The New Home Company Is The Lowest Risk Way To Play Housing

With a current market capitalization of $216 million, The New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM) has flown under the radar of institutional investors and created the lowest risk way to play one of the healthiest housing markets in the country.

The quick thesis on NWHM is fairly straightforward:

Using Price/Book Value, NWHM is currently the cheapest homebuilder in the market at 0.88x.

Their current operations are predominantly in California, especially Southern California, one of the healthiest housing markets in the country.

Their extremely cheap valuation makes them an attractive acquisition target for any builder looking to increase exposure to California or Japanese homebuilders looking for exposure to the US broadly.

Valuation

At 0.88x book value, NWHM is the cheapest homebuilder in the market. Due to less liquidity and lower returns, small cap builders typically trade at lower multiples than their larger cap peers, but even in the context of small cap builders, NWHM is extremely cheap.

The median small cap builder trades at a Price/Book Value of 1.07x. Simply bringing NWHM in line with other small cap builders would result in the stock increasing 20-25%.

P/BV Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) 0.90x Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) 1.04x LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) 2.67x M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) 1.13x The New Home Company (NWHM) 0.88x William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) 1.10x Median 1.07x

You could easily argue NWHM should trade at a premium as California is one of the healthiest markets in the country, and it is not exposed to the upcoming storm related disruptions in Houston and Florida.

NWHM also utilizes a lower risk option strategy much more than its peers. Via its relationship with the Irvine Company and other developers, options account for 62% of its wholly owned lot count. With less capital tied up in these option contracts, it allows the company to stretch its balance sheet further while giving the company the ability to walk away in a weak market. To put that 62% in perspective, D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) just hit its goal of reaching 50%.

Finally on valuation, with NWHM founded in 2009, it has a negligible portion of its book value in deferred tax assets. Most builders have worked through these but some like PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and BZH still have significant portions of their book value tied up in this unproductive asset. With 48% of BZH's equity value in its deferred tax asset, BZH's premium multiple to NWHM is extremely difficult to justify, presenting the opportunity for a pair trade.

California Focus

With a cheap valuation, you might expect the company to be experiencing weak demand, but California remains one of the healthiest housing markets in the country. Limited inventory and steady job growth continue to require more new homes. Recent California commentary from the largest builders in the country include:

Doug Yearly, CEO of TOL, August 22nd:

"There is really no signs of a bubble or issues, because you remember mortgage money is very tight, we don’t have people buying houses for investment who are not occupying those homes. We don’t see over spec building. The economy is growing. The jobs are growing. And so I am hopeful and confident that 2018 in Southern Cal should be a continuation of the success we are seeing right now"

Ryan Marshall, CEO of PHM, July 25th:

"And out West, demand conditions are still very strong across essentially all of the geographies, with notable strength in Nevada, Northern California and Arizona."

Stuart Miller, CEO of LEN, June 20th

"Interestingly, our strongest markets Portland, Seattle, Inland Empire, Coastal California, the Bay area, Tampa and Southeast Florida, all had a sales pace of over five homes per community per month." (Inland Empire is Southern California)

In addition to the generally healthy market conditions, NWHM has been entering the entry level California market over the last few quarters. With the majority of market growth coming from this buyer segment and its high option count, NWHM is in a position to dramatically improve returns over the next two to three years.

Acquisition Target

At 0.88x book value, it is very likely large cap builders have taken a look at NWHM especially when you consider the possibility to use stock for the acquisition. The financial impact of trading equity valued at 1.7-1.9x to acquire equity valued at a hypothetical takeout of NWHM at 1.2x would be very compelling. PHM, which purchased a private builder for $430 million in late 2015, could use its stock trading at 1.9x and accelerate growth. LEN's CEO, Stuart Miller, is very aware of the discounts at which small cap builders trade. About a year ago he took advantage and purchased WCI Communities for 1.2x book value. WCIC had been trading at almost the same multiple as NWHM is today.

A less obvious suitor is TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), but they make the most sense. Both TPH and NWHM have executed well lately and have not been recognized by the market. TPH trades in line with mid cap builders despite the highest returns of the group.

2017E ROE Current P/BV KB Home (KBH) 9% 1.17x M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) 9% 1.23x Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) 11% 1.18x Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) 12% 1.36x TRI Pointe Group (TPH) 12% 1.23x Median 11% 1.23x

Note: TPH return based on tangible book value due to its WRECO acquisition; KBH has 40% of its book value in its DTA which understates its multiple.

A simple TPH share for NWHM share acquisition would give NWHM shareholders a 25-30% premium, dramatically improved liquidity and upside opportunity at TPH. TPH would buy assets below market value, increase their exposure to California and give them a way to bridge the upcoming disruptions in Houston.

Outside of domestic public builders, there is also a significant possibility Japanese builders take advantage. Over the last two years, Japanese builders have targeted private US homebuilding companies such as Woodside Homes, Gehan Homes, Stanley Martin Communities, and Dan Ryan Builders. Given its valuation and market cap of $216 million and total assets of $620 million, NWHM is an attractive and manageable target.

It should also be mentioned that NWHM's CEO, Larry Webb, sold John Laing Homes to Emaar Properties in 2006. He knows how to maximize value and with his 4.5% ownership stake in NWHM, he is aligned with investors.

Conclusion

The simplest way of looking at NWHM is if you like other builders, you should love NWHM. Its valuation discount is unjustified given quality assets in a good market, solid returns and seasoned management team. With a shortage of land in California (like most markets), NWHM is certainly worth more than its stated asset value but even ignoring that, the stock would generate a 20-25% return by just trading to 2017 year end book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWHM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.