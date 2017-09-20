Peak Oil Demand: Surprising Comments From Volkswagen. NOT!

I explain in this article that automakers' plans are less ambitious than they make it seem.

Many automakers have announced plans to "electrify" their fleets, and oil bears are using this as a point to promote their dream of lower for longer oil prices.

Oil Demand Will Not Peak Anytime Soon

The idea that oil demand will peak anytime in the next ten years is utter nonsense. I explored this topic in my recent article, How Many Electric Vehicles Would It Take To Replace 1 Mbd Of Oil Demand?



Some, however, continue to be blinded by the numerous "me too" press releases and empty promises from traditional automakers that they will electrify their fleets and compete with (TSLA); yet, none of these companies have even started building their own mass-scale battery production factories. How can you make an electric car without a battery? Extension cords?!

If you're in the camp that believes traditional automakers can outsource battery production, I would encourage you to read this article, which walks readers through the planned battery production capacity by manufacturer in the foreseeable future. In short: not nearly enough.

The Usual Case

I've always pointed out that these "me too" press releases always leave out the answers to two critical questions: How much? How many?

Without these two pieces of information, it's impossible for investors to gauge if any of these "concept cars" stand any chance against Tesla's S/3/X/Y, or even against their own internal combustion engine versions.

BBC today pointed out basically the same thing:

They are not saying they will get rid of diesel or petrol cars completely. They are simply promising to make electrified versions of them available.

Volkswagen confirms my doubts

The chief executive of the German automaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), which last year delivered more than 10 million cars, said that the diesel engine has a "great future" ahead, and added:

There's going to be a co-existence between combustion engines and electrified drive systems over the next 10 to 20 years, so against this background we should all be patient and relaxed and leave the decision to our customers, they should decide which concept they prefer.

See? I told you.



Tesla remains the only game in Elon's all-electric town, and Tesla's ambitious guidance of one million cars produced annually by 2020 does not come close to a peak in oil demand; not even by "an order of magnitude."

In the meantime, International Energy Agency on September 13 noted that:

Global oil demand grew very strongly year-on-year in 2Q17, by 2.3 mb/d (2.4%). For 2017, we have revised upwards our growth estimate to 1.6 mb/d. OECD demand growth continues to be stronger than expected, particularly in Europe and the U.S.

Bottom Line

Oil demand will not peak in the foreseeable future. Expect a rise in oil prices.

