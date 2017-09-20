TJX Companies: Seller Of Discounted Goods At A Discounted Valuation

The stock has remained relatively flat over the past 12 months as several other retailers has traded much lower

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is known for their discounted and off-price department stores, most notably, TJ Maxx and Marshalls. This business strategy hopes to shield the company from cyclical downturns as their cheaper clothes and home products are more affordable for the average consumer.

What Differentiates TJX?

Operations are relatively simple to understand. The company prides themselves on discounted goods, up to 60% lower than department/specialty store prices. They do this by purchasing goods (ranging from apparel, home goods, accessories and more) from other vendors. These vendors, whether a well-known brand or boutique store, sell to TJX when they overproduce or overbuy their inventory. TJX will negotiate prices for each product they purchase, enabling them to sell brand name products at such discounted prices.

Since inventories are constantly changing due to their vendors overproducing or overbuying, TJX does not have complete control of which products they potentially see. This means that inventory at TJX stores is always updated with new, overproduced styles, matching the changing consumer preferences. Typically, these inventories are not listed online due to quicker turnover, although they do have a small eCommerce presence. Thus, consumers are forced to physically enter the store in order to purchase products. That’s traditional retail at its core.

TJX data by YCharts

TJX’s stock has remained relatively flat over the past year, an impressive feat considering how much competitors have fallen. Their stock has been able to remain strong due to their operating model – which continually drives consumers into stores. TJX has slowly incorporated eCommerce into their traditional model, however, their longevity will largely depend on their ability to continually update their inventory to the ever changing consumer preferences. Every time a consumer walks into one of TJX’s stores, they are not sure what products they will see. This is part of the TJX experience.

How Has TJX Performed?

Though the retail environment remains in cautious waters, TJX has performed well. Year to date sales are up nearly 5% with EPS of $1.67 versus $1.60 in the same period last year. Dividends have also increased by 20% as management “anticipate(S) in buying back $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion of TJX stock this year” (Source: Earnings Call Transcript). Not bad for a struggling retail environment. Long-term, management continues to believe they have the capabilities to open 5,600 stores, 1,700 more stores than they currently have open. This ambitious target is daunting considering the massive amounts of retail closure we have recently seen in the news.



As of the Company’s Q2 statements (Source: SEC Filings), they had over $2.2 billion in debt. The good news is that the earliest maturity is $750 million due June 15, 2021. They also have two untapped $500 million revolvers and nearly $2.5 billion in cash/cash equivalents – proving that long term liquidity remains adequate.

TJX continues to open new stores including their first U.S. HomeSense store. They key for future growth is further differentiation, as demonstrated by the TJ Maxx and Marshalls brands. Management is optimistic about the HomeSense growth and believes the brand “has rooted in inspiration and discovery and will complement HomeGoods by offering expanding categories such as large scale furniture lighting and art. It will also include new departments like a general store which will offer organization and hardware items all with an element of fashion” (Source: Ernie Herrman – CEO and President).

Management recently raised full year guidance and now expects EPS to be between $3.89 - $3.93 with revenues reaching $35.6B - $35.8B. This all takes into account a 53rd week compared to last year, however, revenues are still forecasted to be up 1-2%, excluding the extra week. In addition, TJX recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share (Source: Investor Relations Page).



Let’s Look at Relative Valuation

In my analysis, I looked at two different sets of peer analysis.

The first set of competitors included traditional retail brands, including: American Eagle (AEO), Gap (GPS), Nordstrom (JWN), L Brands (LB), Macy’s (M) and Urban Outfitters (URBN). This peer group helps readers understand where TJX trades compared to traditional retailers, who are struggling in the changing consumer market.

Source: Morningstar

The above peer group trades at much cheaper multiples than TJX, on both EV/EBITDA and P/E basis. Even when including FY19 forward P/E metrics, TJX is still relatively expensive compared to these peers. In theory, if TJX were to trade at the average EV/EBITDA of traditional retailers, the stock would be valued at $42, a 42% decrease from the current price. On a trailing P/E basis, using average peer trailing P/E, TJX should be valued at $53 (27% decrease) and on a forward P/E basis, it should be valued at $56 (24% decrease). Valuing TJX on traditional retailers does this company a disservice. When compared to traditional retailers, it appears the stock is overvalued.

One may suggest looking at other discount retailers, such as Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR) or Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI). This relative valuation paints a different picture.

Source: Morningstar

This time, if TJX were to trade at the average peer multiple for discount retailers, the stock would be significantly undervalued. When looking at peer averages, TJX should be trading around $90 for EV/EBITDA (24% upside), $87 for trailing P/E (19% upside) and $89 for forward P/E (22% upside).

Let’s take a look at an overall average.

When comparing TJX to traditional retailers, like many investors may tend to do, we see an average price of $50, showing a significantly overvalued stock. However, TJX is not like traditional retailers. Their inventory derives from outside vendors and their business model still thrives on foot traffic. Going forward, their operations may be challenged as consumers may heavily change toward eCommerce and the simplicity of not walking into physical stores.

I believe TJX will remain a relevant retailer due to their differentiated business model and ability to display a variety of products that change relatively quickly. When looking at relative valuations compared to other discount retailers, we begin to see TJX as undervalued, as the average price yields $89. What a difference the peer group makes.

Interestingly, if one were to take an overall average of all three multiples across both peer groups, a price of $70 results. Maybe investors are taking into account TJX’s discount retailer business model. But maybe not enough.

Conclusion

While TJX continues to operate in a challenging retail environment, they have been able to increase sales and strengthen guidance along the way. With a dividend yield of 2% and management looking at additional stock buybacks, this stock has room to run. A relative valuation based on traditional retailers may tell you this stock is overvalued, however, taking into account TJX’s discount retailer operations, the story begins to change.

Management believes they have capacity to open additional stores while traditional retailers have closed many doors. This stock has plenty of momentum behind it and when compared to other discount retailers, it appears cheap and on-sale.





Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.