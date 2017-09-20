Atwood Gets A Contract At Higher Dayrate

Atwood shares get close to their merger value as market increasingly accepts that the merger will go through.

Atwood Oceanics (ATW) has just announced that it got a 4-month contract extension from Mubadala Petroleum for its jack-up rig Atwood Orca. The new contract comes at an undisclosed dayrate, but this dayrate is higher than the current dayrate. Also, the contract includes 2 four-month options that are priced at successfully higher dayrates than the new dayrate.

This is certainly good news for Atwood Oceanics and Ensco (ESV) ahead of the merger vote on October 5. The fact that the new rate is higher than the previous one is another confirmation that the bottom in dayrates has been reached. However, without knowing the exact numbers it's hard to evaluate how good the development is.

There's little surprise that Atwood Oceanics continues its upside move on the back of positive news and additional upside from oil prices. Nevertheless, I doubt that Atwood Oceanics shares (together with shares of other offshore drilling companies) will be able to make a major upside move from their current levels in the near term as Brent oil (BNO) prices are too close to their wall-like resistance level at $57.50.

In my opinion, Brent oil prices will have to consolidate for quite some time under $57.50 to have a chance to breach this level. After the OPEC/non-OPEC deal in the end of 2016, oil prices spent 2 months just under $57.50 without being able to make a successful breakout only to fall back later.

From an industry point of view, it looks like offshore drilling activity slowly increases. We are already in the budgeting season, and positive dynamics in oil prices should influence oil companies' decisions, especially if oil is able to stay above $50 per barrel. The Atwood-Ensco merger has gained a good momentum recently and it looks like it will be approved by shareholders on October 5.

As of now, the spread between the implied merger price for Atwood (1.6 of Ensco shares) and Atwood's market price is virtually non-existent, meaning that the market believes it is a done deal. The stock market worried a bit about the merger success after the merger news was originally announced, but now all doubts have gone. At the same time, Ensco stock remains depressed compared to peers like Rowan (RDC), Transocean (RIG), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) because of the risks that come with this merger.

I maintain my view that the merger is a great deal for Atwood's shareholders who get bailed out by Ensco. Oil prices and offshore drilling activity should be significantly higher from current levels to justify the deal. Up until October 5, both Ensco and Atwood stocks will trade according to oil price movements. After the deal, one can expect a relief rally as uncertainty will go away - despite the fact that the market originally did not like the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.