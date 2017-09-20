Global Utilities: 1.21 Gigawatts Of Dividends

Investors looking for a growth and income opportunity, please read on. In this article, we're going to assess the Putnam Global Utilities fund Class A (PUGIX) compared to peer funds and discuss whether now is the time to go long on utility stocks.

Why you should invest in utilities

In today's low interest rate environment, investors are frustrated by low fixed income payouts. For investors with an intermediate risk tolerance, it seems the best way to go is equity income to supplement the fixed income portion of their portfolios. Furthermore, as a defensive equity sector, utility stocks are appropriate for those seeking income. Income stocks are poised to outperform as investors prefer the security of cash flow in an overpriced stock market.

Evaluation of fund against investment objective

As a globally diversified equity income fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income, we're going to evaluate the fund against its objective by comparing its risk-adjusted returns to a peer fund (JXI), assess the income payout, and examine correlation to see how well it fits in a diversified portfolio.

Price volatility

We're going to explore various metrics to get a grip on how volatile PUGIX is relative to its peers. Starting with PUGIX's risk-adjusted returns, I prepared a spreadsheet that breaks down excess monthly returns over the risk-free rate. The analysis shows that the two funds have a similar risk/return profile but PUGIX has stronger excess returns by taking on a little more price volatility.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Maximum drawdown and CAGR

Maximum drawdown measures the maximum loss from peak to trough before a new peak is attained. My estimation of maximum drawdown is consistent with risk-adjusted returns. Although it has a higher risk-adjusted return, it makes sense that PUGIX has slightly lower troughs than its peers considering the higher standard deviation. As such, the fund has a lower Compound Annual Growth rate than peer fund JXL.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

How PUGIX fits in your portfolio

PUGIX has a slightly lower correlation to Vanguard's 60/40 fund (VBINX), which can assist with diversification in today's environment when all asset classes are correlated. However, considering the asset allocation is all equities and the price movements are similar enough, this fund is most appropriate for investors with an intermediate risk tolerance. PUGIX is best used to supplement your fixed income exposure to make up for the shortfall caused by low interest rates. As such, the fund will increase your portfolio yield without sacrificing diversification or taking on unnecessary risk.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Dividend payout and conclusion

All things considered, however, PUGIX's dividend payout doesn't come close to JXI. Although an argument can be made the former can provide stronger capital appreciation, an investor shouldn't rely on fund managers consistently delivering superior price performance. Furthermore, even though JXI is rather thinly traded and has an almost identical risk/return profile and correlation, JXI is the superior fund if investors purchase for the sake of supplementing their income.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.