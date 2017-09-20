NanoFlu Gives Novavax Room To Maneuver

The game of professional investment is intolerably boring and over-exacting to anyone who is entirely exempt from the gambling instinct; whilst he who has it must pay to this propensity the appropriate toll.

—John Maynard Keynes

Lord Keynes was not wrong, at least where investors in high-beta securities – like biotechs – are concerned. Driven by binary events, and subject to huge swings on the basis of trial results, such stocks are definitely not for the faint of heart.

Novavax (NVAX) is a particularly poignant example of the travails of the sector. A failed Phase 3 older adult RSV vaccine trial in 2016 resulted in the stock price cratering, with only minor recovery since. Yet as with many such events, the market may have overreacted. I have made the case already that NVAX is undervalued and that it has both a solid pipeline and a wealth of upcoming catalysts that could send it higher (if not anywhere near the highs of 2016). A Phase 3 maternal RSV vaccine trial remains the biggest near-term catalyst for NVAX, and on its results may hinge the long-term fate of the company.

However, RSV vaccines are not the whole story. Indeed, since being highlighted during the Q2 2017 earnings call in August, NVAX’s flu vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, has begun to attract more and more attention from analysts. On the call, NVAX discussed NanoFlu’s superior performance in preclinical trials and its plans to swiftly initiate human trials. On September 19, the company announced that its Phase 1/2 human trial was underway, with plans to release initial data by the end of the year.

While final approval of NanoFlu is still years away, provided initial human trials are indeed successful, the vaccine could prove a powerful asset to a company struggling to regain market confidence and to maintain sufficient capital to continue operations over the long-run.

The Boons of Success

A successful Phase 1/2 clinical trial would result in both short-term and long-term benefits to NVAX. While investors can expect an immediate spike in share price on positive news, how great that spike would be is exceptionally challenging to anticipate. A reasonable, though not unquestionable, estimate is that the share price would double, to around $2.25. Given NVAX’s rise in July to as high as $1.51 per share – purely on the basis of anticipation of a conference call to give updates on the RSV vaccine trials – any tangible candidate progress should produce substantial price tailwinds.

The stock should enjoy further tailwinds as the release date for the interim report on the maternal RSV vaccine trial approaches, and speculators accumulate to gain exposure to an event that could send the share price upward violently. A share price of $3 is not unthinkable in the run-up to the maternal RSV vaccine trial announcement, though $2.50 seems more attainable.

The Phase 1/2 trial results represent the nearest-term major catalyst. But they mean far more than a one-off event. Positive results open other opportunities. Seeing some proof of efficacy may well attract development partners willing to front a slice of the costs in exchange for a piece of the action. With forecasted revenue from NanoFlu of $375 million in 2022 alone, NVAX could share with a partner and still enjoy tremendous income from a successful flu vaccine. There will also be new opportunities for grants and funding from both private and public sources.

An even more exciting prospect – one that is, admittedly, still purely speculative – is that successful NanoFlu results could tempt a buyout. The NanoFlu trial is being conducted against Fluzone HD, the high-dose flu vaccine distributed by Sanofi (SNY). If the trial indicates the superiority (or even similar efficacy) of NanoFlu, various flu vaccine manufacturers, Sanofi included, might consider a buyout. Given NVAX’s extremely low market capitalization, such a buyout could be justifiable for the flu vaccine alone, even at such an early stage of drug development. In that case, the potential of the RSV vaccine program would be icing on the proverbial cake. A buyout move would carry its own risks, but also significant rewards as NanoFlu matures, especially if it is given accelerated approval status by the FDA.

Getting to the Finish Line

The boost NanoFlu can give to NVAX’s share price will only be sustained if the company can produce the conditions by which commercialization of the flu vaccine is financially possible. With $187.3 million in cash and equivalents on the books at the end of Q2 2017, NVAX has runway, but it is not enough – at the projected burn rate – to get through 2018. That is a problem for NanoFlu, which would reach the end of the FDA approval process in 2020, barring unforeseen delays.

Thus, in the absence of a very significant development partner, substantial new grants, or a buyout, the future of NanoFlu – and of NVAX – will still be reliant on the success of the maternal RSV vaccine trial (for which there is reason for investors to be confident, though far from certain). While a partner would inject cash and reduce costs, and while grants offer one-off increases in runway, a capital raise through a stock offering will likely be necessary by Q3 or Q4 2018.

NVAX’s trading price at the point of a putative stock offering will matter a great deal. At the current share price of around $1.12 to $1.15, a capital raise of sufficient scale would be hugely dilutive. Let us assume an effort to raise enough to operate for a full year, and assume a consistent burn rate of $45 million per quarter. That would be $180 million. With 294.2 million shares now outstanding, $180 million represents more than 50% of the current market capitalization, about $335 million. The present down-in-the-dumps share price no doubt already reflects some of this dilution risk, but a 50% float increase would still do massive short-term damage, sending the share price back toward the $0.75 it hovered around at its lows in 2017 (if not lower).

The effects of dilution would be far less if, say, NVAX was trading around $3 a share – a reasonable possibility mooted in the previous section. In such a scenario, $180 million would represent about 20% of the market cap (which would be around $880 million). A share issuance would still drop the stock price, but not by nearly so much, and would be far more palatable to investors.

Investor's-Eye View

The issue facing NVAX, then, is not if, but when to pull the trigger on a share offering. Negative results from the NanoFlu trial would not likely crimp the share price much, which seems to put little to no value on the early stage candidate presently. The downside risk in 2017 is thus fairly minimal. For that reason, it is vanishingly unlikely that NVAX would raise cash through equity issuance until after the Phase 1/2 trial results are published.

Depending on how much the share price is elevated by positive data from that trial, and by subsequent accumulation in the run-up to the release of pivotal maternal RSV vaccine trial results, management may feel the mounting temptation to raise funds before those Phase 3 results are unblinded. Such a move would allow NVAX to survive a failed maternal trial and to pursue NanoFlu and an RSV vaccine aimed at sufferers of COPD. On the other hand, a share offering in advance of the maternal trial results could shake investor confidence in that pivotal candidate. Furthermore, should the maternal trial prove successful, the share price would explode upward, making subsequent equity issuance far less dilutive.

On balance, we can anticipate tailwinds behind NVAX, whether NanoFlu succeeds or not - and thus a buying opportunity over the relative short-term. NanoFlu’s success would give the company much more room to maneuver and, from an investor’s perspective, it remains a very promising piece of the overall investment story. NanoFlu could prove very valuable as NVAX reaches a pivotal stage in the second half of 2018. Investors have an opportunity for gains in the run-up to the RSV vaccine event, and those confident in it could reap further gains by holding through that pivotal catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.