Top Ships: Non-Stop Massive Dilution

The share count has increased by 1636% since the last reverse split, which equals a massive share dilution.

Since my short recommendation on August 3rd at $2.50, the stock fell by 84%.

As I predicted the stock in fact is trading below $1 once again due to the ongoing share dilution.

Investment Thesis

Since the latest reverse split (August 03, 2017), Top Ships (TOPS) issued additional 9.81 million shares translate to 1636% increase in share count. As of September 15, 2017, the company had 10,414,396 shares outstanding. The company still has 2,284 Series C Convertible Preferred Shares outstanding; I expect the company may go for another voluntary reverse split any time soon.

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

Massive Share Dilution & Class Action Lawsuit

Every time the company performs the reverse split, the stock collapses. In the latest reverse split, the stock has already down by 95%. Based on the previous update from the company, 1,322 Series C Convertible Preferred Shares created 3,973,073 new shares (=10,414,396 - 6,441,323).

Source: Tradingview

Based on the rough calculation, the company would potentially dump close to 10 million new shares onto the market by converting the remaining 2,284 Series C Convertible Preferred Shares.

As we can see from the below chart, on September 14, 2017, the stock gained as much as 100% following the press release from the company about the new contract. Getting the new contract is part of the day to day operations of the company but the press release from the company pushed the share price very high. The company took the advantage and dumped the millions of new shares caused the share price collapse once again.

Source: Tradingview

Regarding the recent class action lawsuit, I strongly recommend you go through the entire court document, which uses the following chart to detail the scope and magnitude of the reverse split issuance scheme. Numerous law firms have launched investigations of Top Ships related to potential violations of federal securities laws.

Source: rgrdlaw.com

The court document further alleges that:

During the class period, the company made materially false and misleading statements The company was intimately involved in deciding which disclosures would be made, as well as deciding to manipulate securities offerings and reverse splits Kalani was directly involved in the decision to manipulate stock offerings and reverse splits TOP Ships' CEO/family's private companies charge various fees (technical management fee, commission etc.) through TOPS TOP Ships sells its common shares and securities, convertible into common shares, to Kalani at a significant discount to market price, and Kalani resells these shares into the market. This causes share price collapse. The company helps Kalani to bring up the share price by doing voluntary reverse splits.

Conclusion

Frequent press release from the company about their day-to-day operations update does push the share price but it doesn't hold for a long due to their non-stop share dilution. I strongly believe that their regular corporate update is the tactics for their share dilution program. Since the share dilution is not going to over any time soon, I would stay away from this or wait for the shorting opportunity after the reverse split.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.