Babcock International Group's (BCKIF) Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCPK:BCKIF) Trading Update Call September 20, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Franco Martinelli - Group Finance Director

Analysts

Robert Plant - JPMorgan

Sylvia Foteva - Deutsche Bank

Karl Green - Credit Suisse

Allen Wells - Exane BNP Paribas

Franco Martinelli

Good morning, all. Thank you for joining the call. You’ll see from the update, that to summarize, the financial year is progressing well, with the group trading in line with our expectations and the outlook for the year unchanged. As you know most of our order book is made up of multiyear contracts, and we continue to make good progress with those. Our revenue visibility improved to 89% for this year and 57% for next year, which is similar to same period last year. Our order book and bidding pipeline remain stable, and the tracking pipeline remains buoyant.

We won a number of contracts since the start of the year. Of course, you know about the big ones, the 360 million contract to be the technical authority and support partner for the Royal Navy aircraft carriers and Type 45 destroyers and the new £500 million emergency medical services contract in Norway, which sees us leveraging our global experience to operating in a new country for the first time. I won’t go through all the contracts mentioned in the update, but we’ve been making good progress in each of our sectors.

I’d also just mention the recent announcements of the UK government National Shipbuilding strategy which we were pleased to see adopted the key recommendations from Sir John Parker’s report and which was to build on the lessons learned from the successful carrier program. In fact, you will have noticed a fair few announcements coming out from the MoD in the last month or so, which reinforced the UK’s commitment to increasing the spending on defense year-on-year and highlight the need to capture efficiency and make savings.

We continue to see opportunities coming to the market and are currently bidding on a number of projects. For example, we believe the new Type 31e represents opportunity for us and for the wider supply chain. We are currently building the fourth OPV for the Irish Navy and, last week unveiled our design for the general purpose light frigate Arrowhead at DSEI. So, we have some expertise in this area. One thing, I’d like to mentioned, which was touched on before, is the working capital implications of the ministry air training contract for the French Air Force.

We started work on the 500 million contract and have completed the first test flight. We are procuring training aircraft and assets for the customer, who we expect to pay for them in the first 30 years of revenue contract on a finance lease. Following changes by the customer to the schedule, we now expect formal acceptance of the assets in the early financial year ’18.

Once the assets are accepted by the customer, we will issue the finance lease, which we then hope to securitize next year. We now expect a temporary increase to the year, this year of an additional 17 million working capital at the year end, which will be 15 million at the half year. This is cosmetic effect, which will quickly reverse out in financial year ’18. For working capital and cash conversion, if you look across the two years, financial year ’17 and ’18, we expect to be in line with our guidance.

As I said earlier, our expectations are unchanged for ’17 and ’18. Revenue in the Marine sector is expected to be slightly lower than the previous financial year, but this will be offset by growth in the other sectors. This is mainly due to the phased introduction of contracts as well as expected QC step down. We continue to expect to deleverage around 1.6 to 1.7 times in net debt to EBITDA at the year end and that we’d spend them on the movements in the currency between now and the year end.

Introduction of IFRS 15, we don’t expect to having significant impact on earnings given the nature of what we do. Detailed work on the standard continues, and we will provide a view of the anticipated impact at the full year results in May 2018 prior to adopting in that year, in the next year. So, to sum up, overall trading is in line with our expectations, and the outlook for the year is unchanged. And that’s all from me. So, thank you very much and I will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Thank you. Your first question today comes from Robert Plant of JPMorgan. Robert, please go ahead.

Robert Plant

Morning, Franco. Just wondering if there has been any material change in tradings since you had the Q1 back in July, thanks.

Franco Martinelli

No, it's continued very much as we've said previously. There has been no material change pretty much since May. Our view is unchanged and trading is unchanged.

Robert Plant

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Suhasini Varanasi of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Suhasini Varanasi

Hi, good morning, Franco. Just one on the first half or the second half growth rate. Given you had a slightly stronger second half last year versus the first half, can we expect a reversal of that trend in terms of what kind of growth this year? Thank you.

Franco Martinelli

I think, the first half second half split should be more or less in line with last year. You're absolutely right that the second half was a bit stronger than the first half last year. But overall, I would say I think the first half I must say is slightly more from FX in the first half. So, I think the rate will be about the same. I think splits year-on-year, during the year, first half, second half. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Sylvia Foteva of Deutsche Bank. Sylvia, please go ahead.

Sylvia Foteva

Hi, good morning everyone. Again, just on the organic growth especially given the comment on marine. Can we just kind of understand the shape of that? So, it sounds like obviously QEC in terms of the headwind starts -- Marine, so that that change I presume, but then the saving about the contract has changed. So then how does that develop H1 versus H2 at any state that that will be offset by growth elsewhere I presume that's aviation and new churn, is that right? And then what is the implication on the margins from that?

Franco Martinelli

Okay. I think you're right to say that the aviation needs will be the offsetting of the marine. The savings gets ramping up into the second half so that will help this will be into the second half. But the marine does, it still have an effect because of the full year position, i.e. the lack of it in the first half. So that's that. And in terms of margin, I think we're still giving the same group margin indications that we had previously.

Sylvia Foteva

Okay, great. But just to kind of tally this versus the answer to Rob's question, so in terms of the saving of the contract, the trading has not necessarily changed and are the sort of the trends you're seeing in the market. But the saving obviously has changed versus when you last spoke to the market. Is that fair to say?

Franco Martinelli

So, it's the implementation of the savings. So, what it is, it's not the award, what it is, is that, that's right. And the MSSP just to give you an example, it's something that they've not done before. It’s a technical approach that have given us to transfer from the customer and the competitor is something that’s just taking a little bit longer than we expected something new and the equipment package is similar, it just takes time sometimes. So, it’s always talking about is the saving of the implementation, it's not award or anything like that, it’s when the volume ramps up.

Sylvia Foteva

Okay, great. So, then it’s reasonable to assume that you are in that mid-single digit organic growth rate for the full year may be at the lower end of the mid-single digit in the first half to maybe a bit better in the second half but overall for the full year margin down 10, 20 basis points is that roughly the shape?

Franco Martinelli

What we said on the margin is that it will be broadly stable and when pressed previously I did say 10 to 20 basis points. And again, the growth will be in the range. So, I am not changing the guidance at this point in time.

Sylvia Foteva

Okay, great. Thank you. And on some of that just to double check, so you will have 60 in the first half, 20 in the second and then you will get all of that back in the first half of March ‘19?

Franco Martinelli

It’s around about the first half, where I would hope it will be in the first half, if it is not, it will be shortly thereafter.

Operator

The next question comes from Karl Green of Credit Suisse. Karl please go ahead.

Karl Green

Yes, thank you very much. I am just going back to Marine organic growth. Is it fair to say given just the timing of the phasing of those contracts that actually you could see a recovery to a higher level of organic growth in fiscal ‘19? Is that something as you get the underlying work by just continuing as was, but actually you are seeing some catch-up or is it just deferred, is everything bumped to the right? That’s my first question.

The second question is really just a bit of clarity around the extent, the sort of broad magnitude of the Rail slowdown what the run rates are there, that would be helpful?

And then thirdly, just on the Centrica opportunity. Obviously, it’s early days and you're evolved in planning for the decommissioning of some of Centrica’s assets, but how big could that specific Centrica opportunity be if they take it forward and you become the sort of major supplier?

Franco Martinelli

Okay, I can take all of those. I will start at the end. Centrica, yes, we’ve given an indication that we think our addressable market for oil and gas could be up to 1.5 billion a year. Centrica's example specifically, the initial is small in terms of millions, the initial study, but the total value of the contract and I’m not mind to give you this point in time, and it really does depend on what the outcome of this funded survey is. So that’s a sensitive thing for our customers as well as us. So that’s the first point.

On the phasing of Marine, which was your sort of your first point I believe, yes when it's done, it just moves it to the right really Karl. I think so next year we’re still going to get mid-single digit guidance for Marine, we're not bumping that number up as sort of a recovery of the first half and I think that at this stage of the year if we're looking into next year, that’s where I would stay.

And in terms of Rail, which is within the Land business, I think Land overall is going to be single-digit. And at this stage of this trading update, I don’t think I will be going further into specific units, but we will update in the half year obviously where we are. But Rail is under some pressure which I am sure you would have seen from other people. So that’s where we are.

Karl Green

Okay, thank you very much. And just one follow-up question if I can, just on the IFRS 15 point, I mean you reiterated that comment about there being no expected significant impact on earnings. Are you also making that comment about other lines within the P&L statement at this stage? I mean, you may not wish to comment either way. But are you, based on the work you’ve done so far, are you seeing potential for relatively smaller earnings impact or potentially something bigger on, say, revenue? Is that something you can comment on at this stage?

Franco Martinelli

We don’t see any significant change across the lines with P&L really.

Operator

The next question comes from Allen Wells of Exane BNP Paribas. Allen, please go ahead.

Allen Wells

Good morning, Franco, three quick ones for me. Firstly, just on the Type 31 opportunity, is it possible at this stage to give any sort of feeling or view on the margin profile for that type of work and obviously your Marine business is a good margin business, double-digit opportunity. Typically, these sort of shipbuilding type programs, if you go and look at the competitors, you don’t always make those types of margins. Just wonder how you look at the margin profile on shipbuilding and the risk opportunity around that.

Secondly, just on the Nuke opportunities, do you suppose you could say a couple of words on Magnox and where we are with the potential rebids of that and then might be on Sellafield, there is obviously a number of packages being sort of tendered out on Sellafield. Why only one? Why aren’t you going for more of that?

And then finally, very quick question just, if possible to get an update on DSG. You’ve previously talked about obviously the opportunities to grow that business, we’ve seen some stuff coming through, there are some international opportunities. Just wondering, if you can update on where we are on bringing some of those extra volumes through that asset? Thank you.

Franco Martinelli

Okay. Start with the Type 31. We have two these types of contracts in terms of we are involved in the carrier assembly, and we’re involving the Irish OPV. Our expectations of the Irish OPV is normal margins and that’s what we would expect from the Type 31. Its early days obviously, but I see no reason why it should be normal type margins for us. So that’s how we’re looking at it certainly at this stage.

In terms of the Magnox rebid, still early days. They still got a couple of inquiries going on. Until those are finished, I don’t think we’ll get further guidance on what the rebids, timing and how it would look and what the scope was. We have some views, but it would be premature at this stage to give those.

And Sellafield, there is four packages. You quite rightly say, you’re only allowed to bid one, and so that’s why we’re only bidding one. They want four partners, and some of them are construction, some of them are civils. And then there are things that we wouldn’t be interested in any way in a group. There’s a smaller package there, had there only be one we might bid, but then, but we’re very happy with the engineering support, which is the one that we’re going for.

In DSG, yes, this program is out there, the SDSR 2015 is still there. They’re progressing. And that’s where we are, but I am going to need a particular update on it since we last updated.

Allen Wells

Can I ask a very quick follow-up? Just on Type 31, if you read through the strategy paper that went out, there definitely is a feeling that the MoD are looking to push more risks on the supply chain at least maybe when you compare it to some of the contracts that if you've done in the past maybe carryover et cetera. Would you agree to that statement? And you'll be getting a normal margin on Marine but maybe taking a bit more risk on that contract. Difficult obviously to say at this stage, but just wondering on initial thoughts.

Franco Martinelli

The carrier had risk in it at target price and incentives and so as opposed to cost reimbursable, I don't know is the answer to your question, but I'd expect it to be along the lines of the carrier because that's what they pointed to target-cost type contracts which may answer your question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Karl Green from Credit Suisse. Karl, please go ahead.

Karl Green

Yeah thanks for the question. Just a clarification question, just in terms of the FOMEDEC financing. Could you just -- very plain English just expand on why this is going through the working capital line. I think I understand it but I just want to make sure I get the basis of this correct in terms of you talked about hoping to securitize the asset, the finance lease rather further down the line. But just in the actual mechanics of what you're going to invoicing for and what that asset that relates to where the asset fix or so to say just is completely basic. But if I think --?

Franco Martinelli

So, the first point to say Karl is that there will be multiple leases to multiple aircrafts, it's not one, okay. There is no one big lump, to just clarify slightly. So, the asset accepted the plane by the customer at that point we enter into finance lease and then the reason why it's not CapEx it's not our asset, we're settling on the hinge of working capital. So, we pay a deposit on it and then we pay the final payment and then we say transfer it to the customer. Customer accepts that, accepts the finance in which he entered into and then we go up and sell the finance lease. That's how it works.

Karl Green

Okay. And just taking a step back. So, in terms of the working capital outflow, i.e. the buildup of the debtor, so that's reflecting money, that’s reflecting some of the deposit payments that you put down or is there an accrued income type issue. so, it's maybe the deposit, is it?

Franco Martinelli

Sorry, it's the payments on the account of the aircraft.

Karl Green

Payments on the aircraft. Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Franco, that was the last question. Apologies.

Franco Martinelli

No, no just to say, just to clarify that, just exactly as we expected because of the shift in the timing that the difference between the payments on accounts when we transfer the assets. That's why the working capital requirements come up. Okay, so you said that was the final call. So, thank you very much to everybody for the questions. Thank you very much for everybody. Thank you very much, good bye.

