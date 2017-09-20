The Competitive Case For Organovo Holdings

The 3D-Bioprinting technology

3D printing is another technological milestone in the history of printing. It became a reality in the early 1980s and the biomedical industry started using it in the early 2000s. The process has gone from creating tiny sheets of tissue to entire 3D organs nowadays. 3D printers are not the very last invention though, as they were followed by Solid Ink printing and Digital printing.

Source: Wikipedia

As we can see here, the technology behind Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) belongs to a very changing industry in the last few years. If some new technology were rapidly introduced now, it would make Organovo Holdings' obsolete.

Fortunately, Organovo is ahead in the game since it was the very first company to commercialize 3D bioprinting technology through its NovoGen MMX BioprinterTM. The previous technology, biomaterial scaffolding, lacked features of native tissue such as dense cellularity.

Products and market opportunity

Their functional 3D human tissues may be used in drug discovery and development as well as in biological research and therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or diseased tissues and organs. This last use wasn’t plausible in 2013 when the company announced that they would print a human liver during the following year. This shows how highly innovative Organovo is. Basically, the company’s goals may be summed up in two: preclinical human tissue models and tissue transplantation.

In 2014, Organovo launched its first product: ExViveTM Human Liver Tissue model for research services. In the year 2016, ExViveTM Human Kidney, for drug discovery. The company is also involved in collaborative research agreements in order to come up with new tissue models. Besides, it has secured federal grants and has been engaged in a formal preclinical development program to transplant human liver tissues to patients.

Predictive Toxicology And Preclinical Testing: The products in this area attempt to replace 2D cell culture-based cell assays and animal models. Because the 3D tissues are made of human cells and they reproduce many aspects of in vivo tissue architecture and functions, they may provide better prediction in vivo human outcomes.

Source: Investor presentation

Additional competition in this area includes: non-bioprinted cell-based assays, some of which have a three-dimensional aspect and cellular models “on a chip” or developing tissues with alternative bio-fabrication methods.

InSphero AG, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., RegeneMed Inc., and Hurel Corporation fall into the category of non-bioprinted cell-based assays. One advantage of Organovo over these competitors is that their liver tissues last for 40 days instead of 2 days for 2D cell cultures, while Insphero’s 3D liver microtissues last for 35 days.

Moreover, Insphero seems to have penetrated less into the market, since it counts only 7 out of 10 pharmaceutical and cosmetics' largest companies as their customers and Organovo reaches 50 customers in the global pharmaceutical companies. Given the current share of customers and the slight difference in quality, it looks like Organovo is ready to get a bigger slice of the pie.

In other terms, Organovo doesn’t seem to have a clear competitive advantage when compared to cellular models “on a chip”. In this category, we can find Emulate. “Organs-on-chips” are composed of a clear, flexible polymer about the size of a computer memory stick, and they contain hollow microfluidic channels lined by living human cells. So far, the main advantage over 3D bioprinting is the presence of economies of scale: these products will be needed on a massive scale if they were to make animal testing disappear. However, 3D printers are designed to work in lower-sized volumes.

Drug Discovery And Development: The bio-ink multicellular inputs make the development of complex, multicellular disease models easier. These models are aimed to be used in targeted therapeutics for cardiovascular disease, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease and oncology.

Competition in this area arises as well, and it is mainly coming from two sources: traditional cell-based in vitro and traditional animal models. The company also expects competition from companies like Cyfuse Biomedical and Aspect Biosystems. It also acknowledges that there are some areas of research for which the existing methods are adequate and 3D human tissues are not sufficiently advantageous on a cost basis.

Tissues for Clinical Use: The ultimate goal is to construct surgically implantable tissues that restore significant functional mass to a damaged tissue or organ after delivery. This represents the most promising and ambitious challenge in the field, which is why many companies are pursuing its discovery. The company is not planning to place it on the market until 2020.

Financials

Organovo’s revenue comes from three sources: products, collaborations and grants. In 1Q FY 2018, 95% of its revenue came from products and services, representing a 40% year-over-year increase. However, revenue from the other two sources dropped significantly: no grant revenue was found during 1Q, and collaborations were $46,000 down from $213,000. Total revenue growth was much slower than it had been in recent quarters

Source: Company financials

The bottom line has worsened: The company is spending significantly more money in all areas and revenue is not growing on the same path. This is primarily due to some validation studies that customers requested in the earlier part of 2017, before placing any orders.

For funding operations, the company will have to issue more shares, since the cash and cash equivalents balance is $55 million plus $18 million funds, available under the ATM facility. The burn rate is over $7.2 million per quarter.

Downside risk and final thoughts

Currently, Organovo is a speculative stock whose volatility can only decrease if it sets apart growing its customer base against current competitors, such as Insphero AG. In 4Q 2017, the CEO reported that client projects had risen up from 10 to 50 in a fiscal year, and that 60% of its revenue was coming from repeating customers. The CEO said that “nearly 70% of orders for tissue research services coming from existing clients as we more deeply engage our customers” and the clients were in the dozens this quarter. However, we will need to wait until the end of this fiscal year to see whether those 50 orders go up steadily or not.

The biggest market in its segments will be therapeutic bioprinted tissues. It is still too early to say whether Organovo will succeed in this field, but any concern will bring the stock price down. Another issue is its high valuation: it is trading 53 times sales and 33 times forward sales. Until we have more specific data about its competitive advantage, this stock is not worthy of a big position in a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.