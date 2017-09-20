Market Volatility Bulletin: All Dressed Up, But Are We Going Anywhere?

Oct is the new F1. We see a lot of "gamma" on the F1-F2 contango for this month, with the pair likely to swing quite wildly in either direction.

Mr. Grannis posits that US equities appear to be exhibiting typical valuations, gains and behavior relative to past stretches. Do you agree?

Markets appear ready to respond to the Fed's announcement today, but they've mostly moved nowhere. VIX hangs around the 10-mark.

Market action has been muted across the board in the last twenty-four hours or so, though commodities have enjoyed boost. Perhaps it just comes down to market calm, or maybe participants await the pronouncement of the Federal Reserve as Chair Yellen delivers her speech today and answers questions about the Fed policy.

To be sure, markets have all but priced out the likelihood of a rate hike at today's meeting. But financial markets will be keenly interested in understanding more about the Fed's intent to reduce the present size of its balance sheet through allowing debt securities it holds to simply mature and thus render the Fed less and less of a marginal buyer of securities.

Also, capital markets will be keenly interested in messaging for future rate hikes, most notably clues as to the timing of the next one. Here's the CME FedWatch Tool for probabilities of another hike by the end of the calendar year:

Notably, for whatever reason the probability of another hike by December are up markedly over the last few days. We'd be interested in reader explanations as to why that might be. We see it either as a sign of improved confidence on the part of traders in the economy or an increased belief in the Fed's intent to follow through with scheduled rate hikes.

This may be one of Chair Yellen's last meeting's as the head of the institution, so any desire on her part to project a path forward, for herself and/or for the Fed itself, may be pearls that grab the rapt attention of traders, businesses and investors.

So far, markets have taken all these potential changes in stride. CNBC reports:

"It really is peculiar. You have the Fed doing this, you don't even know who the chairman is going to be in the next couple of months, you have a chance for a fairly decent change in tax policy…The bigger story is there's no market reaction to much of anything lately," said Michael Schumacher, director of rate strategy at Wells Fargo.

Shout Out

Calafia Beach Pundit (Scott Grannis) takes a look at the US economy and at equities in "Big Picture Charts".

As the name implies, the piece depends a great deal on visuals: there are ten. In fact most of the discussion essentially narrates little and lets the pictures do the talking.

The real point of Mr. Grannis' piece is to demonstrate that relative to other markets or metrics, US equities are quite "normal" from a price and therefore by extension maybe also a valuation perspective relative to history. We'll include three graphics here to give readers a feel for what they'll find in reading the original, which we always recommend you do.

The message: US equity gains have been very much in keeping with "global" equity gains (of which US equity is the single largest component).

Mr. Grannis:

As the chart above shows, … Since 10-yr Treasury yields - a widely respected benchmark for discounting future earnings streams - are currently at near-record lows, it is not surprising that stocks are near record highs relative to GDP. If the economy were $3 trillion larger, however, stocks at today's prices would be in the same range, relative to GDP, as they were in the late 50s and 60s. Valuations are relatively high, to be sure, but not off the charts or wildly unrealistic.

Once more the author:

US households (i.e., the private sector) have a net worth that is approaching $100 trillion. That figure has been growing at about a 3.5% annualized rate for a very long time. The current level of wealth is very much in line with historical experience.

What we enjoyed about this piece is that the author uses visual evidence to support a sanguine yet reasonable view on equities. If you've never read Mr. Grannis' work, you should: especially if you are a bear on equities or the US economy.

To argue the other side of the coin, can you the reader see cause for issue why US equities should not be "keeping pace" with historical trends? The author does an excellent job explaining why US equities are behaving rather normally. We'd love to hear counterarguments (or further lines of support for that matter) from our astute readership.

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: Interactive Brokers

Spot VIX muddled around yesterday, unable to retake Monday's session high. We're seeing a continued pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the index which gauges "the price of insurance" as imputed from options on the S&P 500.

The reality is that for the last week realized volatility has been extremely low. By this measure perhaps forward-looking implied vol is quite high.

As of this morning at 8AM EST, October officially becomes the new F1 contract (technically not until 8AM EST). F1-F2 contango registers 7.02%. Our belief is that if we do not get any major action over the next few days, we expect the gap to steepen quite significantly: maybe to $1.20 or so vs. the $.87 we see at present.

We believe that the Oct-Nov will be quite temperamental, more so than is typical for F1-F2 at this early stage of the F1's "life cycle" (i.e. a long time to expiration). Our rationale is that if spot VIX is not provoked, it will attempt to seek out some of the lowest prints it visited this summer. In turn it will drag the Oct down faster than the Nov and widen the gap.

We featured this chart yesterday, and will keep it up one more session to show readers on a ten-week basis how the Sep-Oct pair played out. Definitely there were a few good moments to sell the spread, but doing so became increasingly difficult beginning August 20th. We see the Oct-Nov steepening out faster than did the Nov-Dec.

We asked yesterday, and we'll repeat our question: Does anyone who trades VX futures here do timeflies? Say short the Nov and the Jan, long two of the Dec. Thoughts?

If we recall correctly then 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly. Since earlier in the week, the weekly has posted higher levels, while monthly has held firm and quarterly has continued lower.

Between today's Fed announcement and Theresa May's Friday Brexit speech in Florence, the weekly may be pricing in opportunities for short-term market jitters.

The long term impact of any such fluctuations, however, are being called lower; the quarterly contract is nearing the lows we saw at the depths of the summer doldrums, but have a little more bleeding to do. Vol markets are not seeing any cause for increased vols in the coming quarter.

For some sense as to why this may be, yesterday atom & humber had this to say:

This is a topic that we do not bring up often enough on MVB. The fact is though that at some point implied vols need to be driven by something, or some set of somethings, beyond just "nervousness" or some faulty notion that vol has to revert to the mean.

There was excellent follow-up dialogue that serious market observers may benefit from, but we obviously do not wish to repeat the entire conversation. Let us just mention that while these levels are extremely low, maybe just maybe they are also warranted. That's one side of the argument anyway.

We're not going to duplicate yesterday's recommendation, but we do mention selling a modified quarterly iron condor. For details check out the piece at the end. It's a reasonable way to sell some quarterly vol without getting in over your head (providing you size the trade properly).

Conclusion

