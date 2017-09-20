Why Gilead May Regain Growth Stock Status

Thus, the case is presented that GILD could regain peer P/E on a time frame of three years, presenting an attractive risk-reward situation.

Other aspects of the pipeline may have more coherency and promise than before.

With the KITE deal little more than 10% of GILD's market cap, it alone may help but may not be enough to do that.

GILD has strong assets in HIV/AIDS and HCV, but can it get revalued as a growth stock again?

Background - why Gilead's P/E may begin to expand faster than EPS drop



Gilead (GILD) saw its stock quadruple in about two years after acquiring Pharmasset late in 2011, this price movement occurring through P/E expansion before profits from hepatitis C drugs began kicking in. The deal brought GILD sofosbuvir, which is the active ingredient in Sovaldi, as well as the combos for hepatitis C, namely Harvoni, Epclusa and Vosevi. While the revenues from these drugs approximately tripled GILD's annual sales at peak, the company is now so much larger than it was pre-Pharmasset that even if revenues from its pending acquisition of Kite (KITE) reach $1 B soon, that will only be about 4-5% of GILD's total revenues.

Even if revenues from the KITE deal grow over time from new and improved products and reach $4 B annually, that amount may not even be enough to make up for the loss of HCV revenues in that (undefined) time frame. So, KITE by itself will not turn GILD into a growth entity, at least not for some years and cannot be assumed, given all the uncertainties involved in a brand new, revolutionary technology.

So, can GILD regain growth stock status assuming that HCV revenues fade as expected over the next few years?

Perhaps, and if not, there may still be limited downside risk in GILD.

GILD adjusts to diminished HCV sales; why its valuation is an outlier

Now that GILD knows the HCV story is smaller than it and the pharma industry thought, its new focus has meant dropping extraneous R&D. As the CEO, John Milligan, said in the Aug. 29 Q&A discussing the KITE deal:

...coming into 2017, we did take a hard look at programs at Gilead and we delayed or discontinued things earlier in the year in an essence to try to make room for something like this [deal].

As an example, GILD has quietly scuttled its high risk, low return cardiovascular R&D program. When HCV sales were anticipated to stay higher for longer, GILD overdid the R&D effort and could not assess or manage it properly. Now, it's back to basics and back to a focus on more diversified growth.

There are no guarantees, of course, but over time, the pipeline disappointments of the past few years tend to get forgotten. With a reasonable amount of success such as other large pharma/biotech companies tend to achieve from product development and M&A activity, GILD may end up with a similar TTM GAAP P/E (as of Monday's close) as peers such as:

Biogen (BIIB) - 21X

Amgen (AMGN) - 17x

and AbbVie (ABBV) - 21X.

All these companies have their own growth challenges, yet I think that GILD at a 9X multiple is such an outlier that it is reminiscent of Apple (AAPL) at and below $100 little over one year ago: too cheap to ignore versus peers in the sector.

It is very possible that peer P/E's may shrink, but the relative value argument for alpha from GILD would stand.

Current expectations for GILD are restrained

Per E-Trade (ETFC), these are non-GAAP projected consensus "earnings" per share for GILD for the following years:

2017: $8.78

2018: $7.51

2019: $7.37

2020: $7.50.

Consensus is expecting HIV/AIDS revenues to trend upward, more than offset soon by declining HCV revenues and oncoming losses of exclusivity of Letairis and Ranexa. Whether any material revenues from filgotinib (discussed below) are included in their 2020 models is uncertain; I would not expect much from this pipeline drug until 2021 and beyond.

We are in an environment where junk bond ETFs yield only 5% or so, depending on maturities and bond quality. So, if we guesstimate that the proposed 2020 non-GAAP "EPS" of $7.50 will translate to $6.75 of EPS using generally accepted accounting principles, then if GILD is seen in 2020 as having peer group earnings prospects for the next 10-20 years, i.e. until 2030-40, we can set a target P/E of 20X for three years from now.

Since the peer P/E's given above are based upon GAAP, then to be consistent, the proposed target price for GILD three years from now is 20 x $6.75, or $135. This would mean about a 20% annual total return from GILD's price near $82 including dividends, which looks attractive to me. Less than that would be attractive, as well. A terminal P/E of 16X would give about a 12% annual return, for example, which is above my expectations for the S&P 500 (SPY) of which GILD is a prominent member.

GILD - a brief product and valuation overview

Basically, GILD is:

its HIV/AIDS franchise

its HCV franchise

everything else, largely pipeline plus general enterprise value.

The first two, consisting entirely of marketed products and one single tablet regimen for HIV infections expected to be approved next year (bic/F/TAF), are well known. Leerink Partners, a healthcare investment bank, updated its coverage of GILD recently. Per a Barron's blog, it values GILD's HIV/AIDS franchise at $60/share and its HCV franchise at $17/share. For a stock trading around $82, that would put GILD in the category of BIIB, with huge asset value from known parts of the company and limited pipeline value.

But I think that the pipeline and general intangibles of GILD may allow the views of its growth prospects to normalize over time.

KITE - the right deal at the right time?

GILD had equity of $23 B as of the end of Q2. Of that, about $9.7 B was comprised of intangibles and goodwill, largely the former.

With the KITE deal, about half the shareholder equity becomes devoted to a leading set of assets with, literally, unlimited growth potential. A strength of the deal is that production facilities can be constructed for $30 MM, rather than perhaps $1 B for an antibody facility.

That saving in fixed investment would leave plenty of firepower for GILD to invest in clinical trials of KITE's products and to rapidly move next-generation technologies into the clinic and through FDA approval. GILD has excelled in this sort of sustained sprint in HIV and HCV treatments.

This commitment can be done without busting GILD's R&D budget, as Dr. Milligan noted about funding KITE-related R&D in that August Q&A:

So that as we bring in a new unit that we've the capability within our R&D budget to accommodate it and I think if you look at the last quarter we were down close to 12% of -- our full GAAP R&D was only about 12% of revenue. And so that is on the low side prioritization, even if you fully burden this in we don't even get to 15%. So I think we've plenty of room to accommodate this in our P&L.

KITE has GILD's full attention, whereas at a larger, more bureaucratic giant such as Pfizer (PFE) or J&J (JNJ), it would not be as important. Importantly, GILD has the financial firepower to both invest in KITE's activities and do other deals as may be helpful to strengthen the story.

Operationally, GILD's hire of Dr. Riva from Novartis (NVS) engenders confidence that GILD both knows what it is doing with the KITE acquisition and then will be able to move expertly to maximize its opportunities. This stands in contrast to most of GILD's non-antiviral R&D the prior few years, when it would appear that in-house experts were not present to help prioritize and manage R&D programs.

Long-term potential of the KITE deal can help GILD's P/E



The KITE deal, if things go as GILD expects, may begin to change investor perception of GILD to one involving platform technology, which can justify a much higher P/E. KITE's growth in cancer treatment can expand within hematological cancers for many years, as better and safer treatments are rolled out. The goal is for today's lead treatment, axi-cel, to soon be made obsolete by future KITE products, including existing ones present in the pipeline right now.

Within solid cancers, the landscape is more difficult, and GILD has said more than once that KITE's solid cancer technologies have potential, but that GILD gave them no value in pricing the deal. Just within liquid tumors, one can think of KITE as rolling out generation after generation of products, producing large, growing revenues over many years.

Beyond cancer, I can envision cellular therapy eventually becoming safe and inexpensive enough to be used for autoimmune or many other disease classes, not only cancer. After all, the real goal is cure, not expensive control of certain symptoms and reduction of the pace of disease processes as chronically administered drugs now accomplish.

The KITE technology involves genetic engineering. GILD may go beyond KITE's current technologies to deliver genes into the body, as AveXis (AVXS) and others are doing. Or GILD could buy AVXS or otherwise acquire similar capabilities to expand to gene therapy.

The point of speculating on the above points is to think about the various ways that if the KITE deal begins to look good, investors may begin to imagine all sorts of ways for GILD to grow using KITE's specific and general technologies.

The result could be P/E expansion relative to the biotech industry (IBB) and the SPY.

GILD moves into HIV eradication or burden reduction trials

Per its pipeline web page, GILD has two related efforts in Phase 1 for HIV/AIDS eradication or at least significant reduction of viral burden. One is GS-9620, now given the name of vesatolimod. This is in its second Phase 1 clinical trial, per Clinicaltrials.gov. This drug is no longer listed on GILD's Liver Diseases web page.

Vesatolimod can be identified by the last four letters of its name as an immune modulator. This places it broadly in a similar class of drugs as Celgene's (CELG) ozanimod, which CELG wants to develop for MS (and other diseases) as an improvement on the immune modulator drug fingolimod (Gilenya) from NVS.

The other effort that GILD now lists is an anti-HIV antibody, a bNab. The term stands for broadly neutralizing antibody.

GILD has said little if anything about this. It was not listed in GILD's annual report for 2016, but appeared without comment in its Q2 pipeline list.

In 2015, GILD and the small cap biotech MacroGenics (MGNX) reported in PLOS Pathogens on joint research they had done. The article is highly technical, as the title Targeting HIV Reservoir in Infected CD4 T Cells by Dual-Affinity Re-targeting Molecules (DARTs) that Bind HIV Envelope and Recruit Cytotoxic T Cells suggests.

Evidence of safety and efficacy in cell cultures from HIV patients on therapy was seen.

This is what MGNX says on its website about this topic:

Two papers highlighting pre-clinical work on HIV-targeting DART molecules were published in October 2015. The first appeared in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, which first appeared online in September, demonstrated the potential of DART molecules as part of a “shock-and-kill” strategy against HIV. Two DART molecules developed at MacroGenics in collaboration with Duke University School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) showed the ability to redirect T cells to kill cells infected by HIV isolates derived from subjects on continuous antiretroviral therapy, and to induce the killing of HIV-infected cells obtained from subjects following ex vivo induction of virus expression with a latency-reversing agent. The second paper, appearing in PLOS Pathogens, reported that engineered molecules recruiting killer T cells to target HIV-infected cells expressing Env can induce killing of the HIV-infected cells. Working on the “kill” step, a team of researchers at MacroGenics and Gilead Sciences designed and evaluated DART molecules derived from broadly reactive anti-Env antibodies. These DART molecules were reactive against cells infected with diverse HIV isolates and were capable of reducing the level of HIV expression ex vivo in blood cells isolated from HIV-infected participants on suppressive antiretroviral therapy.

MGNX goes into more detail about its plans for MGD014 in a recent press release. It is apparently this molecule, or something like it, that was described in the article co-written with GILD linked to above.

GILD appears to be preparing for co-treatment with vesatolimod and an antibody such as MGD014 to kill as many immune cells that are serving as a reservoir for the HIV in the body as possible.

What value does this effort deserve from investors, if anything?

It's difficult to say.

Competition is intense, as a list of advanced therapies compiled in July 2016 by the Treatment Action Group shows.

But even though there are numerous proposed treatments for HIV, GILD would appear to be superbly positioned to lead the emerging field of HIV cure or reduction of viral burden ("near-cure") by virtue of its industry-leading portfolio of anti-HIV drugs, its specialized knowledge of the field, its finances, etc.

Thus, this is an effort that I like to see.

So perhaps, wait a few years, and there just might be some fireworks brewing in the cure or near-cure sphere involving HIV that could serve to extend GILD's aging HIV/AIDS franchise longer than the Street expects. This could especially be the case if the treatment is a near-cure, and requires repeated treatments and/or must still be used with anti-HIV therapy such as GILD's Genvoya.

Down the road, I might speculate that KITE's technologies might allow a T cell to be engineered to directly attack infected cells in the body. If so, that might eliminate the need for A) bispecific antibodies and B) repeated dosing.

Moving along, GILD has an enhanced late stage focus moving along that could move its financial needle and help it regain a peer valuation:

Filgotinib - a potential mega-blockbuster



This is a highly selective kinase inhibitor (JAK1) to which GILD obtained rights from Galapagos (GLPG) nearly two years ago. GILD got the deal by moving quickly after ABBV passed on the drug when its own JAK inhibitor, "upa," looked good in Phase 2 and a controlled release version was successfully developed, allowing once-daily dosing. These two oral drugs probably can be considered as next-generation versions of Xeljanz, a PFE drug currently approved for moderate to severe RA.

The Incyte (INCY) JAK inhibitor baricitinib, approved in the EU as Olumiant and marketed by its partner Lilly (LLY), is the other member of this class on the market.

GILD and ABBV both have filgotinib and upa in Phase 3 for RA. GILD also has filgotinib in Phase 3 for Crohn's disease and has begun a Phase 2/3 study of it in the other major IBD, ulcerative colitis.

So far, GLPG has reported that the major side effects of filgotinib are infections (but not opportunistic infections). Clotting issues that have dogged the INCY drug Olumiant have not, apparently, been a problem with filgotinib.

Under the collaboration deal GILD has to share revenues and certain marketing rights in major EU territories with GLPG; a partial offset to this is that GILD took an equity stake in GLPG at close to half GLPG's current market price.

This drug has so many potential indications, and either the possibility of being best in class or one of the two best in class molecules along with upa, that it appears to me to have the potential to help turn GILD's image and P/E more toward that of a growth stock.

In a similar field, GILD has a different kinase inhibitor that early data it has released make it look promising to me.

GS-9876 - a sleeper for autoimmune diseases?

This looks to be a second-generation kinase inhibitor of the SyK type. GILD has it in Phase 2 for RA, Sjogren's syndrome, and cutaneous lupus. As is typical for GILD, it says little about this molecule, but did have the following published about the drug last year:

Background... There is strong preclinical validation for SYK as a therapeutic target for RA based on cellular data and animal models of disease. We have identified GS-9876 as a potent and selective SYK inhibitor with pharmaceutical properties compatible with once daily oral dosing in human... Conclusions GS-9876 is a novel SYK inhibitor that potently inhibits multiple cellular events implicated in RA pathogenesis and displays excellent in vivo efficacy in rat CIA models after once-daily dosing. GS-9876 has markedly improved selectivity over competitor SYK programs. Our data support the development of GS-9876 in inflammatory diseases, with potential for an improved safety profile.

The term used in the conclusion, namely "markedly" better selectively for the targeted enzyme, is probably not used lightly. If this leads to improved safety, then less efficacy is needed for the drug to become widely used in RA.

This is encouraging, and GS-9876 fits with the filgotinib program. At this point, I trust that GILD knows its way around kinase inhibitors enough to have a fine chance to excel in this category.

If Phase 2 data in RA are promising, then GILD could have another way to present itself as a diversified growth biotech that is not now on the radar screen of many investors. If not: little harm done.

Moving along, GILD may be on the right track with its approach various liver diseases.

NASH, related liver programs and other programs

GILD has three molecules in Phase 3 and Phase 2 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, aka NASH. I am not in love with how it has structured these trials, but something good, perhaps very good, may eventually come out of them.

I will comment further on GILD's NASH program as results appear, but there is no need to say more on the subject of ongoing clinical trial design at this point.

In addition, GS-9674, purchased from the private German company Phenex, is in Phase 2 for two orphan autoimmune biliary diseases. Success in these indications will not move the financial needle for GILD - but it will help a little financially, and it would likely help GILD's image with investors, at least incrementally.

GILD also has some of what I might call miscellaneous programs in cancer, graft versus host disease and for some viral diseases that may or may not be under review to be continued versus discontinued.

Corporate intangibles may be under-rated

Pharma and biotech companies have substantial value simply as going concerns. These assets include trained sales forces, patents and general scientific know-how, regulatory expertise, and the like.

It is unrealistic to ignore these assets, but it is possible that Mr. Market has been doing so the past year or more.

Risks to GILD shares

The stock is both fundamentally and technically vulnerable. Technically, it has had a steep and largely uncorrected move up from a confirmed bear trend. Often these are fake-out bull moves, and often they are followed by fake-out bear moves before the true bull move re-establishes itself.

Fundamentally, while Leerink believes that the HIV/AIDS and HCV franchises have present values nearly that of the stock, that's unproven until it happens. Beyond those, the KITE deal may be a financial loser despite all the hopes for success, filgotinib may flop, etc. GILD at a market cap above $100 B may just not have the operational chops to earn that much after all taxes are paid.

In addition, the discussion in this article assumes that GILD completes the KITE acquisition, though it is possible that another bidder comes in higher and does the deal or that for another reason, the deal falls through.

In other words, you can lose money in any time frame, including the long term, by purchasing GILD shares in its current low-$80s trading range.

Conclusions - how perceptions can change

Both GILD and CELG, as well as the greatest market success of our era, AAPL, have periodically swung to non-growth stock P/Es. There is always a reason, and there has been one (more than one) for GILD last year and this year in its down phase. But underlying and outweighing the stock trading are real businesses with many strengths, and so far cream has risen to the top.

This may be happening with GILD right now. Even if EPS end up materially lower next year compared to this, then go flattish through 2020, I believe that there are several visible catalysts that can then reasonably allow investors to shrug off the past and look to the future with a much higher P/E, perhaps 20X or so.

I actually think that there is enough pizzazz inherent in KITE's many opportunities including and beyond axi-cel that GILD's P/E can easily rise to more like 16X next year if the deal is completed as planned and axi-cel comes to market with a good commercial reception.

Beyond perception, there is the investment point of long-term value. GILD may have that more than most other biotech and non-pharma stocks, though these matters take years to play out. For example, if Leerink is correct, then if GILD's HIV/AIDS and HCV franchises have a present value of $77 per share, then if GILD is paying approximately fair value for KITE, or $9 per GILD share, then the three franchises together are worth $86 per share. That situation would provide two important assets free: the rest of the pipeline plus the significant franchise value that GILD has.

In summary, GILD may have limited downside risk due to its strong marketed products and may have a bright future as a company and as a stock as it moves beyond its declining HCV cash cow into growth efforts. As I said in titling an article on GILD a month before the KITE deal was announced, the greyhound may be leaving (now, may have left) the doghouse.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,ABBV,CELG,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.