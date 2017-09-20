S&P Pushes Higher Despite Harvey And Irma; Investors Should Be Cautious

Maintaining a $256.33 target on SPY would give the index a 15% return for the year; way above the average 8%, this despite fiscal policy not yet fully implemented by.

It's likely that the Federal Reserve would reconsider any rate hikes they had on the table; hiking rates after natural disasters would not be a positive move for the Fed.

So recently the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) broke new highs, again. Nothing new, right? However, the reasoning for new highs is still not fundamentally justified.

Although I am bullish on SPY (and the other leading ETF index trackers such as DIA, IWM, QQQ, SPY, and VTI), I would be cautious to add more while the market is pushing up higher, I am also considering a slight portfolio deleveraging, in preparation to add on any declines.

Recent natural disasters will produce wobbly data; for some time

Although the impacts of hurricane Irma were not as devastating as the market expected, they will still cause huge gaps in GDP, and produce fuzzy readings for some time.

Most of the areas affected will take several months, if not years to get back to anything close to normality. Hurricane Harvey in Texas will likely follow a similar time frame, if not longer due to the terrible flooding.

Insurance companies are already taking a hit, the good news for SPY investors is that the ETF is diverse, that the negativity from the insurance side of its holdings will be offset by gains from the rebuilding/infrastructure process. New infrastructure spending will take place and improve the hardest hit areas, giving the people who lived in these regions back their lives.

Fed should reconsider any hikes, despite inflation target

We have been waiting for that golden 2% inflation number for years, and the Fed has been kicking the can down the road for a long time; finally, we are close to the Fed being happy, and ready to act.

For the economy, this would signal well-health. Prices are rising because demand is outpacing supply, the inflation we are seeing is demand-pull inflation. Most commodity prices have been declining over the years, wages also have been relatively stagnant; so it becomes apparent that we are not in the cost-push environment, and indeed, in demand-pull.

For investors, on the other hand, if hikes go ahead, this can be a worrying time. Everyone has heard the pundits on CNBC and Bloomberg speak about how the Fed (and low rates) are holding up the market, and this is true, to a degree. However, soon, the foot will be taken off the pedal, and the breaks will be applied, modestly; with gradual rate hikes, and balance sheet reductions.

So why will this bad for investors in equities?

Short-term, investors could see yields in government bonds start to rise as the Fed unload, this could be more appealing to those investors in equities who currently fear a bear market; or a long overdue correction. The equity investors are now receiving a relatively small yield (if any) on most of the top stocks. Below you can see SPY top holdings yields.

Company Dividend Yield Apple Inc 1.59% Microsoft Corp 2.08% Facebook Inc A 0.00% Amazon.com Inc 0.00% Johnson & Johnson 2.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 0.00% JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.20% Exxon Mobil Corp 3.85% Alphabet Inc A 0.00% Alphabet Inc C 0.00%

Half of the top holdings do not pay a dividend.

Fiscal policy worries

The new administration's tax efforts have been heavily scrutinized and deemed unachievable. For me, this is the most important issue for the market to continue higher.

Currently, I have a buy target for 2017 of $256.33 on the SPY, this target is just 2.5% away. Ending the year at $256.33 would put the index tracker up roughly 15%. I do not believe we will push much higher than 15% in 2017.

It will be 2018 when all the fiscal policies start to show, and we get a better picture of how the new administration's policies are taking a grip, in regard to corporate profits anyhow.

Buying on any pullbacks greater than 3% is recommended

Given the new uncertainty in the markets after such disasters, especially regarding economic growth concerns, pullbacks are expected. The pullbacks I expect to see should be regarded as buying events; like mentioned above, adding as the market moves higher would be adding risk.

SPY ETF Price

This year we have seen aggressive buying in equities. The equity price increases are not yet fully justified, with the majority of the new administration's plans not fully implemented, yet they are priced in the market; it hangs on the ability of the government to reduce taxes and stimulate the economy further, and continuously.

Final note

As the market goes higher and higher investors should look at what is fundamentally driving these prices; at the core, it is Hope. Hope those political ideas will come to light, the same ones promised on the campaign.

Many people are skeptical about the tax rate becomes lower, and say 15% is unachievable; the majority of those people are the same individuals who thought a Trump presidency would never happen.

With the recent disasters and hurricanes hitting the U.S., the fed should step the extra cautiously with regards to raising rates. We are long overdue a rate rise. However, the ever bearish Janet Yellen will likely continue being ever bearish for the foreseeable future; any hikes would be small, and markets can handle a 0.25% hike now and then.

My buy recommendation year-end target of $256 still stands, however with the recent events, adding new positions should be reconsidered and only applied on market declines greater than 2%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.