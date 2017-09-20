Eaton: What Are The Businesses Worth?

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified industrial company with core operations in four industrial segments: building systems (primarily electrical distribution, lighting, and related equipment), aerospace, automotive, and hydraulics.

In a prior article, we discussed in broad terms the short and intermediate term prospects for each of the company's business segments with the conclusion that three of the company's segments, including its largest, face potentially challenging conditions into the foreseeable future. In this article, we follow up that broad market assessment with a sum-of-parts valuation assessment based on comparable peers in each of the company's segments.

A sum-of-parts valuation is of course only one tool in the valuation tool chest and should not be considered in complete isolation from other assessments. In addition, we recognize that any sum-of-parts valuation can be subject to significant assumptions and estimates, especially with respect to the selection of appropriate peer companies in each business segment. In some cases, other analysts may reasonably choose different comparable companies which would yield different segment valuations.

We therefore don't propose to suggest that our valuation is perfectly correct (preferring to avoid the error of precise imprecision), but do believe our analysis presents a range of probable valuations. The development of a range of potential valuations also allows assessment of the potential margin of safety relative to the current valuation, a key component in the investment decision. Interestingly, as reflected in the valuation data summarized in this article, we don't see sufficiently significant valuation variations between prospective comparable companies to suggest a significant potential deviation from our valuation methodology.

Along with calculating an enterprise value for each respective segment, we also included other key financial information such as operating margins and net profit margins in our tables in order to assess any major deviations within the segment groups. A significant deviation would suggest taking a closer look at the comparable companies and the dynamics within the segment while relatively similar values would indicate an additional degree of comparability within the segment.

In addition, we should note that the figures used in most cases have been rounded and reflect year-end results, so values have changed slightly in the intervening periods. However, a check of current valuations indicates that the key metrics have not significantly changed in the intervening periods, so we have not generally made adjustments at this point. In one case, for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA), we have adjusted the results to eliminate the significant one-time charge in the last fiscal year.

Electrical Segment

We chose Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) as comparable peers for the company's electrical segment. The peer companies are more focused on certain segments of the electrical realm than Eaton, and therefore represent more "pure play" companies in their respective specialties, i.e., lighting and lighting controls for Acuity, major electrical equipment for Emerson, and wiring devices and supplies for Hubbell.

However, in the aggregate, the companies represent a significant portion of Eaton's total electrical product portfolio other than major electrical distribution equipment. The summary of values is presented below:

Electrical Products Eaton Acuity Hubbell Emerson Revenues: $12,619 $3,291 $3,506 $14,522 Operating Profit: $1,951 $475 $478 $2,504 Net Income: $291 $293 $1,664 EBITDA: $2,174 $539 $566 $3,072 Operating Margin: 15.5% 14.4% 13.6% 17.2% Net Margin: 8.8% 8.4% 11.5% EBITDA Margin: 17.2% 16.4% 16.1% 21.2% Market Capitalization: $26,272 $7,599 $6,288 $39,233 Long-Term Debt: $0 $355 $991 $4,062 Enterprise Value: $26,272 $7,541 $6,841 $40,113 Equity: $1,659 $1,593 $7,568 EV/EBITDA Ratio: 12.08 13.98 12.08 13.06 Return on Equity: 17.5% 18.4% 22.0% Operating Income / Enterprise: 7.4% 6.3% 7.0% 6.2%

Source: Company Financial Statements

Interesting, there are no exceptionally significant differences in the margins and valuations of the peer companies. Emerson is certainly the most profitable, but there is meaningful clustering around the base point as well as around Eaton's own electrical segment performance. In addition, while Eaton's EBITDA margin appears higher than competitors, this calculation slightly overestimates EBITDA since the company aggregates amortization and does not clearly allocate these expenses among the business segments, slightly clouding the exact figures and inflating the numbers in our tables for all segments.

Aerospace And Hydraulics

We chose to aggregate aerospace and hydraulics since the two segments are somewhat related (to the extent that the aerospace segment has a significant concentration in hydraulic systems as related to aerospace) and since comparable companies also tend to operate in both areas. In particular, the companies we chose as comparable companies for these segments, ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH), both operate across broadly overlapping product categories in both segments.

Of course, this aggregation may result in an imperfect comparison and others may wish to take a different approach, but we are confident in our assessment given the nature of the comparable companies in combination with the proportionate size of the combined segments (Eaton's two smallest segments by revenue) to total revenues. The summary of values is presented below:

Aerospace and Hydraulics Parker Eaton Hannifin ITT Revenues: $3,975 $12,029 $2,405 Operating Profit: $533 $1,386 $259 Net Income: $983 $186 EBITDA: $624 $1,846 $360 Operating Margin: 13.4% 11.5% 10.8% Net Margin: 8.2% 7.7% EBITDA Margin: 15.7% 15.3% 15.0% Market Capitalization: $6,308 $22,359 $3,643 Long-Term Debt: $0 $4,862 $0 Enterprise Value: $6,308 $26,336 $3,643 Equity: $5,262 $1,426 EV/EBITDA Ratio: 10.11 14.26 10.11 Return on Equity: 18.7% 13.1% Operating Income / Enterprise: 8.4% 5.3% 7.1%

Source: Company Financial Statements

In these segments, we note a greater degree of variation between Eaton and the comparison companies in terms of calculated operating margin. However, the EBITDA margins amongst all three companies are surprisingly similar, especially since the Eaton margin does not include an allocation of amortization expense which would bring the values even closer.

Automotive

Finally, we chose for comparable companies in the automotive sector BorgWarner and Dana (NYSE: DAN). In both cases, we consider the comparable companies to be somewhat imperfect due to the broad range of products manufactured by each and the diversity in their respective customer bases, as we discuss briefly in a moment. The summary of values is presented below:

Automotive Eaton Dana Borg Warner Revenues: $3,153 $5,826 $9,071 Operating Profit: $474 $394 $1,000 Net Income: $640 $632 EBITDA: $583 $581 $1,339 Operating Margin: 15.0% 6.8% 11.0% Net Margin: 11.0% 7.0% EBITDA Margin: 18.5% 10.0% 14.8% Market Capitalization: $4,744 $3,840 $10,055 Long-Term Debt: $0 $1,595 $2,044 Enterprise Value: $4,744 $4,728 $11,655 Equity: $1,157 $3,218 EV/EBITDA Ratio: 8.14 8.14 8.71 Return on Equity: 55.3% 19.6% Operating Income / Enterprise: 10.0% 8.3% 8.6%

Source: Company Financial Statements

Clearly, the broadest deviation in operating results is apparent in the automotive sector. In general, both companies manufacture largely similar products, but the range of products applicable across the various classes of vehicles makes the comparison somewhat less precise than, for example, in the electrical products or aerospace and hydraulics segments.

In addition, the variation in operating results and plethora of charges and adjustments for automotive component manufacturers over the last couple of years makes assessing the fundamental performance (and therefore any reasonable adjustments to the operating values to "normalize" operations) more difficult and the valuation approach less precise.

However, interestingly, the calculated enterprise valuation ratios of the comparable companies are quite similar and any valuation premium associated with Eaton's stronger operating performance would be partially reflected in the valuation. In addition, we considered other comparable options as well to determine whether there would be a significant impact on the valuation estimate and, aside from a few cases, we did not identify any significant deviation among other comparable companies.

We would suggest that while the aerospace and hydraulics segment consolidation warrants an investor's review, the valuation of the automotive segment may be associated with the greatest overall variability and uncertainty.

Valuation

In order to calculate a sum of values, we took the enterprise value ratios relative to EBITDA for each segment group and calculated a corresponding enterprise value for Eaton's respective segment (before accounting for any amortization and long-term debt as these are not specifically allocated to the individual segments). We approached this by establishing a low, midpoint, and high valuation based on, respectively, the lowest segment comparable company enterprise value ratio, the average comparable company enterprise value ratio, and the highest comparable company enterprise valuation ratio.

In order to account for unallocated amortization expense, we then need to make an adjustment since amortization is not assigned to specific business segments within Eaton's financial presentation. It's reasonably possible to do so by multiplying the gross amortization reported by the company by a weighted average (whether by revenue or another metric) overall enterprise value ratio. We have used this approach to account for amortization and determine a total enterprise value for Eaton, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

The resulting valuation range per share between $78 and $95 suggests that the company is currently reasonably valued to slightly undervalued at the present market price. The aggregate discount relative to peers is clearly expressed in this assessment which we consider to reflect the discount applied to diversified industrial conglomerates which mix attractive businesses (such as the aerospace and electrical segments) with relatively unattractive businesses (especially the automotive segment).

It's worth noting that the lower end of the range assumes continued sluggishness across the business with no material change in the company's business mix while the upper end would generally reflect significant improvements across the board and the absence of any conglomeration discount.

Conclusion

Our assessment of the company's valuation based on a sum-of-parts approach confirms our prior conclusion about the appropriateness of Eaton's current share price. The valuation also suggests a rather narrow potential margin of safety, especially in contrast to the depressed valuations during the middle of 2012 and the end of 2016. We recognize the potential for improved performance, especially as cyclical challenges in its core segments abate over time and the company continues to execute on cost reduction measures, but see few realistic causes for a significant revaluation towards peers in the short to intermediate term.

We give the lower end of the valuation range more credence than the upper end due to the subdued performance of the company's segments, the broader market challenges faced by the segments, and the discount associated with the combination of industrial businesses of differing quality and profitability. In particular, the challenges faced by Eaton's operating segments, especially the electrical equipment and services segment in light of flat non-residential construction spending, warrants a measure of concern.

Moreover, companies in the upper end of the valuation range tend to have better revenue performance than Eaton has experienced in the respective segments over the last few years. Finally, the fact that the upper end of our valuation models is based on the relative valuations of more "pure play" competitors in each segment strongly argues that a significant discount is applied due to the collection of businesses under Eaton's umbrella.

The most likely catalyst for a significant reevaluation of the company's value in the short to intermediate term would come from the sale or spin-off of one of the company's less attractive segments to allow a greater focus on the core electrical equipment and services segment. The possibility, especially with respect to the automotive segment, has been a source of periodic speculation for years although the company's ability to do so has been somewhat constrained by various factors, including the merger in 2012 with Cooper Industries.

The disincentives related to the Cooper merger will soon dissipate which alone may help close part of the valuation gap if only due to increased speculation of a divestiture. The recent joint venture with Cummins may be a step in the right direction, but it may also be a half-hearted, though positive, attempt to partially separate from the automotive business while nonetheless retaining an interest. The challenges faced by the automotive industry could also serve as a disincentive to sell the segment in the current environment.

Nonetheless, Eaton remains a profitable company with a stable dividend, a degree of upside potential, and no clear indication of material overvaluation. The cyclical challenges in the company's segments may cause valuations to come down across the board, but Eaton's relative discount may mitigate any impact. We remain cautiously optimistic, but realize that barring a major divestiture by the company in the near term, the current valuation discount and challenges will likely persist until the cyclical challenges reverse. The result is that investors may wish to look elsewhere for better opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.