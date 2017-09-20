O'Reilly Auto Parts: An Opportunistic Buy For Consistency And Growth

O'Reilly Automotive's (NASDAQ:ORLY) sustainable and outperforming business model, valuation metrics pointing to an current undervalued market price, sheer brand power, and position in the American economy make this company a story, quantitatively and qualitatively, worth buying into. O'Reilly Auto Parts has pioneered and mastered their dual-market model strategy over the past two decades, and has become a household name within the auto-part's world. Erected in 1957, O'Reilly's first store quickly became a local favorite in Southwest Missouri, and its tremendous growth and commitment to its customers eventually enshrined the entire O'Reilly family as local legends. The company has since sprawled into a gargantuan store network, tallying 4,935 stores in 47 states, as well as one of the largest auto-parts distribution network in the nation. Drawing in and retaining customers with their immense brand power and loyalty, their unique business approach allows customers to tap the expertise of store employees, order their desired automobile or engine parts, and have next day delivery thanks to O'Reilly's expansive and unparalleled distribution network. Their strength of their infrastructure via distribution centers and hub stores enables them to maintain quick delivery times that are difficult to match by their 3 major competitors. Additionally, O'Reilly has championed the dual market model, taking advantage of both DIY (do-it-yourself) and commercial markets. These elements combine to create a business model hard to match not only by their immediate peers, but also by large conglomerates trying to break into the auto parts market (e.g. Amazon (AMZN)). Their palpable success has filled the billfolds of investors who have continually trusted the leadership and longevity of the rags to riches O'Reilly story.

Historically, O'Reilly has seen immense and unprecedented growth. This has been reflected in their market price, clocking a mind-blowing average trailing total returns of 18.68% over the past 10 years. O'Reilly has never paid out dividends to shareholders, instead opting to enact share buy-back programs and high reinvestment rates which has pumped loads of cash directly back into their business operations. As recently as Friday, September 1st, the board of directors announced an additional and significant share buyback program of $1 billion worth of common stock. Perhaps this signals management's perception of a current undervaluing of the company, and/or it is an attempt to boost the financial ratios that can have pivotal influence on investor sentiment. In the past, critics have scolded the buy-back moves, claiming that they were done far above their current fair market value. Nevertheless, these buy-back programs have allowed the stock to climb at a tearing pace since the global recession in 2007-2008. According to analyst valuations and expected future growth rates, the most recent buy-back announcement appears like a ripe time to buy, with most estimates undervaluing the stock by at least 15% - 20%.

Here is a look at growth comparisons between O'Reilly and their respective sub-sector. While O'Reilly has recorded average trailing total returns of 18.68% over the past 10 years, their respective sub-sector, specialty retail, has dragged behind at a still-impressive 14.37%.

Here is an additional, longer-term comparison:

Additionally, O'Reilly has eclipsed the S&P 500 index for more than 10 years. As the chart below reveals, even the notoriously hot stocks that hog the headlines have had trouble keeping pace with the steadfast nature of O'Reilly (see Disney (DIS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), & Facebook (FB)); it's growth and perseverance have been kept relatively quiet and out of the mainstream investing discussion for the majority of its lifetime.

Despite O'Reilly's historical prowess, however, they have seen internal warning calls regarding sales, negative market sentiment, and institutional/insider sell-offs leech into their consistently strong market value. A mild 2016-2017 winter led to good conditions for drivers, and therefore bad conditions for the auto- parts industry. This year has presented a period of "soft demand" according to the Q2 earnings call. Yet the fundamentals that have driven O'Reilly's growth in past years are still present, and are perhaps stronger than they have ever been before. There is strong evidence pointing to a recent bottoming out - after rock bottom at $169.43 during late-July, the stock has rallied and is now trending well above $200.

Additional data suggests that O'Reilly has already taken the brunt of the blow; YTD O'Reilly is down 29.24% while specialty retail is up 37.19%. Within the last month, however, specialty retail has stalled, gaining only 1.78%. O'Reilly, on the other hand, has seen a convincing turnaround - they are trending higher, only down 5.73% over the course of August and following a generally positive earnings call. Its laggard-like traits as of late might suggest that O'Reilly is simply out of gas. This is hardly the case, given their efficient business model, solid fundamentals, valuations, and multiples, as well as their most recent growth relative to their sub-sector. O'Reilly is priced incredibly cheap relative to their historical multiples, and generally as compared to their respective industry.

Internal Success & Industry Tailwinds

When we look at the aforementioned data regarding O'Reilly and specialty retail, we see that O'Reilly's efficient management and sustainable competitive advantages has propelled them eons past their respective peers. And the reasoning behind the unprecedented performance is quite simple: for years now, O'Reilly has been the aggressor in the brick and mortar auto parts world, out-maneuvering its competitors with exceptional management and advantageous acquisitions. Despite sprawling internal growth, operating margins have held steady at an impressive 19.9% (NYSE:TTM), which has been on a steady rise from just 15% 6 years ago:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 19.8% 19.0% 17.6% 16.6% 15.8% 15.0% 13.2% 11.1%

Operating cash flows have been just as or more steady for the past 4 years:

2016 2015 2014 2013 1,454 1,281 1,190 908

Their prioritized organic growth (further explained later) and timely distribution network strategies have granted high levels of return on invested capital, in spite of the capital-intensive nature of said strategies:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 31.46% 28.56% 23.92% 21.32% 17.80% 14.53%

Current Chairman and CEO Greg Henslee has since stepped down from his presidential role after serving over a decade in the position, but remains CEO and holds a very active role in the company. Newly named co-presidents Jeff Shaw, 54, and Greg Johnson, 51, who have each been with the company for over 25 years, respectively, have taken over more of the day-to-day management and operations. During Henslee's tenure, and the unique co-president structure, management has taken advantage of strong industry tailwinds, including economic recovery, average miles driven, and average vehicle age. According to NPR, total miles driven on U.S. roads was 3.22 trillion in 2016, which is the fifth consecutive increase since 2011. The average vehicle fleet is nearly 11.6 years old, creating a primed market for O'Reilly's business model. Current management has relied on a hefty and bold amount of organic growth, opening the doors on 210 new stores 2016 alone. They expect to surpass the 5,000 store mark by year's end 2017. The comparable store sales, which reflect sales in their newly opened facilities was 4.8% in 2016, a key growth metric of their internal organic growth efforts. Their secondary focus, acquisitions, handed them 48 stores in the Northeast region in 2016 with the acquisition of Bond Auto Parts. Management has articulated that they wish to use both of these strategies to consolidate a fragmented after-market auto parts industry, with the intent of further positioning themselves as a household name and a nationwide powerhouse.

To illustrate O'Reilly's proven sustainable competitive advantages, here is a keen look at the outpacing O'Reilly has executed in recent years against its immediate competitors:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fundamentals are just as telling:

This relative valuation points to obvious concerns which we will address later on. At first glance, however, the evidence is clear. O'Reilly has supreme margins and returns on assets, equity, and invested capital. Their ROIC in particular has grown from 20.8% in 2012 to 34.4% in 2016. They have maintained consistent cash flows in spite of their increasingly large debt to equity ratio, and have continued to capture the majority of the auto parts industry market share, now with a slice of pie the size of $25.9 billion. Multiples suggest they are still priced relatively cheap (especially compared to their 5 year average of 25.1 times earnings), and their historical performance is simply unmatched.

Valuation

To begin, let's look at a discounted cash flow analysis. Assumptions for the weighted average cost of capital include a trailing twelve month market risk premium of 4.54% (Damodoran), aggregate beta of 0.73 (mean of Google, Yahoo, Reuters, & NASDAQ), and risk free rate of 2.02%, the current yield of the U.S 10 year treasury note. We use the 2016 corporate tax rate assessed to O'Reilly revenue, and have calculated cost of debt based on the after tax cost of interest from O'Reilly's corporate bonds.

This calculation gives us a WACC just above 5% at 5.07%. In order to compute the most accurate cash flow analysis, and to air on the side of caution, we aggregated alternative WACC's from Morningstar and Guru Focus, at 6.49% and 8.00%, respectively. Additionally, we assume 3 years of high growth and a 2% terminal growth rate (based on current Federal Reserve macroeconomic predictions). Here is our fleshed out DCF model:

Our growth rates are based on an aggregate of the 5-year growth forecast from Morningstar at 14.6%, and the return on invested capital multiplied by the TTM equity re-investment rate, yielding us a more conservative 11.23%. Seeing that O'Reilly has remarkably outpaced this aggregated rate of 12.9% throughout recent history, and given their strong, consistent cash flows, this is a very reasonable growth rate for the company. We also weight FCF at a lofty 90%, since we believe FCFE is highly overstated, as it does not account for enough of the debt O'Reilly's has undertaken in recent years. This model gives us an upside of nearly 35%, at $283.41, making it an advantageous value play in a generally overpriced American market.

Multiples

Due diligence suggests we need to add in some additional valuation methods to smooth out this seemingly aggressive and heightened DCF analysis. A P/E multiples approach shows a still affirmative report about the undervalued nature of O'Reilly. We can first take the TTM EPS of O'Reilly of $10.97. The 5Y average P/E multiple for O'Reilly is 25.1, and the forward P/E sits at 14.9. If we weight each at 50%, we get our P/E multiple of 20. This seems reasonable given recent slowing growth patterns in the entire auto parts industry and potential market share threats from online like Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), but concurrently aware of the historical performance and market pricing of O'Reilly.

If we conservatively weight each valuation method at 50%, this gives us a fair value estimate of $251.30, retaining a still impressive 20% upside on the stock.

Threats

Amazon has proven to be the new house status-quo skeptic, sending ripples of fear into every industry it even mentions entering into. While O'Reilly and its peers, without a doubt, have targets on their backs, it will be difficult for Amazon, eBay, and others to snatch any significant portion of the already existing market share. When it comes to after market auto-parts (DIY) and professional service provider customers, the demographic that O'Reilly, Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), and Autozone (AZO) serves has not proven to be overly price sensitive; their products are relatively inelastic. Adding to this, customers find that there is tremendous value in the expertise, superior customer service, parts availability, and convenient locations that O'Reilly offers. The efficiency and reliability O'Reilly has fostered and enhanced is second to none, and has formed exceptional intangible value to customers. While low-cost competition could find its way onto the playing field, these facets of O'Reilly's business model will simply be hard to navigate and/or mirror by the supposed looming threats of Amazon and eBay.

Perhaps there is a larger threat from electric and natural gas-powered car manufacturers. Integrating new parts, knowledgeable staff, and geographically advantageous stores will prove difficult as O'Reilly, along with the entire global economy navigates this dramatic shift in automotive trends. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) have already proved capable at bypassing the age-old car dealership business model - what says they can't do it with parts and service, too?

Another point of concern is one of O'Reilly's key growth metrics: comp sales. While comp store sales were nearing 5% in 2016, second quarter results yielded a measly 1.7%, well below initial 3%-5% guidance. Management has also lowered their guidance for the remainder of the year to a more bleak 1% - 2%. They have also lowered their guidance for revenues and sales for the remainder of 2017, mostly due to overall auto-parts market headwinds.

Insider sell-offs are also a point of concern as of late. For years, the O'Reilly clan has commanded the reigns of the auto-parts store, holding a majority of insider shares. Within the last year, however, several of the long-time figureheads of the company have sold off massive amounts of shares:

Lawrence P. O'Reilly David O'Reilly (chair of the board) Rosalie O'Reilly Wooten Charles O'Reilly Greg Henslee 23.64% 45.02% 46.17% 67.62% 24.34%

Perhaps since this trend is seen amongst several family members and figureheads all at once, it signals a gradual exit process of the long-time company stalwarts. Nevertheless, it is a legitimate concern that needs to be addressed in greater detail, especially since these individuals have been apart of the company since its founding mid way through the 20th century. This will put the company in a place it has never been before as they plan to pass the torch on to the next generation, blood relatives or not.

With oil prices trending higher over the latter part of summer, reduced domestic capacity due to a relentless hurricane season in the Southern U.S., and OPEC meetings indicating potential further loosening of oil well spickets, gas prices could continue to rise and therefore discourage consumers from setting yet another record year of miles driven on U.S roads. O'Reilly and its respective industry would thus be disadvantaged by this very likely macroeconomic trend. However, with oil prices near or at $50 a barrel, fracking technology in the continental U.S. can enjoy comfortable margins not seen when oil was at rock-bottom prices. This factor could potentially offset the aforementioned upward pressures on oil, and thus decrease the potential threat to O'Reilly's future growth.

As indicated by accounting ratios and steady, new developments in the balance sheet, liquidity and financial health is a serious point of concern with O'Reilly. Both debt to equity and leverage can be explained by aggressive growth strategies and additional share buybacks. Nevertheless, they still pose obvious concerns, at 3.00 and 8.45 in the latest quarter, respectively. No major debt is due until 2021, and management is well within their planned strategy and bounds. As indicated by the qualitative factors influencing the company, as well as an affirmative, forward-looking valuation, O'Reilly can overcome these looming threats with their simplistic approach and sustainably competitive business model that has worked for so many years.

Economic Outlook & Recommendation

There are a few critical macroeconomic factors that ultimately will determine the overall success of the entire auto parts industry. Ultimately, every U.S. corporation will be affected by potential tax reform, but O'Reilly will stand to benefit more than the aggregate, given their small/mid-cap size and therefore notably high tax rate. The American economy, while perplexed with new and aged challenges alike, appears healthy and strong. This is an environment that O'Reilly in particular has shown great success in the past, and without a doubt will do so in the future, too.

O'Reilly's aforementioned robust history, sustainable and outperforming business model, multiples relative to the industry, and position in the American economy make this company a story, quantitatively and qualitatively, worth buying into.

