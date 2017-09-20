First Global Data: The Sell-Off Is Overdone

First Global Data has seen its shares crater by 80% in the last 6 months, despite a strong level of deal flow and improving financials.

First Global Data (OTC:FGBDF) is a licensed Money Service Business (MSB), with licenses in Canada and 28 states throughout the U.S., with plans to achieve licensing in all 50 states by the end of 2017. First Global operates with two main business lines, mobile payments and crossborder payments.

The mobile payment space First Global has targeted are customers who have not traditionally had a bank account, the so-called “unbanked” or “under-banked” customers. Rather than using traditional bank-driven methods such as debit or credit cards, these customers make payments via their phone. Some typical transactions included in First Global’s digital “wallet” are funds transfers, international & domestic money transfers, and bill payments. This area of the “Fintech” space is starting to achieve broader appeal among some of the bigger players. TIO Networks (OTC:TNCGF) is an example of a small microcap company that made great strides in this “under-banked” space before it was bought by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) earlier this year for $238m USD, a 4.2x revenue multiple on its most recent 12-month revenues. TIO’s business was more focused on payment processing in North America, but the “under-banked” customer is an international phenomenon. I believe Paypal’s interest in this space validates this particular market and confirms First Global’s business opportunity.

First Global’s other business line is crossborder payments, with their primary customers being migrants and ex-patriots living and working in Canada and the United States. Although they have developed separately, First Global is beginning to integrate these two business lines into an interoperable global wallet. First Global is focused on the larger, more complex global market, as they have had a steady deal flow with deals set-up in Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and China, among the over 70+ countries First Global is able to transmit funds with.

First Global’s technology platform is set-up below:

Source: 2016 Annual Report

First Global was established in 2005, so it has had considerable time to develop an understanding of both the technology and regulatory issues it needed to address. This is likely supported its ability to obtain MSB licenses throughout North America. First Global has automated a lot of the compliance requirements within its software, which ensure compliance with regulatory agencies like Fintrac and Fincen, while also helping to secure their licenses. The additional focus in recent years on money laundering and terrorist financing requires First Global’s board and executive management to have thorough background checks, including by the FBI, prior to obtaining any licenses.

There is clearly some pressure on the company to be a first mover in this market and to establish its brand. The company has used a few different ways to accelerate this:

Strategic Partnerships

The company has licensed its platform to established partners in areas where its wallet can serve as an added service. This also allows it to scale up its potential support as the adoption increases, while having a base licensing revenue base.

White Label Solutions

With this model, First Global creates a branded mobile app that will sit on top of First Global’s global platform. An example of this is its recent deal with AnalytixInsight (OTC:ATIXF) which incorporates First Global’s technology with AnalytixInsight's stock market products such as Capital Cube. First Global has also successfully launched Vpayqwik in India with the Bank of India, utilizing a similar “white label” strategy.

First Global’s business has taken off over the last eight quarters, going from non-existent revenues in Q3 2015 to $3.4m in Q2 of 2017:

Source: First Global Q2 2017

This growth has mostly been driven by licensing through 2016, per this segmented information from its 2016 financials:

A break into mobile payment fees is key for First Global’s growth, even at these nominal amounts, as these have very low marginal costs for each additional customer, since most of the company’s costs are in the infrastructure buildout. The marginal utility to each additional dollar goes almost 100% to the bottom line.

Most of First Global’s growth so far has been centered on the North American market. This is starting to change based on their recently announced Q2 2017 results:

Source: 2017 Q2 Financial Statements

With the dramatic increase in revenues, First Global’s share price has been on a wild ride, going from a penny stock on the TSX Venture exchange in 2016 to touching $1.00 CAD per share prior to a substantial sell-off over the last 6 months. First Global’s market capitalization now sits at $40.3m.

FGD data by YCharts

The shares have been in a steady decline since April, even as the company has posted stronger revenues quarter over quarter. I believe that several factors have led to this selloff.

Swing to Loss

First Global had been able to post semi-regular quarterly profits during this rampup stage, which is a very rare thing for a tech start-up company to accomplish. This trend changed in its most recent quarter, as the company’s expenses increased substantially:

Source: 2017 Q2 MD&A

These cost increases are largely to be expected of a growing company. First Global’s considerable deal flow, as evidenced by its numerous press releases in 2017 alone, will require a support staff to actually monetize these deals. The company has $5.1m cash on hand as at June 30, 2017, so liquidity is not an issue in the short run.

Re-capitalization

First Global has had a flurry of stock transactions in 2017, which has seen its shares outstanding skyrocket from 178m outstanding to 242m outstanding, an increase of 36.1%:

Source: 2017 Q2 Financial Statements

On the surface, this would be a potentially disturbing outcome for long-time shareholders. In the context of where First Global was just six months earlier, with shares trading under $.05 CAD, it makes a lot more sense. The company had originally announced a private placement of up to $5m in proceeds at around $0.50 CAD per share in February 2017. However, this placement was declined by the TSX as First Global’s share price continued to run up. It eventually closed an issuance of 14.3m shares at $0.70 CAD per share, along with $0.90 warrants, raising proceeds of approximately $10m CAD ($7.5m USD). This was a good move for First Global, giving them a strong working capital buffer to support the implementation of its backlog of deals. It also allowed First Global to reduce its debt load by removing some of its most problematic debt agreements.

Source: 2017 Q2 Financial Statements

First Global appears to have been run almost like a VC-funded company at times, despite being a public company. Prior to 2017, it sought a variety of funding to develop its technology. The Series “G” debentures, for instance, were monies raised from Latin American investors, with First Global ending up lending $1.9m CAD of it to an entity in Columbia to help set up their mobile payment solution. This advance is tied to the Series G debentures, though it does not provide total coverage. Since discussions continue as to how to resolve this, it is not an immediate need to settle.

Another example is the settlement of the “Due to 715 Manitoba” debt. In my reading of the debt agreement, it was for three years and a portion of the debt needed to be issued in shares each year as long as the debt was outstanding at a value of just $.05 CAD per share. This could have resulted in a total of 44m shares being issued at just $.05 per share. The company was able to negotiate this agreement to halve it with a deemed value of $.10 CAD per share to settle the entire obligation without any further extension of the agreement. 715 Manitoba’s owner sits on First Global’s board (Kevin Price), but this debt was a clear overhang that has now been realized and eliminated. Though the shares were substantially below the current price, the financing was likely a fair deal at the time the company needed the money with its shares trading around that level.

First Global brought its debt down by $2.8m in the first half of 2017. The Finsec amount is not a big rush to settle, as its holder is also on First Global’s Board of Directors. The Fundeco amount is being litigated by both parties. There is very little active debt remaining, which will allow First Global to fund its operations with the $5.1m cash on hand.

This massive share issuance should rightfully have caused concern for shareholders. There does not appear to be any further material dilutive events on the horizon, though the company does have stock options and warrants outstanding. I believe management took advantage of the significant run-up in its shares to resolve a lot of its dilution issues as well as to give it the working capital to fund its growth, with as low an impact to its capital structure as it could, given the circumstances.

Legal Troubles

First Global has had an on-going litigation with Fountain Asset Corp, surrounding a settlement of a forbearance agreement in 2015, along with an alleged share and warrant issue that Fountain claims is owed to it. First Global has counter-sued for $20m damages related to the settlement and a potential share issuance. This seems like a he-said, she-said type of situation. First Global did not include these amounts in either of its audited 2015 or 2016 statements as a contingency or as a potentially dilutive event. It may be that the damages were simply not quantifiable at the time but it could also be that this action really came out of nowhere. It is certainly a distraction for management, but given the rapid rise in First Global’s share prices earlier this year, it is not surprising that this type of action would come out of the woodwork. The combined impact would not amount to more than 3% dilution from these levels, even if First Global were to be found at fault, which is certainly not a foregone conclusion.

Regulatory Setback

A regulatory setback for First Global involved the company voluntarily giving up its MSB licenses in both Texas and California in 2016. At the time, First Global did not have the funding necessary to backstop its potential obligations so rather than default on them, it took the step to relinquish these licenses. Since its recapitalization, it has taken steps to re-apply for these licenses as it now has sufficient funding to backstop a full MSB in those states.

The Potential Game-Changer

First Global has a multitude of deals that should give them the ability to deliver outsized growth in the coming years. The deal with the biggest upside is a deal it signed in April 2017 with LianLian Pay in China. This deal will create a co-branded payment and remittance service available in North America to Chinese ex-pat users of Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat platform. The initial launch of this service occurred in Illinois in with a goal to phase in to all 50 states over 120 days, though this is limited by First Global’s requirement to obtain further state licenses.

Management has thrown some lofty projections around. The average ex-pat sends roughly $2,500 in monthly remittances back to China; the total fees generated per user works out to roughly $20/month, to be split in some form between LianLian and First Global. The key will be how much penetration this service can gain. First Global has a goal of 1% penetration, or 1 million users on the WeChat platform. With a 50/50 revenue split with LianLian, this would eventually generate $10m per month to First Global. This will admittedly take a lot of time as First Global still lacks some state licenses and the actual adoption rate may vary substantially. Even 100,000 users (1/10th of their target) would double First Global’s revenue base.

I believe the recent crackdown by China on Bitcoin may serve as a tailwind for the LianLian deal as well. It is thought that a number of Chinese users are using Bitcoin to get wealth out of China, due to the large risk of asset seizure and debt growth that have developed during China’s recent economic boom. With these funds being potentially impacted, local Chinese may need access to cash that the LianLian/First Global service could help to address. This is likely not a key drive to the business, but it may spur some adoption.

Valuation

First Global has a current revenue multiple of 3.8x its trailing 12-month revenue of $10.7m. With most marginal revenues likely to lead to pure gross margin after its infrastructure is built, price to sales is a useful metric here. First Global’s current valuation compares to the TIO Networks buyout multiple of 4.2x, though TIO Networks was substantially further along in developing its payment processing market.

First Global has shown the ability to be profitable in recent quarters at these revenue levels; its last quarter saw an increased level of expense. I believe that because they have shown the ability to profitable in the past, management has increased its cost because their deals show the ability to actually generate cash and were not simply news flow. These deals require resources to be implemented and I believe that is the driver behind the expense bump. One of the costs of growth is a working capital build as revenues take time to be converted to cash. As we can see from First Global’s Q2 2017 financial statements, they are no exception to this phenomenon:

These receivables will be converted to cash at some point but First Global has to finance them until they are collected. They have taken some steps to eliminate riskier clients (their doubtful accounts reserve is down to under $100,000) at the cost of some potential sales, but this is another sign of mature cash management. This working capital problem may not alleviate if the company continues to grow but that will be a good problem to have and the company’s cash balance should serve to meet its short term cash requirements.

The Takeaway

After a massive share price ramp driven by a giant revenue jump and some very positive deal flow, First Global shares have sold off dramatically, now down almost 80% from its high just six months ago. Some of this was a correction due to an overshoot on the potential expectations investors may have had based on the international agreements they were announcing. The large amount of dilution incurred as First Global worked through its capital structure issues also served as an overhang as well as some short-term profitability issues. I believe that these issues, combined with the outstanding legal action, have put a real damper on the share price, not completely without reason.

This seems to over-shadow all the potential of First Global’s recently announced deal, including the massive potential of the LianLian deal by itself. First Global is really at a crossroads for its business, with a number of potential revenue generating deals coming on-line, without a lot of transparency as to what type of returns they will generate. However, the upside of LianLian alone makes the potential risk-reward for First Global very good at these levels. Its next couple of quarters of results should give investors a lot of insight as to whether these deals are going to result in real revenues. First Global’s working capital level of $6.5m (including the $5.1m in cash) gives some good liquidity to fund its growth in the coming quarters.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGBDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the TSX ticker FGD.V. I am also long TCEHY.