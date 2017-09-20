Market Ignorance Is Bliss: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Did your investments roughly quadruple in value since March of 2009? Probably not, but if you didn’t earn at that rate – roughly, what the S&P 500 delivered, plus dividends – then the message is: Investing is not as easy as we might assume.



Charlie Bilello makes this case, and teaches this lesson, in a new article that reads like a time-lapsed journey up the market’s legendary Wall of Worry. He conveys not just the fright of the 21 corrections since that time, but more importantly, how the financial media magnified that fear by several decibel points.

One of Bilello’s main arguments is that investors erred by making decisions based on emotion rather than evidence. It is true that emotional decisions can be hazardous to your wealth. Still, I do not assume that “evidence” is the most reliable guide to investing. Market history may point to what usually happens in certain scenarios, but the market is fully capable of making major moves in a direction not sanctioned by historical patterns. Moreover, should ordinary investors consult a market almanac before their every move? If they did so, would they interpret our current juncture correctly?

I am not so sure. But fortunately, Bilello provides an even better lesson, and one that is easy to implement. I quote:

It has been my mission here…to try to help you surrender your ego and get over your fear of saying three important words: I don't know. Why is knowing something, or more accurately thinking you know something, so detrimental? Because knowing leads to overconfidence, which in turn leads to overtrading, which in turn leads to underperformance.”

This is, of course, paradoxical. One would expect the market cognoscenti to have all the answers and would not expect your average Joe to have the capacity to beat the pros. And yet, as Warren Buffett’s winning bet on index fund performance over five hedge funds shows, the market can be kind to the humble and vicious to the prideful.

So, Bilello’s help in learning how to say that we don’t know is a big step in the right direction. But given the enormous power our emotions have over us and the vagaries of life that may require use of our money at inopportune times, I advocate a taking that admission of ignorance and institutionalizing it through a portfolio for all seasons. If you always have a stake in the market, a stake in real estate, and a stake in cash, then you’re truly putting your money where your mouth is when you utter the words, “I don’t know.”

That won’t satisfy the optimizers who want equity rates of return compounding on their behalf without the drag of lesser-returning assets. But if the stock market goes down for a decade, your “I don’t know” will save you from being the dope sliding down the Slope of Hope, which, according to market lore, is the opposite of the Wall of Worry. And, you might as well admit it: You really don’t know!

