Updating The S&P 500 Profits Picture

We used as inputs for our models both the Congressional Budget Office baseline assumptions and our view that interest rates will remain lower for longer.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are likely to distort patterns of economic activity near term with weakness showing up as soon as the current calendar quarter. The economic impact is widespread among industries and it is significant. But unless this time is different, history shows that these types of external shocks are transitory. Any near losses should be more than recouped over the next six to nine months.

With nearly all S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) companies having reported earnings for this year's second calendar quarter it appears that operating profits per share will be about $30.53 or about 6% more than in the prior quarter and about 19% more than in the year earlier quarter. Operating earnings exclude the effect of such things as mergers and acquisitions, financing, layoffs, and unusual items so theoretically at least, operating earnings would be more closely related to macroeconomic variables than would reported earnings.

Since our last update in February we have more current year data in hand for both profits and input variables, Specifically Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline data used as inputs in our models were updated in June, and data for GDP and inflation were updated in July.

We have re-estimated our models using the latest available data. You will recall that for the market multiple we deploy the rate on the Treasury ten year and a forward looking ratio of federal government spending to GDP. Both are inversely correlated to the multiple and the historical fit is updated through 2016 as shown on Chart I attached. Chart II attached shows the historical fit for operating profits as explained by nominal and real GDP and manufacturing labor cost. The former is directly related to profits while the latter is inversely correlated.

Last January CBO projected that federal outlays would be 20.7% of GDP in 2017 with further increases through 2021 that are higher than its last update. Further, in January CBO forecast the ten year note at 2.3% for 2017, rising gently each year thereafter. In June CBO actually raised its ten year note forecast even though rates have actually trended lower this year. Both of these have the effect of lowering the market multiple which, when plugged into our model, shows a value of 18.1 for this year and 17.5 in 2018 as shown on Table I.

For profits the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) made changes to the annual growth pattern of GDP but not significantly. Neither CBO nor BEA forecast labor cost directly. But using proxy variables that CBO does forecast we subtract growth in nonfarm payrolls from GDP growth to derive productivity. This productivity proxy is then subtracted from the Employment Cost measure to drive unit labor cost.

Using CBO forecasts and our macro model, table I shows that full year 2016 earnings were $106.26 versus $100.45 in 2015. For 2017 and 2018 our model forecasts earnings of $115.60 and $123.60 respectively. The bottom up estimates of profits published by S&P call for operating earnings of $126.95 this year and $144.67 in 2018. This large divergence requires further discussion. First, assuming our model forecast is correct, earnings in the year's second half would have to be $56.27 which would imply a 0.57% drop from earnings registered in last year's second half. This is highly unlikely even considering the impacts of the hurricanes.

With the calendar year almost complete it would appear CBO has been too aggressive on interest rates and perhaps too conservative on growth. So, in Table II we insert our own interest rate and growth estimates. We are assuming a lower ten year note yield, which would be positive for the market multiple, We also assume full year economic growth will be 2.3% instead of CBO's estimate of 2.1% while holding nominal growth steady. The result is that operating earnings for 2017 are forecast at $116.30 this year and $127.60 for 2018. This is still significantly less optimistic than the S&P bottom up forecast for both years.

There is no way to know what exactly underlies the S&P bottom up forecast, especially since a sharp recovery in energy and financial industry profits are significantly boosting the overall numbers. Also there is the issues of economic stimulus and whether some positive impact is being built into estimates for the second half. If so, then the bottom up forecast will come down since prospects for fiscal stimulus outside of hurricane relief aid is becoming increasingly unlikely. Many analysts suggest that for each one percentage point reduction in business taxes S&P company earnings are boosted by one dollar from what otherwise would be the case. This could be being built into the bottom up forecast for 2018, accounting for much of the disparity between our model forecast for 2018 and the bottom up analysis.

There is less controversy between our estimates of the market multiple and current consensus views. Actually, though, we are sympathetic to a higher multiple than predicted by our model given our view that interest rates will remain lower for longer. As a lower interest rate structure is built into expectations, it would seem reasonable that investors would be willing to pay even more for a given dollar of earnings. Robert Shiller's CAPE ratio currently is around 27 times earnings. However, this is a ten year average of the market multiple and as we approach the 2007-2009 earnings collapse that was associated with the financial crisis, his CAPE ratio will fall. Our bias is that our expectational adjustment and Shiller's CAPE value will converge at around 22 times 2018 earnings. If so and applying the S&P bottom up forecast of $144.67, the S&P index would be 3183. Applying a 22 multiple to our model forecast of $$127.60 yields an index value of 2807. Perhaps when all is said and done the truth will lie somewhere in between.

Chart I S&P 500 Market Multiple Model and Actual

Chart II S&P 500 EPS Model and Actual

Table I Using CBO Baseline

Units 2015 2016 2017 2018 GDP Nominal % change 3.7 3.0 4.0 4.2 Real % change 2.6 1.6 2.1 2.2 10-Year Note Percent 2.1 1.8 2.4 2.8 Outlays 3,853 4,008 4,094 %GDP 20.7 20.9 21 20.5 Manufacturing Unit Labor Cost 4.1 -1.6 2.1 2.1 S&P 500 EPS 100.45 106.26 115.6 123.6 S&P 500 P/E 20.35 21.07 18.1 17.5 S&P 500 Index 2044 2239 2092 2163

Table II Using Alternative Inputs

Units 2015 2016 2017 2018 GDP Nominal % change 3.7 3.0 4.0 4.2 Real % change 2.6 1.6 2.3 2.6 10-Year Note Percent 2.1 1.8 2.15 2.3 Outlays 3,853 4,008 4,094 %GDP 20.7 20.9 21 20.5 Manufacturing Unit Labor Cost 4.1 -1.6 2.1 2.1 S&P 500 EPS 100.45 106.26 116.3 127.5 S&P 500 P/E 20.35 21.07 18.3 17.9 S&P 500 Index 2044 2239 2129 2282

