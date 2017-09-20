Aptose Looking Toward Human Studies

Aptose shares could trade up to $4 on the value of the pipeline, but the odds are still very long, cash is low, and human data is unlikely before 2019

I've tried to go to some length to be clear that Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is a very high-risk biotech stock, and the company has continued to back up that notion. Management has not been able to resolve manufacturing issues with its promising cMyc-inhibitor APTO-253 and has shifted its focus to another preclinical candidate (CG'806), but progress toward human testing has remained frustratingly slow

Aptose has been an interesting study in all of the “i's” that have to be dotted and “t's” that have to be crossed to get a drug from the lab and into human trials (let alone through trials and FDA and onto the market). Unfortunately, investors don't buy stocks to learn things and the shares have chopped along below $2 since my last update. I normally don't bother with preclinical biotechs, and I'm not really advising anybody else to either, but I remained intrigued by the strong preclinical signals of efficacy and safety for these two drugs. The odds are that the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train (that's how it goes in biotech and that's not an Aptose-specific comment), but I can still argue for a value well above today's price.

APTO-253 Now In The Background

What initially got me interested in Aptose was the preclinical data on APTO-253 – a small molecule that seems to inhibit the hard-to-reach c-Myc oncogene target. Although it originally appeared to re-active an AML tumor suppressor called KLF4, it now appears that inhibiting the c-Myc pathway is the primary mechanism of action. That's an interesting development, as c-Myc has been known for some time to be important in AML, but targeting it has been bad news for bone marrow. APTO-253, though, seems to be selective for AML cells, sparing healthy bone marrow. Management may provide more information on the underlying mechanism at the ASH meeting in December (2017).

Unfortunately, management has still not been able to adequately resolve the manufacturing issues that halted its initial Phase I studies and put the product on ice in 2015. Management has been working on reformulation since then, and it looked as they might have had it figured out in late 2016. Once again, though, there was a big bump in the road and the company launched a root cause study. Management announced early in 2017 that it was deprioritizing APTO-253 in favor of CG'806, and while the company continues to work toward a resolution of the manufacturing issue(s), management's tone strikes me as “if it happens, that's great … but we want to get moving on CG'806.”

APTO-253 could be an interesting drug if the manufacturing issues can be resolved, but that is far, far from a sure thing. What little data there is on APTO-253 suggested interesting efficacy with impressive safety/tolerability – making it an intriguing option for elderly AML patients who often can't tolerate the otherwise effective front-line therapies available today. While this drug could still generate more than $600 million in revenue someday, it likely won't be until the mid-2030's and I give this compound only a 5% chance of success.

CG'806 Not A Bad Backup Plan

Aptose is now focusing on CG'806, a potentially first-in-class pan-FLT3/BTK inhibitor that it licensed from Crystal Genomics in mid-2016. Pre-clinical testing has suggested that CG-806 has meaningful potency toward FLT3-ITD, wild type FLT3, and other mutant forms of FLT3, as well as BTK and the C481S mutation. CG'806 also seems to bind to some other kinases that are involved in AML and some B-cell cancers. In vitro and animal testing has further suggested that the drug is effective at killing AML and CLL tumor, and the ability to hit the C481S mutation could make this an invaluable drug for patients who are resistant to Imbruvica (a blockbuster lymphoma drug marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)). Importantly, it doesn't seem to inhibit EGFR, which suggests lower risk of rashes and severe diarrhea.

Aptose has been hard at work at preclinical development, including getting the formulation and manufacturing squared away. It has taken a little longer than management initially expected/guided, but the manufacturing process has been finalized and clean toxicology work would allow for an IND filing in the first half of 2018 and maybe the start of human testing before the end of 2018.

What Now?

Aptose's presentations at ASH should offer more information on both CG'806 and APTO-253, but the real key is getting these drugs into the clinic. I would also strongly caution readers that preclinical work is only just so valuable. Many drugs have been put into clinical studies on the basis of strong binding profiles, strong in vitro efficacy, and impressive results in animal models … only to flame out after a single Phase I human study. In other words, while this is an encouraging place to begin, there is a long, long path ahead and the odds are still not in Aptose's failure.

It seems that Aptose has enough cash to get into a Phase I trial with CG'806, but the company's cash situation is not great (C$14 million). Management has been raising cash with at-the-market transactions, and the sharecount has increased about 75% since last June. I've always valued Aptose with a much higher anticipated sharecount, but Aptose really needs some good news to lift the share price and allow some less dilutive capital-raising. I also wouldn't rule out the possibility of the company licensing or selling APTO-253, but the ongoing manufacturing issues could limit the value of such a deal.

The Opportunity

I now value Aptose at about $3.75/share, with about $0.60 of that from APTO-253 and the rest from CG'806. With APTO-253, I assume 40% share in elderly in U.S. AML and MDS patients and total peak revenue potential of around $650. My ASP of $125K for the U.S. may be low at this point considering the price of recent drugs, but I'm not expecting peak sales until well into the 2030's and I give only a 5% chance of success.

For CG'806, success could mean around 30% share in the subset of AML patients with FLT3 mutations and likewise strong share in the small subset of CLL patients with the C481S mutation and those who are resistant to Imbruvica. All told, peak revenue (at an $160K ASP) could be at or above $1.5 billion, but again that won't be until the 2030's and I give only a 10% chance at this point.

Normally I don't give any value to drugs that haven't produced human data, and this may be the exception that reminds me why I don't do that. In any case, I believe the strong preclinical data are intriguing and that's the basis of my interest. I'd also note, though, that the world of hematological oncology is undergoing rapid change and Aptose may be beaten to the bunch by a range of new experimental therapies (including immuno-oncology agents).

The Bottom Line

Should you invest in Aptose? If you have to ask, the answer is probably “no”. Although the upside is meaningful, the odds of success are low and stories like Aptose fail far more often than they succeed. With that, this is a consummate “consenting adults” stock and only suitable for investors who can accept large losses in individual positions. But for those who want to walk on the wild side, the preclinical data at Aptose does at least offer some reason to take a speculative position.

