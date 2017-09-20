In his recent article here on Seeking Alpha, Roger Nusbaum cites some thinking by his former colleague James Altucher and debates whether some retirees may be better off not owning a home.

The primary argument against home ownership, as I read it, is that the costs of staying at an Airbnb (or similar short-term rental alternative) may be less than the out-of-pocket costs for maintaining a home. It isn't clear to me whether Roger is simply pointing out that owning a home as a principal residence may be sub-optimal for some retirees, or whether he is going one step further by opening the possibility that owning ANY real estate (including investment properties) may be suboptimal. If you assume that out-of-pocket expenses may exceed rental income, then the same reasoning would apply to owning EITHER a principal residence or an investment property.

But is this the correct analysis?

First, you have to step back and ask yourself, what is the elusive Holy Grail of investment planning? Is the goal to merely trifle with saving on out-of-pocket living expenses? Let's think bigger and aim higher. The goal you're really interested in is to become a tax-free multi-millionaire... or better yet, a tax-free billionaire!

To own real estate or to not own real estate, that is the question. Sometimes, the best way to answer a question is to turn it around 180 degrees and approach it from the opposite point of view. Instead of asking the question that Roger poses (whether a retiree could be better off living in short-term rentals instead of owning a principal residence), ask whether the retiree might be better off OWNING short-term rental properties?

I created a very basic planning tool to give a very rough approximation of how asset allocation might impact cash flow and federal income taxes. Appropriately enough, I call this tool "The Tax-Free Multi-Millionaire Tool." You are free to copy this tool yourself, input whatever numbers you wish, modify the assumptions built into the tool, and tinker with different hypothetical scenarios as you plan for life as a tax-free multi-millionaire. I will provide a link to the tool at the end of this article.

Let's walk through a hypothetical using the tax-free multi-millionaire tool. I am going to assume a married couple with a net worth of $3,000,000. All of their assets are invested in a portfolio consisting of REITs, MLPs, stocks, preferred stocks and bonds. For simplicity's sake, I have assumed the couple owns $600,000 allocations to each of these asset categories, which I manually input into lines 15 through 19 of the spreadsheet. The couple owns no real estate whatsoever - they're straight out of James Altucher's world and spend their lives in short-term rental apartments or crashing at their friends' houses.

The spreadsheet automatically calculates that the total cash flow from this portfolio is $147,000 and that the total Federal income tax comes to $8,982.50 (which appears on line 44). Line 46 shows that the couple has an effective overall tax rate of 6.22%. Line 47 shows that after tax, the couple is left with $138,027 in cash to play with. This is a rough figure - the tool doesn't include factors such as credits for state income taxes, capital losses or capital gains, and myriad real-world factors that impact a person's tax return. Readers can input these additional factors as relevant.

Now, I am going to use this tool for the purpose it was designed for - to figure out how to boost the couple's income while reducing taxes. I will not be factoring risk into my calculations - my simplistic goal with this demonstration is to boost income and reduce taxes. Unlike the first scenario, now I will assume that the couple owns one or more rental apartments.

First, I will assume the couple will put 25% equity into any rental property they purchase and finance the rest of the cost with a 3% mortgage (again, these numbers are only for illustration and you can change them if you wish on your own copy of the spreadsheet). I am assuming the real estate can be rented out for 4% of the cost of the property. I assume property taxes of 1%. I am ignoring upkeep and repairs - but you can input those (and other) variables.

The tool enables me to play around with the asset allocations to see the impact on cash flow and Federal taxes. For instance, I found that by moving $375,000 of their capital into rental properties, boosting their MLP and REIT allocations, cutting bonds and dialing back stocks and preferred stocks, the couple could boost their cash flow up to $169,500 while reducing their taxes to ZERO. The collapse in tax liability, coupled with the income hike, boosts the couple's walking around money by $31,483 while reducing the couple's tax bill on a six-figure income to less than the cost of a stick of chewing gum.





Nice work if you can get it. So, what makes this outcome possible (besides the obvious change in the couple's risk profile)? Line 6 is the giveaway. The couple can claim annual depreciation deductions assumed to be equal to the total cost of the properties divided by 27.5 years. The tax write-offs and the impact of leveraged income-producing properties are the twin engines powering this flight. I'll just note that in the real world, the amount and timing of depreciation deductions varies depending on the type of property in question, the type of improvements to the property you make, and myriad other factors.

Armed with this financial weaponry, readers may find themselves better equipped to battle some of the concepts of Roger Nusbaum's article. Does it always make sense for a retiree to own a home, or a rental property? I'm not saying that it does or doesn't, but what I am saying is that there are bigger picture issues to explore besides the occasional cost of fixing plumbing or replacing roof slates.

Here is a link to the spreadsheet.

Click the link, then click "File" and "Make copy" as you see in the screenshot, below. You should then be able to input any data you wish, or modify and expand the tool according to your interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article, and the spreadsheet tool contained in this article, are not tax advice or investment advice, and I am not a financial or tax adviser. The spreadsheet is designed for illustrative purposes only, and is not comprehensive in any way. It may be inaccurate, and have no bearing on a reader's actual (or even approximate) tax liabilities. It is designed to be a starting point, and nothing more than that. Readers should consult their own tax advisors and not rely on anything contained in this article or in the spreadsheet for any reason besides entertainment.