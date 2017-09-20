Resource Sector Digest: Coeur Spends Big On Silvertip

We are celebrating the second anniversary of this newsletter with this week's bumper edition of

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 106 - September 18, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

Coeur Mining (CDE) is adding the Silvertip mine to its portfolio, and the company is willing to spend big on this acquisition: $200M will be paid on closing, consisting of $146.5M in cash and the rest in shares of the miner. Additionally, the company is assuming $15M in debt, and it will be paying certain milestone payments potentially totaling $50M over the next two years. That's $265M in total.

The market seems to like the transaction, and we shall have a closer look at the deal in the following section.

The Silvertip mine is located near Watson Lake on the BC side of the Yukon border. It's a high grade narrow vein underground mine exploiting a carbonate replacement deposit, or CRD.The mine comes with a 1000 tpd mill, a dry-stacking facility, camp accommodation for 160 people, and LNG generators for power supply.

The last available technical report on the property dates back to 2002, when the mine was still a project owned by what has turned into today's SSR Mining (SSRI). SSR never followed up on development plans for Silvertip and eventually sold the project to Silvercorp Metals (SVM) which continued to sit on the project without making any noteworthy investments before selling the property on to a private company called JDS Silver.

At this point the story picked up momentum, as JDS Silver finally made the necessary investments to bring this project into production, allegedly spending just C$50M on mine construction. Apparently JDS completed a PEA before doing so, but since this is a private company technical reports on the mine are not publicly available. Furthermore, JDS Mining is the sister company of engineering consulting firm JDS Energy & Mining, and therefore all technical work on the Silvertip mine has been prepared practically in-house. All up JDS has spent C$15M on the acquisition of the project, C$50M on mine construction, plus some additional money on exploration and engineering.

Referring to the resource estimate Coeur quotes in its presentation we note that only about one third of revenues will come from silver, with zinc making up the actual lion share of metal production from Silvertip. Nevertheless, this is a high grade asset:

Coeur portrays Silvertip as a low-risk asset. Perhaps so; but investors should keep in mind that CRDs are notoriously difficult to mine; Tom Szabo gives a succinct summary of potential pitfalls in this comment:

The fact that Coeur intends to invest further $25M to $35M before re-opening Silvertip early next year also indicates the presence of certain risks, although no details on the planned investments have been given.

Once in production Coeur estimates sustaining capex requirements of $55M to $65M per year, and mining costs just under $100/tonne. A full technical report will be required to assess these assumptions, but at first sight these projections appear rather optimistic (e.g. Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) has been tracking in the $200-$300/tonne range for mining costs at the La Platosa mine in recent quarters).

Annual production is projected for roughly 10M silver equivalent ounces and Coeur quotes a 7.5 year mine life based on existing resources. In order to achieve this mine life current inferred resources would have to be mined, and full resource to reserve conversion would have to occur. Again, we see a relatively high level of risk in these assumptions.

Turning to valuation we note the following: Coeur wants to produce at all-in sustaining costs of around $11 per silver equivalent ounce at the Silvertip mine. That's highly optimistic in our view, but for the sake of the argument let us go with this number, and assume a silver price of $17/oz. In a rough approximation it is therefore reasonable to assume annual free cash flow of $60M based on 10M oz production and a $6/oz margin. Using a 5% discount rate, and considering acquisition costs and flagged investments as discussed our DCF model computes an NPV(5%) of $72M for Coeur, and a 5 year payback time.

That's hardly a very attractive investment as it stands, and it is based on a host of optimistic assumptions. Perhaps that's why Coeur stresses the "Upside Potential with Underexplored Land Package" in its presentation.

In summary: we envisage JDS laughing on their way to the bank, and we view Coeur Mining saddled with the daunting task of living up to the high expectations the company has set in its investment case for the Silvertip mine. Plus we see another unlikely winner in this transaction: Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) owns a 2.5% NSR on the Silvertip mine, and this company will be very happy indeed given the counterparty improvement and investments in the mine by Coeur.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF). The company was informed that permitting for Detour West will remain under the provincial environmental assessment permitting process, and not go to a federal level. This is good news for the company, and confirms our bull case summarized here.

Drill Result Summary

SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF) continues to expand known high-grade silver mineralization at its Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico. The company reported high grades from the Babicanora vein, apparently tripling the footprint of the high-grade portion of this vein although at mostly narrow widths.

(OTCQX:SVCMF) continues to expand known high-grade silver mineralization at its Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico. The company reported high grades from the Babicanora vein, apparently tripling the footprint of the high-grade portion of this vein although at mostly narrow widths. Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has discovered gold at the previously un-tested Spinach target only 500m to the North of the Olive-Shamrock deposit at the Dublin Gulch development project in the Yukon.

(OTCPK:VITFF) has discovered gold at the previously un-tested Spinach target only 500m to the North of the Olive-Shamrock deposit at the Dublin Gulch development project in the Yukon. Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) has kept the news flowing from its Cariboo project in BC, again with drill results from the Shaft zone. The potential for underground bulk mining is clearly tangible given the high grades and long intercepts reported in the latest and previous news releases.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) has kept the news flowing from its Cariboo project in BC, again with drill results from the Shaft zone. The potential for underground bulk mining is clearly tangible given the high grades and long intercepts reported in the latest and previous news releases. Bonterra Resources (OTC:BONXD) reported a discovery four kilometers from its Gladiator deposit in the Urban-Berry camp. Three holes have hit this new zone so far, which in a first interpretation is thought to be an extension of the Gladiator trend. Bonterra also reported results from Gladiator proper, indicating extensions to the known deposit

(OTC:BONXD) reported a discovery four kilometers from its Gladiator deposit in the Urban-Berry camp. Three holes have hit this new zone so far, which in a first interpretation is thought to be an extension of the Gladiator trend. Bonterra also reported results from Gladiator proper, indicating extensions to the known deposit Rambler Metals and Mining (OTC:RBMTF) reported impressive hits from a 1771m hole 290m up-plunge from the nearest other hole at its Ming mine in Newfoundland. Five more holes are planned to test for continuity and these should also be of interest to Sandstorm Gold (SAND) shareholders as the company owns a gold stream on this mine.

(OTC:RBMTF) reported impressive hits from a 1771m hole 290m up-plunge from the nearest other hole at its Ming mine in Newfoundland. Five more holes are planned to test for continuity and these should also be of interest to (SAND) shareholders as the company owns a gold stream on this mine. Speaking of Sandstorm Gold, the streaming company itself had drill results to report by virtue of partial ownership of the Hot Maden project in Turkey, featuring the high grades typical for this project. Sandstorm is targeting early 2018 for the release of a PFS on the project.

Wesdome Gold (OTCPK:WDOFF) is conducting a drill program at Moss Lake, Ontario, and has found reasonable grades close to surface with potential to expand the pit envisaged in the 2013 PEA.

(OTCPK:WDOFF) is conducting a drill program at Moss Lake, Ontario, and has found reasonable grades close to surface with potential to expand the pit envisaged in the 2013 PEA. Balmoreal Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) keeps hitting reasonably high grades over good thickness at Bug Lake, next door to the Detour Lake gold mine, reporting 3.26g/t over 17.13m. "Will we ever see a resource estimate for this one?" your humble scribe wonders.

(OTCQX:BALMF) keeps hitting reasonably high grades over good thickness at Bug Lake, next door to the Detour Lake gold mine, reporting 3.26g/t over 17.13m. "Will we ever see a resource estimate for this one?" your humble scribe wonders. Alexandria Mineals (OTCQB:ALXDF) continues to chip away at its Orenada gold project on the outskirts of Val d'or in Quebec. The company released results for 13 holes featuring good grades and thickness, and presumably fit to expand the Zone 4 resource update due for release later this year.

(OTCQB:ALXDF) continues to chip away at its Orenada gold project on the outskirts of Val d'or in Quebec. The company released results for 13 holes featuring good grades and thickness, and presumably fit to expand the Zone 4 resource update due for release later this year. Don't be fooled by First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) latest news release touting 52m of 2.18g/t gold. Once you plug the numbers into this Drill Hole Interval Calculator and net out all the nuggety 1m and 2m sections you are left with remaining 47m of sub-1g/t material. And at 300+m depth this is hardly worth the time it has taken you to read this paragraph.

NuLegacy Gold (OTCQX:NULGF) has made another discovery at the VIO zone near its Iceberg gold project in Nevada. Interestingly, VIO mineralization appears to be of an epithermal type, and quite different to the Carlin style of the Iceberg and Avocado deposits elsewhere on the property.

(OTCQX:NULGF) has made another discovery at the VIO zone near its Iceberg gold project in Nevada. Interestingly, VIO mineralization appears to be of an epithermal type, and quite different to the Carlin style of the Iceberg and Avocado deposits elsewhere on the property. GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) provided another reminder of its recent high grade Saddle South gold discovery in the Golden Triangle of BC. This week's headline printed 5.84g/t over 20.71m and the market clearly likes what it sees.

Wheelings and Dealings

Alamos Gold (AGI) has proposed to acquire Richmont Mines (RIC) in an all paper deal. In theory the offer implied a 32% premium for Richmont shareholders, but gains quickly evaporated when the market discounted Alamos on the news. The Investment Doctor appeared puzzled about this market reaction in his initial reaction on the Itinerant Musings chat board, and also offered some speculation involving Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) in the context of this deal:

According to some sources Panamerican Silver (PAAS) is suing Canasil Resources (OTC:CNSUF) over alleged violations of an option agreement between the two parties giving Cansil the right to earn a 40% stake in the Sandra Escobar project in Mexico (Canasil stated the two parties were merely discussing the issue). Apparently Panamerican is unhappy about Orex Minerals' (OTCQX:ORMNF) forming a JV with Canasil to explore the property after completing an earn-in. Orex on the other hand appears to believe it owns 55% of the project.

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) seems to be ploughing ahead with plans to start construction of its second mine at the Banfora project in Burkina Faso. The company has hedged half of the gold production at Sabodala at a price of $1,336/oz through to the end of 2018 in order to support financing. The Caesar Report had this to say about Banfora.

GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) is selling the Santa Gertrudis project to Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) for $80M plus a 2% NSR. GoGold originally out-bid Marlin Gold (OTCQX:MLNGD) to buy Animas Resources for C$11M back in 2014 to obtain control of the Santa Gertrudis. Since then GoGold has invested C$22M into the property (plus mined a few thousand ounces, admittedly at a loss). The deal rids GoGold of operational problems, and it fixes the company's highly stressed balance sheet, a comparatively desireable outcome for GoGold shareholders in our view. As for Agnico Eagle we are curious to learn what the major sees in this property, apart from expanding an already large footprint in Sonora, Mexico.

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) had its mining license re-instated on a temporary basis by the Guatemalan Supreme Court while the case against the company is working its way through the system. Markets were excited at first, but have calmed down again, perhaps coming to agree with our view on the share price pop following the news.

Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) have come to an agreement with regards to their neighboring properties in Zacatecas, Mexico. Going forward Endeavour will be allowed to explore and potentially mine precious metals above 2000m altitude on both properties, and Capstone will be allowed the same for base metals below this level. The properties adjoin Capstone's Cozamin mine which has a remaining mine life of less than 4 years.

Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) is fast becoming one of the largest landholder in the Val d'Or region. The company is acquiring another 30 mining claims from Monarques Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF) for a seemingly modest consideration of C$400,000.

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) has apparently put an end to its dispute with the Kyrgyz Republic, the host of its flagship Kumtor mine. The meat of the agreement extracts a $57M lump sum payment from Centerra, a concession the market clearly did not mind.

Other News

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has received notice of arbitration from the Greek government regarding its Olympias and Skouries projects, but also a handful of outstanding (and long delayed) permits for Olypias. All this after the gold miner had informed its host country about intentions to halt further investments unless Greece officials engaged in a meaningful manner in order to move Eldorado's Greek projects forward.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF) announced results of Phase I engineering optimizations for its Corani project in Peru. The company conveyed a brave face in the news release, but $585M initial capex for a $402M NPV(5%), and an IRR of 15.4% wasn't the kind of numbers to get the market fired up, especially not considering the comparatively optimistic metal price assumptions.

Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) released results of a PEA on its Madsen project in the Red Lake district and economics turned out every bit as attractive as anticipated. However, the fact that only about half of the resource was considered in the preliminary mine plan was debated at some length on the Itinerant Musings chat board.

TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) reported high grade drill results from its Hope Bay mine which will almost certainly lead to considerably resource and reserve expansion. However, the real news came further down in the release under "Operations". The company is still struggling with plant performance as discussed in an earlier edition of this newsletter. Despite some improvements the python is still performing below design recoveries, but the concentrate treatment plant seems to be the main source of headaches for TMAC.

Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) is another hopeful gold miner struggling to start up operations, in this case at the Florida Canyon mine. The company provided an operational update, and you had to read past quite a bit of seemingly positive news to get to the actual meat of the release, i.e. more delays. Commercial production is now expected in Q1 2018, which was termed "a bump in the road to what has been a remarkably successful ramp-up". Not. Commercial production was originally scheduled for Q1 2017, and a delay of 1 year is more than just a bump in our books, especially with a balance sheet as stretched as Rye Patch Gold's.

And on the topic of struggling start-up gold miners we also point to K92 Mining (OTCQB:KNTNF), a highly promoted company attempting to revive a former Barrick Gold (ABX) asset in Papua New Guinea. A number of factors have conspired against the company, a violent mine invasion being the last incident putting pressure on the share price. In an update the company describes the incident as "isolated" and maintains the damage due to this incident has turned out minor. The market seems un-convinced, and Itinerant Musings subscribers have been duly warned.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) updated markets on activities at its Boungou development project in Burkina Faso. Mine construction is reported 51% complete and appears to track on schedule and on budget with $94M of the total $234M spent to date. The company's other assets seem to be performing well with production expected to attain the upper end of guidance.

Also in Burkina Faso Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is still working its way out of the doghouse after last year's resource melt-down. The company has provided an update on its Bombore project, summarizing recent drilling success and explaining how these holes could benefit the project. Orezone is also trying to bring back some of the ounces it lost due to environmental concerns by proposing mitigation measures with regards to a seasonal water course.

Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF) updated its resource estimate for the Castle Mountain project in California and will release a PFS based on this resource by year end. The company is still weighing up different processing options, and cut-off grades for the resource will differ depending on which option generates the best value. Assuming heap leaching ROM material the measured and indicated resources total 4M ounces according to the update.

Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) also updated a resource estimate, in this case for the Clearwater project in Quebec. Grades improved substantially when compared to the previous estimate, but the ounce count has gone backwards: -15% for measured and indicated ounces, and -36% for the inferred. The open pit portion of the M&I resource sports a highly attractive 5.9g/t, but that's probably required considering a strip ratio of almost 12:1. Nevertheless, Eastmain appears encouraged by the results and is targeting the release of a PEA in H1 2018.

And with this last morsel we bid our farewell, as always hoping to see youse all again next week as we enter the Terrible Twos with this newsletter.

