables assets. [As a result of these factors]We have seen investors putting in bids at lower IRRs compared to a year ago, [they] were willing to pay unlevered 8-9 and now they pay 6%. […] A year ago some people on Wall Street were doubting of our ability to monetize our assets but that simply has turned out not to be true. […] There are plenty of projects buyers for our assets. I can say that we still have plenty of buyers competing for our assets. The IRR on TQ8 is sky high. [On the Recurrent Portfolio:] no problem finding the buyer or trouble having the right valuation.”

At Solar Power International (“SPI”) last week, Canadian Solar’s CFO quantified the impact of the above factors on “large utility scale projects like our Recurrent Portfolio”, indicating that equity values of those projects have increased by a staggering “70-100% over the last twelve months”.

Numerous conversation with industry participants, and even comments from FSLR’s management during their Q2 2017 earnings call, corroborate these comments. FSLR recently indicated that they are currently able to sell projects at significantly higher prices than their captive yieldco ((NASDAQ:CAFD)) is able to pay because of CAFD’s uncompetitive 7.00%+ distribution yield. FSLR also clarified that, to match the yield at which they are selling projects to private parties, CAFD should trade around its IPO price, nearly 30% above its current share price.

We believe this corroborates our view that equity values realizable from selling operating projects have materially expanded over the last few months, and the sell side and market’s use of yieldco trading multiples/yields to value CSIQ’s operating portfolio is likely to result in a significantly lower valuation than the current (higher) private market implies.

To confirm these data points and anecdotes, we have worked with developers to research publicly available PPAs and other operating data to value most of CSIQ’s operating projects bottoms up with DCFs, and even visited some of the plants ourselves. Our conclusion is that the company’s disclosed resale value ($1.8 billion) materially understates the consideration that the company may realize from the pending sale of these assets.

Recurrent Portfolio

As part of the Recurrent Energy acquisition in 2015, CSIQ also purchased a large portfolio of seven projects ready for construction in California and Texas (“Recurrent Portfolio”). These assets represents a very meaningful part of CSIQ’s operating portfolio and we believe they are being incorrectly valued by the market: i) this portfolio has significantly increased in value over the last few months; ii) market participants are incorrectly extrapolating the value of these assets from recent company transactions, and iii) the market has interpreted the perceived slippage of the sale process as an indication of disappointing sale price. We have a differentiated view on each of these points.

The Recurrent Portfolio has increased substantially in value over the last year

As per CSIQ CFO’s comments at SPI, included earlier in this write up, the value of the Recurrent Portfolio has benefited from a decline in credit spreads over the last twelve months, an increase in available capital seeking long-dated contracted cash flows, and a dearth of large utility scale projects for sale.

The company has also indicated publicly that the above factors have induced investors to lower the unlevered IRRs they are willing to pay for large utility scale assets in the United States from 7.5% to 5.5% currently. In CSIQ’s words, equity values of “large utility scale projects like our Recurrent Portfolio” have increased by a very significant “70-100% over the last twelve months”.

2. The extrapolation of declining valuation by market participants is incorrect

We believe sell side analysts’ recent downgrades predicated on risks of lower valuation is based on incomplete information and incorrect arithmetic. The two main data points that have been used as a basis for this stance are the seemingly lower value of the assets as disclosed by CSIQ and the recent sale of Tranquility 8 to Sempra Energy.

The way CSIQ calculates and reports the operating capacity of the Recurrent Portfolio has created confusion and led to the incorrect conclusion that the value of these assets declined after the company sold majority stakes in three projects to Southern Power. A precise reading of the company’s filings and presentation makes it clear that Canadian Solar does not own 1,260 MW of operating assets. It owns and consolidates 896MW of projects and, in addition, owns three 49% minority stakes in projects (Tranquility, Garland and Roserock) that on a gross basis add up to 742MW.

CSIQ in its press release prorates the MW of these minority-owned projects and includes them in its operating portfolio. Accounting wise, those MW are not consolidated and only the book value of the minority equity stakes appears on CSIQ’s balance sheet in ‘Investment in Affiliates.’ Per CISQ’s disclosures, the Recurrent/Southern minority stakes’ book value is approximately $350 million.

We believe some sell side analysts have incorrectly calculated the expected $/MW liquidation value by dividing the resale value disclosed by the company by the total MWs of the portfolio, including the pro-rated MWs. More appropriately, the valuation should divide the resale value of only the consolidated projects by the number of consolidated MW, which yields a more reasonable number that is closer to, but still meaningfully lower than, what we believe the company may achieve in a sale. A similar result can be obtained if we repeat the same calculation for the Recurrent Portfolio, of which the company discloses the book value.

We also believe that the method of using the sale of Tranquility 8 (“T8”) to Sempra as evidence that project values have come down is flawed and highlights the danger of using EV/MW multiples in the absence of DCF valuations to back them up.

It has been argued that Sempra’s $124 million purchase of T8 (estimated $90 million of invested capital and $34 million of profit) implies a significantly lower value than Tranquility 1’s 49% stake, which has a $144 million book value (equivalent to $288 million for 100%) as per the company’s 2016 20-F.

What this analysis ignores is that i) in the case where CSIQ had kept T8, it would have had to inject more equity into T8 (which Sempra assumed the future obligation to do), ii) there was almost no construction in progress and no debt at the time of the sale and iii) T8’s PPA is lower than that of Tranquility 1’s. Thus, with all else being equal and assuming a lower PPA, the equity value of Tranquility 8 must be lower than Tranquility 1’s when discounted at the same IRR. Here is what the correct math should look like: 3. The lengthy Recurrent Portfolio sale process is not inconsistent with an attractive valuation

We believe a longer time to announce a sale of assets is by no means a certain indication of a poor conclusion to come. Actually, the opposite is likely in this case. CSIQ hired Scotiabank and Bank of America to sell the Recurrent Portfolio (Roserock will be sold separately after modules were damaged during the construction phase and a subsequent hailstorm). We understand that only a handful of bidders were expected, but apparently the auction drew many more bidders. We believe that this strong interest, including by foreign buyers, has slowed down the sale process, but also increases the chances of a favorable sale price.

We also believe CSIQ is using the strong buyer interest to mitigate any risks from regulatory review by FERC and CFIUS, possibly pairing up parties with different CFIUS risk profiles to maximize probability of closing.

Consistent with some sell side analysts, our market checks indicate that CSIQ is highly likely to recoup the entire book value of the projects with potential for upside from there. Notably, last week, the Head of Recurrent Energy indicated at a group investor lunch with over 30 attendees that the sale price of the 1GW of Recurrent Portfolio (excluding Roserock) is likely going to be ‘more than $2 billion, a lot more than $2 billion”. While it is difficult to exactly determine what ‘a lot more than $2 billion”, we tried to bound the possible outcomes and their meaning for CSIQ:

Under the scenarios above, after netting unconsolidated debt, tax equity and Southern’s majority stakes, CSIQ stands to recoup all its book value and likely generate a significant profit from the sale of this portfolio. These scenarios translate into material additional upside above our $2.2 billion operating asset base case valuation

The Other Operating Plants (UK, China, Japan)

As confirmed by CSIQ’s CFO and other market checks, we believe CSIQ is also in advanced stages of selling the remaining operating assets and may complete the process by the end of this year or in the first quarter of next year. As to the Chinese power plants, which have, justifiably, generated a healthy amount of skepticism, we note that CSIQ has been able to sell these plants at gross margins approaching 20% and has recognized value even from the unpaid subsidy receivable.

CSIQ explained that the state owned enterprises who have purchased these assets were comfortable with the credit risk of their very same owner, the Chinese Government, which owes the subsidy to plant owners. We discuss the Japanese assets later in this write up.

Project Development Company - “DevCo” ($6.60/share): a sustainable and hard to replicate global power business

After the disposal of the operating assets discussed above, the second main asset that the pro forma CSIQ will retain (in addition to the module co and the Japanese operating assets) is the development company (aka global energy business). The value of this asset to CSIQ shareholders is equivalent to the discounted risk-adjusted cash flows (net of opex, interest and tax) generated by selling projects other than those already in operation.

CSIQ has previously indicated that they expect to sell approximately 1GW of assets per year. Excluding the Japanese pipeline projects (dealt with separately below), this means CSIQ’s development company aims to sell approximately ~900MW per year. With a global pipeline of approximately 8GW in mid to early stages of development, industry contacts have confirmed that CSIQ can sell well north of 900MW of projects per year.

Corroborating this view, the head of Recurrent Energy (CSIQ’s U.S. project development arm) indicated last week at SPI that Canadian Solar, just in the U.S., has 5 - 6GW of mid stage pipeline projects and “several hundred” MWs with PPAs signed, which in his view make selling 1GW of projects (NTP, in construction or COD) as very doable.

CSIQ has also pledged to sell projects before or during construction where possible, effectively increasing ROIC and IRR. For example, Tranquility 8 was sold at an estimated ~40% gross margin, as detailed above. This profit was realized in less than a year, highlighting how CSIQ can indeed realize attractive pre-tax returns on equity without having to carry the project through construction, limiting leverage, lowering interest expense, and speeding up development and monetization of projects.

CSIQ recently indicated on a recent group investor call with Coker Palmer that their global energy business employs approximately ~400 people (~100 of whom are in Japan), and former employees we have found via expert networks have indicated that this business’s opex is approximately $70 - 80 million per annum.

To appropriately reflect the riskiness of the cash flows, we use a 20% discount rate (sensitized up and down 500bps). Conservatively, we also assume that CSIQ’s DevCo will build 50% of the assets it will sell on its balance sheet, incurring interest expense (at an average construction facility rate of 5%) and that no development will be carried out after 2027. Note further that we are separately valuing the Japanese assets below given their different risk profile.

A commonly posited bear argument is that CSIQ doesn’t have the ability to successfully develop and monetize assets since it is primarily involved in module manufacturing, a cyclical and highly competitive industry segment. While this is true for other manufacturers like Jinko and JA Solar, which have shown that development on global scale is hard to execute (JKS just announced last week they were stopping development activities globally), we note that CSIQ i) started selling projects exclusively to high quality third parties about five years ago, ii) did so across multiple geographies and iii) as recently disclosed, has made money on each sale, even on the Canadian projects previously bought by KKR in 2015 at the height of the yieldco craze.

Year to date, CSIQ has sold over 570MW of projects at NTP, whether in construction or fully operational. This doesn’t include sales of assets in the UK or China, the Recurrent Portfolio and the Japanese assets earmarked for the pending JREIT structure that we think are likely to fall into place over the next six months.

We believe selling 900MW of assets per year is very doable and that concerns about the sustainability of CSIQ’s development business are overblown. This is evidenced by the success of Scatec Solar ASA (SSO NO), a Norwegian pure play solar developer that has employed essentially the same model as CSIQ in their development business. Finally, we note that the market ordinarily values FSLR and SPWR almost exclusively on the basis of their project development businesses, while ignoring CSIQ’s large, growing and consistently profitable DevCo. In our view, this is an obvious market asymmetry that creates an excellent investment opportunity.

Rounding up the value of DevCo: tangible construction/development in process on balance sheet

In the ordinary course of business, CSIQ capitalizes development costs and incurs construction cost for projects that can be sold in the future. CSIQ finances these costs with equity or debt, but in either case, at the moment of sale of a project it will receive back the invested capital. If a profit is realized, CSIQ will receive cash in excess of its invested capital. The difference between capital invested and the sale price will be the gross profit recorded by CSIQ. Since we are using a SOTP valuation, we also include the invested capital currently on balance sheet, i.e., the COGS spent to date on projects that will be sold in the future.

This is simply the book value of assets CSIQ has already recorded on its balance sheet separate from assets in operation or Japanese assets (separately accounted for below). The logic behind this adjustment is that, as CSIQ confirmed, when DevCo sells a project, it recoups the capital invested. Conversely, we also need to net out the debt used to fund such construction/development, which yields the below net value:

Why CSIQ is not another SunEdison

Before making this investment we spent a great deal of time dissecting why CSIQ is not another SunEdison. Our conclusion is that Canadian Solar, as currently structured, presents significantly lower risks than SunEdison, its peer module manufacturers and even FSLR and SPWR.

First, CSIQ does not have a yieldco requiring an ever greater pace of project dropdowns (and the JREIT has no right of first offer (“ROFO”)). This means that Canadian Solar i) can freely maximize the value of the projects it develops without having to count on a related party with conflicting interests (hoping that CSIQ will sell for a lower price), ii) is not a slave to the timing of project dropdowns to sustain yieldco growth rates and iii) can sell projects before they are operational.

Second, Canadian Solar’s module business is independently durable because it generates demand from third party customers. This is very different from SPWR’s and FSLR’s subscale module businesses, which to date have not been profitable and, in our view, would struggle to survive without the demand generated by their captive developers (SUNE did not have any material module manufacturing operation).

Finally, the module manufacturing business and the development business are natural hedges: lower module prices reduces ModuleCo’s profitability but also improve the economics and demand for projects (favoring DevCo), while higher prices of modules increase the profitability of ModuleCo (while reducing demand for projects resulting in lower project IRRs).

Finally, we would also highlight the refreshing lack of non-GAAP adjustments and the high quality of CSIQ’s earnings versus FSLR and SPWR, and even JKS, which just started to add back stock comp to its reported EPS. Consistent with CEO Shawn Qu’s attitude, CSIQ interprets accounting standards in a conservative fashion: for example, the company did not exclude $5 - 7 million of one-off professional fees per quarter over the last few quarters, and their diluted EPS figure is understated (by more than 5%) because it uses the most conservative interpretation of the if-converted method of accounting for convertible debt (which assumes full conversion despite being deeply out of the money).

The Japanese Assets ($14.20/share): hard-to-replicate assets with low execution risk and attractive equity returns

The Japanese power plant pipeline has historically, and for good reason, been one of the foundations of the bear thesis dating back to 2014. CSIQ started talking about these assets in early 2013 and for about four years it barely converted any portion of this growing pipeline into tangible value for shareholders. As we found out in late 2016, the primary reason behind these delays was a historically unfocused, understaffed and inexperienced local development team headed by a leader commuting bi-monthly from Europe to.

Because Canadian Solar was able to scoop up projects in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, most of its pipeline assets enjoys some of the highest FITs ever awarded in Japan. As indicated in their 2015 analyst day slide deck (page 82), CSIQ’s Japanese pipeline average FIT is 36.2JPY/KWh. In addition, over 90% of CSIQ’s pipeline has in their PPAs no provision allowing curtailments, making these projects more valuable, all else being equal, than projects with the same FITs but allowing for curtailment.

While the delay in converting the Japanese pipeline into operating assets dented CSIQ’s credibility, it also had a very favorable but less appreciated effect on the intrinsic value of this asset. As is well known, capex/MWp of solar projects has consistently declined across the globe thanks to ever cheaper module prices and continuous price reductions of balance-of-system costs. However, the FIT awarded to CSIQ’s pipeline projects did not decline (once awarded it is secured as long as an interconnection agreement is obtained – which was the case for CSIQ).

Lower capex/watt, coupled with the easing of labor shortages caused by the early 2010s Japan real estate resurgence, has significantly brought down the capital investment required to generate the same revenue and cash flows from a solar project. Put another way, the returns CSIQ stands to generate from these assets have significantly increased.

To add to CSIQ’s luck, the value of these assets has further increased because interest rates in Japan have collapsed, with Japan 15y government yields declining from ~1% three years ago to ~25bps currently, more than compensating the JPY 10% decline over the same period (CSIQ does not hedge JPY project exposure).

What has changed to ensure execution on the Japanese assets

Enter Jeff Roy and his team. Jeff Roy was previously the head of CSIQ’s Canadian project development team, which in the early 2010s developed from scratch and delivered 100% of the Canadian pipeline that CSIQ was able to sell at gross margins consistently at or above 20%. Jeff Roy and a handful of Canadian execs on his team (and their families) relocated to Japan in late 2015 to bring best practices to the Japanese development team and accelerate the conversion of CSIQ’s pipeline.

In the span of a few weeks, the team was reinforced to comprise approximately 100 people, 70 of whom are local Japanese, and in the following quarters CSIQ started to build and connect several tens of MW of operating Japanese projects. In the two years since Jeff Roy and his team joined CSIQ’s Japanese team, the company has gone from practically a standing start to having 137MW of projects currently in operation, 159MW of projects in construction (which we believe present no significant risk before becoming operational), and an additional 203MW of projects with FIT and interconnection agreement secured (also low risk).

Conservatively, we assign no value CSIQ’s 210MW of projects without interconnection agreements, currently subject to auction. However, given the downward trajectory of capex/w, we believe these projects could also be very valuable and represent a cheap call option to realize additional and significant value.

Valuing the Japanese Assets

We think the market is making two fundamental mistakes in assessing the value of CSIQ’s Japanese assets. The first one is to believe that the assets in CSIQ’s pipeline are at risk of losing their high FIT. At the end of April 2017 Japan did indeed cancel several GWs of projects that had previously been awarded a high FIT.

The cancelled projects, in addition to having low probability of meeting certain regulatory milestones ahead of the April 2017 deadline, could not be built by the deadline METI had set (a few years ago) because the developers owning these projects did not have the necessary financial resources to jumpstart construction. In contrast, CSIQ’s pipeline did not change substantially after that deadline (actually it increased overall) because it had firm interconnection agreements and land secured for a very large portion of its projects.

The second mistake we believe the market is making is to ignore assets that are currently producing cash flow just because their monetization is (in the market’s view) not imminent. To monetize several smaller Japanese projects, late last year CSIQ initiated the process to IPO what is informally called a JREIT, which similar to U.S. REITs, is a listed entity exempted from income tax as long as 90% or more of taxable income is distributed as dividends. Crucially, and differently from a traditional sponsor/yieldco model, we understand there will be no assumption of growth for the JREIT and no ROFO.

CSIQ’s CFO indicated during group investor meetings held at SPI last week that CSIQ has earmarked 75MW for inclusion in the JREIT by the end of the year and that they are in advanced discussions to privately sell additional 35MW of projects currently in operation. Using the company COD schedule (currently on track), this means that after selling 75MW to the JREIT and 35MW to a private buyer, CSIQ will have over 60MW of operating assets on balance sheet as of the end of 2017.

Inexplicably, conversations with investors and sell side analysts indicate that the market ascribes value only to the assets currently earmarked to the JREIT. In other words, assets that produce cash flows and present no operating or financial risk are being ignored simply because they may not be sold in the next few months. To demonstrate the fallacy of this approach, we take this argument to an extreme: should the value of a company’s highly cash flow generative division be ignored just because this division is not for sale? Obviously not.

Because of the lower risk profile of the Japanese assets, derisked substantially after the April 2017 METI deadline, we value CSIQ’s Japanese pipeline separately from the other DevCo projects. We include in this valuation the plants in construction and with interconnection agreements (and include a haircut for some unforeseen regulatory risks) and discount the equity value so obtained by 12.5% per annum to today. From this value, we then subtract the equity yet to be invested (CSIQ IR discloses how much equity has already been invested so far).

While the equity required seems low, CSIQ confirmed that they have been able to use proceeds from Japanese green bonds as equity invested in construction of projects, effectively using cheap and abundant leverage to significantly reduce the total equity laid out to develop the Japanese pipeline.

We worked with Japanese developers to validate our assumptions of operating metrics of projects similar to CSIQ’s and their current resale value. The resulting valuation yields an EV/MW of approximately $4.5 - $5.5 million per MW at 6% levered IRR. This valuation is squarely in the ballpark indicated by CSIQ last week during investor meetings at SPI: the company indicated that they expect over $300 million in proceeds from the sale of the 75MW to the JREIT, net of both a 15% equity IPO discount and any stake in the JREIT retained by CSIQ (10-20% to market cap). This implies values/MW of at least $4.5 million.

We believe private JREIT valuations to be even higher than public ones. CSIQ last week indicated that they expect to sell the 35MW they are currently marketing privately for a higher consideration than the implied JREIT valuation. We are also aware of a number of smaller private assets that have changed hands at 4% levered IRR, implying an EV/MW well above $6 million/MW. CSIQ is currently targeting an EPC cost of less than $2.1 million/MW, implying a gross profit (net of development costs) approaching 40% at the above $4.5- $5.5 million/MW sale price.

The JREIT

While conceptually the JREIT does not impact the pipeline valuation because the JREIT would purchase the assets from CSIQ similarly to a third party buyer of projects (and will buy only a portion of the pipeline assets), we think it is important to address the concerns raised by market participants and sell side analysts on the trading and valuation of the three public JREIT peers and whether listing a JREIT would expose CSIQ to the dangers of the US sponsor/yieldco model that caused SUNE to fall from grace.

The stock prices of the only three publicly listed solar JREITs (9281, 9282, 9283 JT) have declined materially after their IPOs and only recently have partially or completely recovered their previous underperformance, as shown below:

Even at the current levels, these JREITs’ stock prices imply highly attractive asset valuations closer to $4 - $4.5 million in EV/MW.

The market’s view is that the poor performance of these stocks is due to lack of interest by institutional investors. We have asked the proponents of this thesis for evidence supporting the conclusion and have received nothing in response. After some research, we have identified what we think is a believable explanation behind share performance, which further sheds light on the JREIT IPO delay that CSIQ has encountered.

A large Japanese bank, Daiwa, participated in each of the currently existing JREIT IPO process. We understand Daiwa may have sold most of the shares to retail investors, many of whom were looking for an IPO “pop” and bought on margin. As retail investors sold on/after the first day of trading in anticipation of a “pop”, the share price drop triggered by the simultaneous attempt to capture the IPO pop was exacerbated by the low liquidity (institutional investors got their allocation as part of the IPO) causing margin calls for individual investors.

We believe this technical overhang is now behind us and institutional investors have indeed started to warm up to these stocks, as indicated by the recovering shares prices of other JREITs. If indeed there was no investor interest in these JREITs, it would be hard to explain why all JREITs’ stock price have recovered since their lows, and one (9282) is currently trading above its IPO price without any structural difference from its peers. Nevertheless, after becoming aware of this situation, we believe CSIQ has replaced Daiwa by hiring Mizuho and Macquarie.

Further, as indicated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange itself in this article (Link here), CSIQ’s JREIT will be much larger and liquid than the small and retail-oriented existing JREITs, with a market cap of $150 – 200 million and 2 - 3x the MW in operation of the smaller peers (see table above). We understand this makes CSIQ’s JREIT significantly more attractive to institutional investors, both inside and outside Japan.

In addition, to allay any concern about a JREIT being a repeat of the U.S. yieldco failure, CSIQ is preserving the ability to sell projects privately, as they alluded to during the latest earnings call. This is also what FSLR started doing recently after having realized it can get better value by selling projects privately rather than dropping them into CAFD. Notably, CSIQ’s Japanese projects will distribute cash to shareholders only after debt amortization, which essentially transforms each of these plants into a bullet bond with a determined rate of return.

Finally, CSIQ indicated at SPI last week the process of JREIT listing is proceeding faster than expected and that the probability of an IPO being executed in 2017 has increased. CSIQ continues to target solely institutional investors who desired JPY exposure and able to implement a carry trade by borrowing in JPY at cheap rates to enhance the realized return of the JREIT.

We believe the risk adjusted equity NPV of CSIQ’s Japanese assets (not currently in operation) is approximately $14.20 per CSIQ share (Base Case) or about 90% of current market cap of the company, as highlighted below:

The module manufacturing business: negligible equity value, but significant upside potential driven by cyclical and structural tailwinds

CSIQ’s manufacturing business primarily makes solar modules used for the production of electricity in residential or large (“utility scale”) power plants. Differently from FSLR and SPWR whose products have burned through several hundred million dollars and are rarely sold to non-captive third party developers, CSIQ sells most of its modules to third parties at consistently positive gross margins and is widely recognized as one of the lowest cost producers in the industry.

Over time, Canadian Solar has become more and more vertically integrated to reduce costs and isolate itself from upstream supply chain price volatility. While the industry acknowledges that CSIQ is one of the highest quality producers among the so called Tier 1 manufacturers, the module manufacturing business has nothing sustainably proprietary: modules are largely commoditized products and the best industry strategy is to be the lowest cost producer.

This industry is notoriously cyclical due to the historically common practice of government subsidies to incentivize solar power adoption. While over 90% of COGS is variable, approximately 80% SG&A is fixed, creating significant operating leverage. 2012 and 2015 are examples of this phenomenon in practice (negative and positive, respectively).

The manufacturing business has historically generated little free cash flow. Therefore, to ascribe any meaningful equity value to this asset one has to get comfortable that returns will grow above the cost of capital, or that one would be able to find a buyer today for this operating capacity (liquidation/replacement cost, see below valuation table).

Our thesis does not rest on calling the module cycle and we have ascribed negligible equity value to this asset. If borrow is available, investors may also hedge this exposure by shorting expensive pure play peers like JKS, SPWR or HQCL (JASO and DQ are too cheap and therefore risky hedges), or make an informed guess on the module cycle progression.

Using EV/EBITDA as a valuation metric and carving out the DevCo opex (included in the NPV of cash flows of that asset, above) we obtain a base case EV of $570 million or less than $35 million in equity value (in our base case). This compares with a $1.2 billion estimated replacement cost. Adding debt, cash and other liabilities that belong to this business, we get to a negligible equity value of ~$30 million or ~$0.60 per share. Note that the tables below do not include any possible ADCVD restitutions, which we include separately in the SOTP and we detail in the Section 201 discussion further below.

Where the module business stands and where it could go

Quoting Howard Marks: “You know where you are. You cannot predict. You can prepare.” The last twelve months have been a very challenging period for solar module manufacturers, and there remains limited visibility (arguably improving) over the next twelve months. However, we believe CSIQ’s module business is a cheap call option with significant upside.

In the second half of 2016, after the reduction in Chinese FITs, the global market has been in oversupply, causing steep price declines which moderated only in late 2016, without improving gross margins. As a result, Tier 1 manufacturers have invested capital to lower their cost base and restore gross margins, further increasing global capacity headline figures. This year, similarly to 2016, Chinese FITs stepped down at the end of June, and ahead of that deadline the market expected a repeat of the 2016 price implosion. But this scenario was not repeated.

There are several reasons for this. Some Chinese projects previously scheduled to be connected by the end of June were moved to July. The Chinese Top Runner program, with a September deadline, may have also supported demand in Q3. Additionally, some limited volume of modules may have been sold in the U.S. at higher prices because of stockpiling ahead of a Section 201 decision (more on this below).

Finally, China increased the 2020 PV installation target to 150GW. As of today, prices are still firm even in the face of demand reportedly softening in China. From the JKS Q2 2017 earnings call: “We expect ASPs to remain stable during the second half of the year.”

We believe the market’s bear arguments ignore a number of points:

After the near death experience of 2011, and more recently 2016, manufacturers have suffered so much that they have started to be more disciplined on prices to preserve gross margin. This article from the Mint describes price renegotiations by module manufacturers in India, one of the lowest priced markets globally. We inquired of Canadian Solar and other market participants about this phenomenon and we were told in no uncertain terms that this behavior has been increasingly common across other geographies (CSIQ did not comment on its practices). Commentary from JKS during their Q2 earnings call indicates a marked strategic shift towards profitability (on which CSIQ and JASO had already started to focus) rather than volume: “We are currently reviewing our strategy in order to improve profitability and further cut down the use of OEM going forward. […] ”. This is particularly notable because JKS (and TSL) was primarily responsible for dropping prices to achieve ever greater sales volumes. To be clear, we are not arguing that a sudden shift by manufacturers to perfectly rational pricing is underway. Rather, we believe another round of indiscriminate price cuts is unlikely. Partially integrated manufacturers can produce internally at costs that are 20 - 30% below module costs made with purchased cells. Recent conversations with South East Asian based cell manufacturers revealed that on a fully integrated basis producers like CSIQ can internally produce cells for approximately $0.14- $0.16/w in those locations, implying a current module cost of 0.24 – 0.26/w, which equates to gross margins of 20%+ on modules manufactured using internally produced cells (assuming $0.32 market price). This explains why despite upstream costs inflation, partially integrated manufacturers, and CSIQ above all, have been able to maintain or improve gross margins, as the company has guided. CSIQ indicated that it expects its module manufacturing gross margin to be at least in the mid-teens for Q3, which is consistent with 50-60% of annualized module output using the lower cost of internally manufactured cells. Effective supply is smaller than believed, which reduces real oversupply. Supply and demand models used by the sell side and a large swath of investors include all announced capacity expansions (some eagerly include even those never materialized). However, these models need to be adjusted for technological obsolescence. Trips to Chinese module factories and conversations with Tier 1 manufactures indicate that, counter-intuitively, cost effective supply gets smaller as larger manufacturers invest capex to increase efficiency, thereby steepening the industry cost curve. JKS and CSIQ have openly talked about effective supply being around 80GW versus the 100GW+ that we have seen often mentioned as available supply. BNEF has recently started to highlight this issue, and in their PV Outlook from May 11, 2017, they highlighted how smaller manufacturers with less than 2GW in capacity have capacity utilization of less than 40% while Tier 1s have been constantly at 100% or more for the last few years. Tier 1 manufacturers continue to take increasing share from smaller producers and concentrate further the industry because smaller players cannot economically make products that the market would willingly buy. In a group investor meeting earlier this year, CSIQ indicated that they had received inbound inquiries by manufacturing companies offering to sell themselves. More recently, at SPI, JinkoSolar’s CFO said he expects capacity shut downs due to technological obsolescence to increase next year. Chinese banks’ increasing reluctance to extend financing to Tier 2 and 3 manufacturers is further accelerating this consolidation process. The U.S. has a large underappreciated growth opportunity from corporates and Texas. As cogently shown by the Barclays team, a) there are numerous corporates in the US who have pledged to build solar plants by 2020 and 2022 as a result of Corporate Renewable Portfolio Standards (C-RPS) for a total of at least 6GW and b) currently Texas generates only 0.7% from solar PV while solar radiation and lower labor costs make solar project IRR among the most attractive in the U.S. even at current PPA levels. Industry participants agree that leading up to the expiration of the ITC in 2019, we are highly likely to see increased activity in Texas. Grid parity is indeed a reality in emerging markets and some developed markets. In the Middle East, Spain, Mexico and other emerging countries, it is clear that at current prices, even without solar subsidies, solar power is more economical than combined cycle plants (see also this LCOE study by Lazard, updated every six months). It is also true that the value of solar energy diminishes when solar energy becomes a significant portion (closer to 20%) of the overall energy mix. Recent examples of solar producers successfully winning competitive power auctions (without subsidies) provide evidence that grid parity for solar energy is indeed a reality in many places where solar energy share is much below 20%. JKS’s commentary during the Q2 2017 earnings call also confirmed these trends: “It is expected that EU demand continue to be [strong] in Germany, Netherland, France, especially after the new business in Spain, which inspires a new business model of grid parity. […]. We expect emerging markets to be an explosion of demand in 2018 in Egypt, Jordan in Middle East and Mexico, Argentina, Brazil in Latin America.”

No discussion of module sales in the U.S. would be complete without a discussion on the Section 201 trade case, which we turn to next.

Section 201 and the possibility of settlement – an underappreciated call option

In April 2017, a Section 201 Petition was filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) by Suniva (“the petitioner”), a bankrupt U.S. solar cell manufacturer. The requests made by Suniva (and more recently by Solarworld) in this petition essentially call for safeguard measures under which the U.S. solar manufacturers could operate profitably. In practice, this would likely require a minimum import price and an import tariff yielding a module price significantly above current market levels (excluding Anti-Dumping and Counter Vailing Duties, “ADCVD”). Based on the strength of the case to demonstrate injury, presented at the August 15th ITC hearing, we believe the ITC will indeed find injury (i.e. rule in Suniva’s favor) by the September 22nd injury investigation deadline. The stock prices of CSIQ and its peers seem already to reflect the worst possible case scenario. However, we believe the safeguard measures under Section 201 would be very unlikely to have the near apocalyptical consequences that many U.S. developers and foreign manufacturers have argued.

First, U.S. developers are currently buying limited volumes of modules at $0.45 - 0.50/w (we have heard of a developer offering to pay $0.58 for 1 GW recently). This disproves the argument, made by most market participants, that prices even marginally above the current mid $0.30s would destroy developers’ pipelines. Modules only represent 30-40% of total development cost/w. Even in the very unlikely outcome of a hypothetical 100% price increase, this would translate into a mere 15% increase in total capex/w, before any savings obtainable on other balance of system costs, which have also been consistently declining.

Second and more importantly, we believe current security prices assign nearly zero probability of a settlement. There are few historical precedents for what a settlement would look like but the precedent that does exist is highly encouraging.

In April 2006, under the Bush administration, the U.S. soft lumber industry reached a settlement with its Canadian counterpart where $6 billion of accumulated ADCVD was distributed as follows: $5 billion was returned to foreign manufacturers, $500 million was distributed to domestic companies and the remainder was used as a fund to promote the U.S. industry and provide support to domestic manufacturers. In exchange for these distributions, ADCVD were lifted for a number of years, and only a tariff quota system was used.

A similar situation may play out in the Section 201 trade case. First, there is a large sum of money that could be distributed and used to consummate a settlement. In a series of actions with the ITC in 2011/2012, the U.S. subsidiary of Solarworld AG petitioned to impose ADCVD on solar modules and cells imported from and made with components produced in China and Taiwan.

Over time, these import tariffs paid by Chinese and Taiwanese importers have grown to an estimated $1.3 billion deposited in segregated accounts at the U.S. Customs, under the responsibility of the U.S. Department of Commerce. What is more, the $1.3 billion in deposits cannot be released to the US Treasury General Revenue Fund until all litigation by Chinese manufacturers who opposed the ADCVD actions have been resolved.

If past precedent would guide the current situation, it would result in a cash distribution to both the petitioners and foreign manufacturers, making the possibility of a settlement an unexpected and underappreciated source of value for CSIQ. In fact, we believe the possibility of settlement is not farfetched at all. First, a senior attorney who took part in crafting the softwood lumber settlement referenced above is now working for CSIQ on the Section 201 trade case.

Second and to the point, in mid-2016, Solarworld and CSIQ (as representative of its Chinese peers) agreed to the contours of framework similar to the soft lumber 2006 agreement. The proposed settlement was a result of negotiations involving the companies and the US/Chinese governments, with support from all involved parties. However, the settlement was never ratified as the process was interrupted by a change of the proverbial guard among the representatives overseeing the negotiations for China and the transition of the U.S. White House Administration.

Applying a similar framework of settlement to the current Section 201 case, a portion of the $1.3 billion in accumulated ADCVD would be restituted to Chinese manufacturers pro-rata for their ADCVD payments to date. We estimate that under this settlement construct, which attorneys following the case confirmed is legally feasible, CSIQ could receive $200 - $250 million (equal to $3.40 – $4.20 per share), which is a material portion of the ADCVD paid to date.

Notably, these funds have already been expensed as COGS by CSIQ (~$270 million based on the company’s disclosures), and are not capitalized on its balance sheet. The Section 201 petition’s quick process, near term deadlines, and broad impact across the industry make it a powerful near term catalyst to incentivize all parties to reach a new settlement in the coming months. Such a settlement would constitute yet another significant and underappreciated call option for CSIQ.

Deferred tax assets

In addition to all of the assets above, CSIQ also has approximately $221 million in net DTAs that it can use to offset taxes that it will realize as it generates taxable income. Grossed up at the total Ontario tax rate of 26.5%, these losses are equivalent to almost $1 billion of undiscounted usable losses (generated over time by ADCVD and other factors). Even in the rosiest of asset sales scenarios, CSIQ is unlikely to use all its DTAs which should therefore be included in our SOTP (appropriately discounted to account for time value of money) since they will reduce cash taxes payable in the future.

The pro-forma Canadian Solar

Pulling all of this together, we believe the market has failed to appreciate the implied bargain valuation of the remaining CSIQ assets - the manufacturing business, the Japanese assets and the development company – pro forma for the operating asset sales.

We believe this 1.7x multiple is irrationally low given the net cash position, the better durability and cash flow generation of these three assets as a whole, compared to highly cyclical and low free-cash-flow module manufacturing businesses like JKS (best comp) and JASO, which trade at 9.9x and 3.2x 2018 EBITDA, respectively.



Management

Over time have, we have observed how CEO/Founder Shawn Qu, who holds a 23% stake in CSIQ (his sole source of wealth, value at ~$250 million) has aligned his interests with those of shareholders, setting CSIQ apart from other Tier 1 manufacturers. For example, CSIQ has:

Explored ways to unlock shareholder value when the market did not ascribe appropriate value to the company’s assets (i.e. hired bankers to examine tax-free spin-off to shareholders of development business);

Executed on cost cuts while reducing capex commitments from $400 million at the beginning of 2017 to $200 - 250 million;

Continued to execute on operating asset sales (including profitably selling its asset in China, which many did not think possible);

Focused on reducing leverage to ensure durability of the business;

Focused on profitability rather than sales volume;

Offered broader and deeper disclosures than peers on the company’s structure and assets; and

Focused solely (at the expense of reported EPS) on GAAP accounting.

Question for shorts or sell side analysts with Sell ratings

We respect contrary views, including shorts and analysts with sell ratings. As investors work on CSIQ, we encourage them to ask proponents of bear arguments any of the below questions and demand evidence underlying their answers.

Operational assets

What is the evidence to conclude that the Recurrent Portfolio is indeed worth less or as much as the company indicates?

Can you articulate why our numbers on Tranquility 8 are incorrect?

Can you provide evidence that asset sales of U.S. operating assets are being closed at lower prices than a year ago?

Do you value each project with a DCF? What is the DSCR assumed? What is the source of the PPA data?

Do you use the current market levered IRR of 6-7%?

Japanese assets

Can you provide evidence that plants that had a signed interconnection agreement and land as of May 1 2017 have been abandoned or not developed for reason other than lack of financing?

Why do you not value the operating assets that are not earmarked for the JREIT? Do these assets provide cash flows?

Have you done due diligence on CSIQ Japanese FIT contracts?

Can you articulate (and provide evidence) disproving the ‘retail investor’ thesis on the JREITs?

Can you explain why one of the JREITs is trading above its IPO price (and the others recovered)?

Can you provide evidence of Japanese operating assets sold materially below our valuation numbers?

Module business

Can you explain why module manufacturers are raising prices in numerous countries?

Why have module prices not declined as expected so far?

What was your forecast during Q1 about the expected module prices trajectory in July/August?

