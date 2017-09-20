Buy Student Lenders On Weakness

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced today that it took action against the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts (NCSLT) and their debt collector, Transworld Systems, for illegal student loan debt collection lawsuits. The issues with NCSLT are well known and previously reported on. A quick Google search will provide many reliable stories which point out troubling business practices by the trust's loan servicers. However, these practices are not industry wide nor is there any evidence to suggest other servicers would be burdened by the record keeping challenges which seem to have impacted NCSLT. Use weakness to accumulate student loan industry shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), SLM (NYSE:SLM), and Discover Financial Services (DSF).

The NCSLT debacle began in April '08 when The Education Resources Institute Inc., (TERI) the largest not-for-profit guarantor of U.S. private education loans, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. TERI guaranteed the loans held by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, the trust First Marblehead Corporation used for securitizations. Troubles compounded when bond insurer Ambac filed chapter 11 in November 2010, since Ambac guaranteed principal and interest on several of the trust's notes.

Loan servicer Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) was caught between a difficult economic environment (high loan defaults), a loan guarantor under bankruptcy court protection, a zombie administrator (First Marblehead Corporation) and a soon to be bankrupt bond guarantor.

On March 31, 2009, FMC transferred their 50% residual interest in the trusts to VCG Owners Trust (Donald Uderitz). On March 10, 2016 Citigroup sold their 50% residual interest to VCG and a .0001% interest to a third party. PHEAA contends that the Citigroup transfer violates a Trust provision which prohibits one person from owning 100% of the residual interest so Donald Uderitz has no authority to direct the trusts - nor will they share loan level details with Uderitz affiliated collection entities.

Without the full cooperation of loan servicer PHEAA, Trust subservicer Transworld Systems, Inc. has been providing affidavits claiming to have personal knowledge of the education loan records evidencing the debt. This obviously isn't true because only PHEAA has the complete records.

The media will continue to compare this case to sub-prime mortgage servicing challenges during the financial crisis as well as their self-aggrandizing student loan bubble. However, this specific case has nothing to do with either. This is a very specific one-off case of neglect coupled with courtroom antics.

