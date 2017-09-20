Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Geron's Growth Potential, Ipsen's Xarmelo Approval, GSK's Ellipta Approved

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs. Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are also available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.

Our daily analysis of a stock with a major event/upside: Geron’s potential with Imetelstat and its agonizingly slow progress towards the market

Geron (GERN) imetelstat can potentially bring about a paradigm shift in non-solid cancer therapeutics. Imet inhibits telomerase, an enzyme that enables malignant cells to replicate with its DNA intact by protecting the ends of chromosomes. Most types of tumors use the telomerase pathway to replicate, and therefore, this approach has the potential to bring about great therapeutic benefit.

Currently, Geron, with its partner Janssen (JNJ), has two trials ongoing for imetelstat - IMbark, a Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis (MF) and IMerge, a Phase 2/3 trial in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Geron is awaiting Janssen’s decision to continue with part 2 of the IMerge trial based on “Feedback from ongoing FDA interactions, data from the expanded Part 1, and other imetelstat program information, including the protocol-specified primary analysis for IMbark, are expected to inform Janssen’s decision of whether to move forward to Part 2 of IMerge.” A subset of 13 patients of the 32 total enrolled patients who had not received prior treatment with either a hypomethylating agent (HMA) or lenalidomide and did not have a del(5q) chromosomal abnormality showed an increased durability and rate of transfusion independence compared to the overall trial population (≥8-week RBC-TI: 53.8% vs 34.4%). An additional 20 patients who are non-del5q and naïve to HMA and lenalidomide treatment are being enrolled to verify this data. The press release quoted does not discuss data from the other 19 patients.

The other trial, IMbark, is a Phase 2 trial in patients with Intermediate-2 or High Risk MF who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with a JAK inhibitor. This trial continues as planned, and to date, median overall survival has not yet been reached in either the 4.7 mg/kg or 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm. Janssen will provide details of whether it continues or not upon the earlier of either a pre-specified number of deaths occurring in the trial or the end of the third quarter of 2018. Basically, both trials currently hang in the balance, but the IMbark trial looks more likely to continue with Janssen - that is our opinion. If Janssen continues, the opt-in/out considerations will set in for Geron, and we have two scenarios here.

All that is good, but Geron stock remains subdued due to lack of confirmed positive news from any angle, and until 3Q 2018, when Janssen makes its Continuation Decisions for the two trials, this is going to remain depressed. If Janssen continues, this stock could quickly go up to 2015 levels. If it doesn’t, then, at least in the short term, GERN will be finished. This is thus a true binary event.

Analyst Action Company Ticker Rating Target Impact Mizuho Reiterates Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS Buy -> Buy $26.00 -> $48.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Anthera Pharmaceuticals ANTH Buy $3.00 Medium Maxim Group Raises Target BioLife Solutions BLFS Buy -> Buy $6.00 -> $7.00 Low Cowen and Company Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Hold $65.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Biopharmx Corp BPMX Buy $3.00 Medium Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY Buy $16.00 Low Citigroup Downgrades Dimension Therapeutics DMTX Neutral -> Sell $3.41 -> $5.50 High Cann Reiterates Epizyme EPZM Buy $26.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Epizyme EPZM Buy $26.00 Low Citigroup Reiterates Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Buy $150.00 Medium Jefferies Group LLC Raises Target Immunomedics IMMU Buy $14.00 High Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Impax Laboratories IPXL Buy $23.00 Low Citigroup Raises Target Impax Laboratories IPXL Buy $23.00 Low Oppenheimer Holdings Lowers Target Mallinckrodt PLC MNK $70.00 -> $48.00 Low Citigroup Reiterates Mirati Therapeutics MRTX Buy $8.00 -> $16.00 Low CIBC Initiates Mirati Therapeutics MRTX Outperform -> Outperform $18.00 Low Cann Initiates Mirati Therapeutics MRTX Outperform High Credit Suisse Group Reiterates MyoKardia MYOK Outperform -> Outperform $45.00 -> $55.00 High Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Buy $15.00 -> $18.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Nabriva Therapeutics AG NBRV Buy $18.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates OncoMed Pharmaceuticals OMED Hold $6.00 Low Sanford C. Bernstein Set Price Target Pfizer PFE Buy $39.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Buy $3.50 Low Robert W. Baird Reiterates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE Buy Low Cowen and Company Reiterates Roche Holding RHHBY Buy $38.00 Low Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Buy -> Hold $47.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Buy $49.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Theravance Biopharma TBPH Buy $55.00 Low

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ATHX Athersys, Inc / New Pres, COO -$35,726 ATHX Athersys, Inc / New Exec Vice Pres, CSO -$32,508 PETX Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. Chief Development Officer -$62,500 RGNX Regenxbio Inc. CFO -$136,925 TRTC Terra Tech Corp. CFO -$44,240 WVE Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Dir, 10% -$502,301

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,650 OPK Opko Health, Inc. CEO, COB, 10% +$240,000

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) announces plans to advance gemcabene into Phase 3 clinical development after data showed clinically meaningful reductions in LDL-C and hsCRP across multiple trials. Gemcabene is a small molecule in tablet formulation with a first-in-class mechanism. The dual mechanism of action reduces production of cholesterol and triglycerides pathways inside the liver. Gemcabene clears VLDL (very low density lipoprotein) efficiently due to a reduction in ApoC-III followed by rapid uptake by the remnant receptor. If the once-daily, oral therapy is approved, it would be more convenient than other non-statin therapies, many of which require frequent injections or multiple daily doses. Gemcabene has orphan drug designation. The micro cap stock rose 13% in low volume, in after hours trade.

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) received approval from European Commission for Xermelo (telotristat ethyl) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analogue therapy. Inadequately controlled carcinoid syndrome can be a major burden that severely impacts quality of life for patients living with neuroendocrine tumors. Xermelo is a first-in-class tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor in convenient oral form with a favorable safety profile. Xermelo 250mg demonstrated sustained improvement of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea when associated with somatostatin analogues (SSA). The U.S. FDA approved Xermelo for the indication in February. According to another release, the FDA approved a new indication for Ipsen’s Somatuline Depot (lanreotide) Injection for the Treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome. Shares rose 5%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Nuvelution Pharma announced a partnership to accelerate development of AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets for treatment of tics associated with Tourette syndrome (TS) in pediatric patients in the United States. Nuvelution will fund and manage clinical development, driving all operational aspects of the Phase III program, expected to commence later in 2017. Teva will lead the regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization. Upon FDA approval of AUSTEDO in TS, Teva will pay Nuvelution a pre-agreed return on its invested capital. AUSTEDO is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia in adults and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. TEVA shares gained 1% following the news.

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) announced results of a subpopulation analysis of patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV) co-infection. The study was a multicenter, open-label, randomized, global Phase III study comparing the efficacy and safety of lenvatinib versus sorafenib (Bayer's Nexavar). The primary endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in the lenvatinib cohort was 13.6 months compared to 12.3 months for sorafenib. Lenvatinib showed highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the secondary endpoints of Progression Free Survival (PFS), Time To Progression (TTP), and Objective Response Rate (ORR). The results were also favorable to lenvatinib in a subpopulation of HCC patients with hepatitis B virus infection. LENVIMA (lenvatinib) is currently approved in the U.S. to treat thyroid and kidney cancer. Eisai is among the top 10 biotech companies in Japan, which is a biotech hotbed. It’s a $15.45B market cap company trading near its 52-week lows. The company offers a dividend yield of 3.94 and could make an interesting diversification angle for your portfolio.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Trelegy Ellipta for long-term maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) recently got the FDA approval. This is a once-daily, single inhaler triplet therapy whose scope also includes chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. GSK’s partner for the drug is Innoviva (OTC:INVA). EU approval is to happen in Q4. INVA is a $1.4bn smallcap (used to be Theravance earlier), and a close partner of GSK in the respiratory disease sector. The stock is trading near its 52-week high. Its GSK partnership includes RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®.

Company Name Date of Secondary Offering Closure EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) September 20 Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) September 20 Contiviti (NYSE:COTV) September 22

Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement IsoRay Inc. (NYSE:ISR) September 21 Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) September 22 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) September 22 Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:OTCQB:RLMD) September 22

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) reported its net revenue for the Fiscal 2017 at $14.5 million, up from $11.9 million it had reported for the earlier fiscal year. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, the company reported a net loss of $29.1 million, or ($3.27) per share, compared to a net loss of $18.6 million, or ($7.57) per share for the full fiscal year 2016.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its net income for the first quarter at $11.9 million, up 21 percent. Its first quarter revenues increased 14% to $95.25 million compared to the previous year's first quarter revenues of $83.64 million. The company’s operating income for the quarter was $16.42 million or 17.2% of sales, compared to $14.74 million or 17.6%, a year ago.

