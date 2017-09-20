Otonomy: A Protected And Optimistic Post-Crash Entry Point

At the current price, upcoming Otiprio PDUFA is a freebie; stock is protected from significant downside for the next 6 months, and rational management moves may spark resurgence in confidence.

On August 30, 2017, Otonomy (OTIC) announced that its Phase III trial for sustained-exposure formulation of dexamethasone (Otividex) in Meniere’s disease had missed its primary endpoint, moving the stock over 80% downwards from $20.80/share to $3.705/share. In response to the results, OTIC decided to immediately discontinue all developmental activities for Otividex, including for its other indication of cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatrics. Finally, the company issued a press release a few weeks later confirming a workforce reduction of about one-third for all staff not involved with commercial support for their main drug, Otiprio.



With their current stock price hovering around $3.45/share, the lowest it has ever been, it is difficult for us to put it any other way: this has been a horrible month for Otonomy - a seemingly textbook example of biotech dreams imploding. Nevertheless, the absolute worst is now behind OTIC, and we believe that at its current valuation of about $100M, OTIC is severely oversold given its large cash reserves that will continue to support growth in multiple other aspects of its pipeline.



Otividex’s bumpy journey



Otonomy’s patented technology is a sustained-exposure polymer that allows drugs to be injected into and retained in the ear over time, which reportedly provides more efficient and higher drug exposure to the disease site. Otividex’s Phase III in question is an application of this technology for the steroid dexamethasone for Meniere’s disease. It is important to note that this Phase III comes after a Phase IIb study that also missed its primary endpoint of reduction of vertigo frequency (61% for Otividex vs. 43% for placebo, p=0.067). On observation of significance of several secondary endpoints, however, in particular count of definitive vertigo days, management decided to nevertheless proceed with the Phase III.

The Phase III’s primary endpoint was therefore designated as the count of definitive vertigo days, ultimately reporting a 58% reduction in patients who received Otividex versus a 55% reduction in those who received a sham injection (p=0.62). Additionally, none of the key secondary endpoints including change in vertigo frequency from baseline, vertigo severity, and daily vertigo count were significant between the investigational and placebo arms (p=0.99, p=0.93, and p=0.81, respectively). As stated in another recently published Seeking Alpha article, the Otividex program is finished.

Oversold and why Otonomy’s enterprise value is currently negative



There is no question that Otonomy’s value has been significantly diminished due to shuttering of two indications in its pipeline. When we take a closer look at the company, however, it becomes clear that at the current stock price of about $3.45/share and market valuation of $100M, the stock may be grossly oversold.



The easiest way to gauge this involves a quick review of its current financials. As of June 30, 2017, Otonomy holds $150.53M in cash and cash equivalents. When we take into account the fact that the company has little debt ($11.62M as of June 30, 2017), Otonomy’s cash by itself already outweighs the current market valuation by nearly $50M. This is even before we begin to discuss remaining value in the pipeline.



Additionally, Otonomy has time. Though on what we believe is on the low side, the company expects its cash burn to be less than $45M in 2018, compared to the $112M in 2016, likely due to shuttering of the Otividex program in conjunction with a cost restructuring plan announced by the company. This provides Otonomy at least two years even if the company’s projected cash burn is on the lower side.



What’s left for Otonomy?



In addition to cash reserves already exceeding market evaluation, Otonomy still holds other programs in its pipeline, most importantly Otiprio, which is an otic suspension of ciprofloxacin using the company’s patented gel polymer technology. Otiprio is currently on the market as a topical antibiotic for children experiencing inflammation of the middle ear when undergoing tympanostomy tube placement, but revenues have been meager and stagnant since approval, bringing in only a little over $1.2M in the past year.



The next major catalyst event for Otonomy will be the March 2, 2017 PDUFA date set for Otiprio for acute otitis externa, for which the Phase III has reported a significant increase in cure rate compared to a sham injection after a week from treatment administration (70% vs. 49%, p<0.001). While what appears to be the lack of a gel polymer placebo or control for either ciprofloxacin as an otic solution or standard of care oral amoxicillin, Otonomy’s negative enterprise value assigns no value to this drug’s approval, reducing Otiprio to a premium-free call option expiring in March and not a reason to avoid this stock.



Otonomy has also been preparing to initiate a Phase III for Otiprio in acute otitis media with tubes, and a Phase II for OTO-311 (gacyclidine) in tinnitus, but trial initiation may be delayed until next year due to recent restructuring efforts.



Conclusion: Protected downside with opportunity for rebound



Otonomy’s stock has taken a hit after announcing failure of a Phase III trial for Otividex in Meniere’s disease, but at a share price of $3.45, the stock is grossly oversold when considering Otonomy’s cash reserves with the remaining value in its pipeline. The March 2, 2018 PDUFA date for Otiprio is the next major catalyst event, but we expect the stock to at least partially rebound in the meantime to more closely match the value provided by Otonomy’s cash on hand and pipeline products.



Time to put a sunk market cap behind. An investor looking at Otonomy is looking at 1.4 dollars of gunpowder per 1 dollar of stock value and a 2-year runway for the management team to navigate the company back on track. At the current price (mid $3s) the stock is a safe wait for the next 6 months, and the opportunistic investor will be looking for signs of good management decision-making as the primary driver of share value. At the same time that the main risk to market value would be the lack of sensible decisions in the coming year, leaning out the organization is a great start, and we wait to see more from the team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.