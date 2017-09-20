Like Magna? Buy Its Landlord For A 5.2% Yield

It represents a great opportunity to get a solid growing yield in a REIT with one of the lowest leverage ratios in the sector.

Investment Thesis: Magna International (MGA) while an attractive growing stock, offers its investors a paltry yield. Investing in its landlord, Granite REIT (GRP.U), offers investors an excellent yield of 5.2% with a chance to leverage non Magna revenues.

MGA is an auto parts supplier that offers a low risk play on the auto industry. Very few companies in the industry can show a pristine balance sheet like MGA's.

Source: MGA Q2-2017 financials

With current assets and investments about as much as total liabilities, MGA is not employing much leverage. The income statement also shows the remarkable interest coverage.

Net Income (which includes the non-cash expense depreciation) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was 38 times the interest expense. Clearly, Magna's profitability and balance sheet are top-notch. However with a 2.26% yield, MGA does not appeal to many dividend investors.

Enter the Landlord

Granite REIT is a dual listed (TSX & NYSE) REIT whose major tenant is MGA. MGA accounts for about 77% of Granite's revenues. Granite started off being dependent on MGA for almost all it revenues, however it has successfully reduced its reliance on MGA over time.

Source: Granite REIT September 2017 presentation

Currently, Granite has a stellar industrial and distribution portfolio comprising over 30 million square feet and employing one of the lowest leverage in the REIT industry.

That low leverage translates into a debt to EBITDA ratio that is unheard off in the REIT industry.

In spite of the lowest leverage, Granite has managed to steadily increase its distributions and funds from operations (FFO) while diversifying away from MGA.

As an added perk, Granite has properties all over Europe and Canada along with the US, giving it great international property diversification.

Conclusion

Granite trades at close to 16X forward FFO, while not cheap, is reasonable for an industrial portfolio with global properties. A case can be made that that the REIT is overexposed to MGA and that is certainly true, but MGA's balance sheet and fundamentals makes it a truly desirable tenant and Granite will continue to chip away at its MGA exposure annually. Granite's balance sheet strength and sub 80% payout ratio, give it the ability to handle any hiccups that may come its way. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate GRP.U a 6.0. The weakness in the USD versus the CAD has made GRP.U a very strong performer, amplifying the 11% price performance seen on the TSX in 2017. We would wait for a pullback before buying. For more global REIT investing opportunities, please consider our Global REIT portfolio series part 1 and part 2.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to for Granite REIT are in Canadian dollars, while those for Magna International are in US dollars.

