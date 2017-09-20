Nordea: Move To Finland May Lead To Higher Dividends

As I’ve discussed in my previous article, Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) was considering moving its headquarters away from Sweden due to a very demanding regulatory environment. Indeed, the bank has recently announced its decision to re-domicile to Finland in the next few months, which should lead to much lower capital requirements and provide an excess capital position, which may be used to return cash to shareholders more rapidly in the next few years

Background

Nordea is the largest banking group in Scandinavia and operates mainly in what it calls its ‘four domestic markets’ of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. The bank is based in Sweden and like its peers, faces a very conservative regulator, which requires Swedish banks to have abnormally high capital ratios.

The Swedish banking sector is characterized by its superior credit quality, with loan losses across the industry being very low historically. Banks have a large exposure to mortgages, which have very low default rates compared to other European countries. This leads to a banking sector with very good fundamentals, reporting low levels of credit risk and high profitability.

Banking capital ratios are based on risk weighted assets [RWA], which is a measure that takes into account not only the nominal value of the assets, but also their risk. Therefore, given that Swedish mortgages are a low risk product, RWAs in Sweden are among the lowest in Europe. This is the main reason why the Swedish regulator demands very high capital ratios, to protect the banks from a possible housing bubble that could lead to higher losses on mortgages than compared to low historical levels.

However, this has resulted on abnormally high capital ratios for Swedish banks, given that the average fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1 ] ratio of Swedish banks is 22%, compared to about 14% for the European banking sector. Indeed, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) and SHB (OTCPK:SVNLY) are the two European banks with higher capital ratios at about 25%, due to their high exposure to the domestic market, while Nordea has a better business diversification across Scandinavia and had a capital ratio of 19.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2017. Nordea’s capital requirement is currently about 17.7%, thus the bank already has an excess capital position against very demanding regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the Swedish regulator reviews regularly its capital requirements and there is high uncertainty about future capital requirements despite their abnormally high level. Over the past few years, Swedish banks’ capital requirements has been revised upwards several times and is very likely that the regulator will continue to demand higher capital ratios in the future. This creates a very tough regulatory environment for Swedish banks, making very difficult to have a business strategy that is predictable in the long-term.

Re-Domicile & Dividends

Given this background, Nordea has been analyzing over the past few months a possible re-domiciliation of its headquarters to Denmark or Finland. The bank announced a few weeks ago that it has decided to move to Finland, a decision mainly based on regulatory considerations. The bank has explicitly said this was a major consideration for a move to another country:

We see the move as an important strategic step in positioning Nordea on a par with its European peers. The level playing field and predictable regulatory environment offered by the banking union are, we believe, in the best interest of Nordea’s customers, shareholders and employees, says Björn Wahlroos, chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordea Bank AB.

Additionally, Nordea will stop paying Swedish resolution and deposit guarantee fees and contribute to European ones, which it expects to be higher in the short-term but much lower in the long-term. For 2018, it expects to pay higher fees in the amount of €60-200 million ($71-240 million) compared to 2017, while for 2019 fees should be €60-150 million ($71-180 million) higher than in 2017. On the other hand, the net present value of resolution fees, deposit guarantees and other effects is estimated to be positive by about €1 billion ($1.2 billion), showing that this decision was clearly based on a long-term view rather than trying to boost short-term earnings.

The re-domiciliation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, thus it is too early to have more visibility about what will be the bank’s future capital requirements. For the time being, Nordea maintain s its capital and dividend policy unchanged, but this is expected to be revised in the next few months. Taking into account that Nordea will become regulated by the European Central Bank, its capital requirements should move closer to its European peers.

The most likely outcome is that Nordea will have lower capital requirements, which should be offset to some extent by higher RWA density. This will take some time to be visible, as the ECB completes its review of Nordea’s credit risk models. Nevertheless, significant capital relief is expected in the next few years and considering other European banks with a similar business profile, such as KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY) or ING (ING), Nordea would be very well capitalized at a FL CET1 ratio of about 16%. Therefore, the bank seems to have a lot of room to distribute excess capital and profits to shareholders in the next few years.

Nordea currently offers an attractive dividend yield close to 6% and its dividend payout ratio is about 70%. Given that its FL CET1 ratio is above 19%, there isn’t much need to retain profits and Nordea could easily move towards a dividend payout ratio close to 100%. This would result in a higher dividend than is currently expected.

According to analysts’ estimates, Nordea should increase its dividend moderately in the next three years to €0.74 ($0.88) per share by 2019, representing a dividend payout ratio of 76%. Assuming that Nordea decides to distribute almost all of its earnings to shareholders, its dividend may rise to about €0.95 ($1.13) by 2019, which is 28% higher than current estimates. Additionally, as the bank doesn’t need to retain profits and may decide to return excess capital to shareholders, it may start share buybacks in the next few quarters, making its shareholder remuneration policy even more attractive.

Conclusion

Nordea is nowadays an attractive income play within the European banking sector due to its high-dividend yield, which is sustainable over the long-term due to its superior capitalization and resilient business model. Its recent decision to re-domicile to Finland should lead to better dividend growth prospects and possibly to share buybacks, increasing even more its income appeal. This makes Nordea particularly attractive to income investors due to its combination of yield and potential dividend growth in the next few years.

