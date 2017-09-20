Under Armour: Too Bearish

Using the right valuation multiple shows that Under Armour is cheap.

Doesn't seem like a day passes that negative reports aren't published regarding Under Armour (UA, UAA) and the fate of athletic apparel and shoes. Not surprisingly, the stock trades near multi-year lows and is approaching the 52-week lows of $15.92.

The market value is only a meager $7.5 billion questioning any thesis that Under Armour will fall even lower with annual sales topping $5 billion. In fact, my investment thesis thinks the market constantly reviews the wrong metrics when valuing the stock.

Sentiment

One quick way to view the market sentiment on the stock is to review the sentiment on posts on StockTwits. The site uses a rolling 7 day calculation and traders have consistently been around 50% bearish over the last month.

Source: StockTwits

To add misery to the stock, a firm like Wells Fargo lowered the price target to $13 from $17. Analyst Tom Nikic thinks an aggressive inventory build in expectation of a strong holiday season could have major impacts on EBIT numbers in 2018.

The average analyst now has a Hold on the stock with a constant shift from a slightly bullish leaning to negative while Under Armour has collapsed this year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Footwear Issues Overblown

Another constant theme hitting the stock are overblown footwear issues. A few weeks ago the issue was with retailers like Finish Line (FINL) and now the issue is with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) taking market share.

According to NPD, Adidas flew past the Jordan band owned by Nike (NKE) into the second spot in U.S. sports footwear. The move is only slightly negative for Under Armour due to the lack of focus and sales from footwear and much more troublesome for the dominant position of Nike.

For the last quarter, Under Armour only produced 22% of sales at $237 million from footwear. Nike was up at $5.5 billion in footwear sales that accounted for an incredible 63% of sales. Even more interesting is that Nike grew footwear sales by 8% in the last quarter while Under Armour saw those sales decline.

For fundamental investment purposes, Under Armour is an athletic apparel company and Nike is an athletic footwear company. Negative footwear news is bad for Nike and a minimal impact for Under Armour.

For these various reason, my thesis continues to support valuing Under Armour based on the P/S multiple. The company is not maximizing for profits at this point making this metric much more informative. The stock is extremely cheap in relation to Nike.

UAA PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the trader sentiment and analyst view of Under Armour is too bearish. How the stock trades over the next few weeks could be telling whether Under Armour hits new lows so investors should be cautious with a view of loading up if $16 holds and leaving some cash on the table to buy more at the Wells Fargo target of $13.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.