What A T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Would Look Like

Take the rumor with a big grain of salt, because we've heard it before and it ended up not being true. But, as of Tuesday, Sept. 19th, wireless service providers Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are allegedly talking about a merger again. This marks the third time (at least) the idea has surfaced.

Whether it ends up panning out or not, the notion of pairing a spectrum-rich but debt-laden Sprint with a well-run T-Mobile that's still a distant third to industry giants AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a compelling idea. Finally, a true competitor that keeps Verizon and AT&T honest and fair with consumers could emerge.

With that as the backdrop, what exactly might a united T-Mobile and Sprint look like? The numbers aren't tough to figure out, and the non-numerical facets aren't much tougher to piece together. Still, it's an exercise that could be time consuming to do even if it's worth doing. Consider this a gift -- a look at the combined income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements.

Before and After

The reports came from CNBC, which -- surprise, surprise -- only cited anonymous sources for rumors that T-Mobile and Sprint were mulling a team-up. Given the struggle each is facing due to their sheer lack of scale though, the idea has plenty of merit. But what exactly might a combined company look like though, fiscally? Pretty good, actually, with the real "value add" coming in a form that can't be quantified.

The images below are simple enough; the most recent accounting statements that reflect the combination of each company's individual accounting statements. A big caveat must be dished out up-front though. That is, the paired companies would almost certainly cull overlapping expenses, and would further fuel sales growth together that wouldn't otherwise be achievable alone, collectively. Teaming up might also eliminate Sprint's perpetual jaw-dropping deals that garner new subscribers, but also prove to be expensive and short-lived.

Whatever the case, they're a starting point for those looking to handicap what could become an all-new entity. And just so you know, last quarter was a relatively typical one for both organizations except for T-Mobile's cash balance -- it's usually around $6 billion. There are no other oddball numbers that skew what a united company would look like.

Income Statement

The revenue level would likely hold steady, at least initially, as the combined companies figured out how to jointly steal business from the two powerhouses in the business. Costs of revenue and selling and administrative expenses would likely start to shrink almost immediately.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The number to watch here would be interest expenses. Presumably, T-Mobile's Chief John Legere would be more interested in paying down the net debt more than Sprint's Marcelo Claure has been, or been able to. Clearly that's been one of the biggest (if not the biggest) differentiators between Sprint and everyone else in the business --major interest expenses stemming from massive debt.

For perspective, AT&T turned $39.8 billion worth of revenue last quarter into income of $3.9 billion. Verizon did $30.5 billion worth of business, generating a profit of $4.4 billion.

Balance Sheet

As was noted, up until last quarter T-Mobile was usually sitting on about $6 billion worth of cash. It's gone now. It made a big purchase in the quarter that's accounted for elsewhere on the balance -- it's not a concern. More important is the 800 pound gorilla in the room -- Sprint's $35 billion in long-term debt (counting its capitalized lease obligations), and a whopping $64.3 billion in long-term liabilities without a lot to show for it. Granted, T-Mobile's not exactly ship-shape by the same measure, but T-Mobile's is manageable. Sprint's has been unwieldy.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

This is where the fireworks for any negotiation between the two companies are most likely to take shape. It's been suggested, though not widely, T-Mobile would issue debt to get a deal done, and at least seek to pay off some of Sprint's debt before opening this can of worms. That's the more rational assumption, in that T-Mobile is more credit-worthy than Sprint, though some have opined that Sprint's actually pushing the merger forward.

On the other hand, lenders would clearly know the funding would be to acquire a shaky Sprint that's struggling to pay its own bills. Pairing the two companies up doesn't inherently mean the combined outfits will immediately -- if ever -- perform meaningfully better on their own. It's likely any needed borrowing to get the deal done would ultimately be backed by Sprint backer Masa Son or T-Mobile majority owner Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:OTCQX:DTEGY), ultimately passing the risk off, assuming either of those entities are willing to accept it.

Cash Flow

Finally, cash flow. Again, operating cash flow for each name last quarter was pretty typical. T-Mobile's free cash flow was deep in the red only because of a big capital outlay. T-Mobile's free cash flow has been roughly a breakeven, on average, for the past couple of years. Sprint's has been hit and miss for the same time frame, though more often a miss than a hit.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Of the three accounting statements, cash flow is the one changing the fastest for both, and changing particularly in favor of Sprint. This isn't a terribly worthy piece of information in terms of figuring out how and where the value of a merger would show up.

Legere may be able to whittle down the companies' combined quarterly cost of revenue to something around $7.0 billion, and pare back the SG&A costs to something on the order of $4.4 billion, on average. Depreciation, a non-cash expense, isn't apt to change much. It remains to be seen how much -- if any -- quarterly interest expenses could be culled in light of the fact that debt will likely be taken on to effect a buyout of one by the other.

It remains to be seen how much -- if any -- quarterly interest expenses could be culled in light of the fact that debt will likely be taken on to effect a buyout of one by the other. At the very least T-Mobile would be able to secure better financing terms. That may be enough to pull the quarterly interest expense by $100 million or so... maybe.

Off the Books

With that being said, it would be naive to suggest a merger of Sprint and T-Mobile is simply a matter of combining the books of both. Indeed, there's something noteworthy beyond the fiscal synergies that would certainly materialize if the two companies were working together rather than against one another.

Chief among them, of course, is the treasure trove of spectrum that Sprint owns but can do very little with simply because it lacks capital, and lacks the means of securing it. Specifically, it's got 204 megahertz worth of spectrum -- more than any other U.S. carrier -- with a huge chunk of it in the 2.5 Ghz band that up until now hasn't done the company much good. The advent of 5G, however, will be able to make use of this bandwidth that up until now has essentially been useless.

Source: Sprint

Some say -- including Sprint -- a realistic value for its spectrum is $40 billion, though it's worth nothing until it's usable. By 2020 when 5G connectivity is the new norm, it will matter.

It will matter a great deal to T-Mobile, in fact, simply because it's got less spectrum than any other carrier, and needs some badly if it's going to fully monetize its 5G technology. T-Mobile recently reported it will have the nation's first narrowband Internet of Things network up and running by 2018. It will mean nothing, however, without the spectrum needed to power it.

In the meantime, T-Mobile brings something to the table Sprint somehow just can't buy or build -- the ability to win and keep new subscribers. Though last quarter wasn't so hot for T-Mobile in that its market share slumped from 17.4% to 16.9%, up until then it had handily been able to steadily steal subscribers and market share from other providers... mainly Sprint, despite Sprint's never-ending giveaways and cut-throat pricing deals.

Source: Statista

There's not a lot uniqueness to this deal beyond that -- nothing their rivals can't mimic. Still, T-Mobile has the brains, and Sprint has the brawn. It may be overdoing it to call it a match made in Heaven, but if either is ever going to take a real shot at AT&T or Verizon, it's going to need the help of the other.

Bottom Line

It's been said before but it merits repeating now -- this is a merger that needs to happen, and the sooner the better. The longer AT&T and Verizon are allowed to enter new business lines and the longer Sprint is allowed to flounder, the more difficult it becomes to catch up with bigger players and fix what's broken at Sprint.

It's also worth bearing in mind there are some real potential synergies that Sprint and T-Mobile could achieve together that wouldn't be achievable in any other combination. Significant revenue growth and respectable earnings growth are on the table above and beyond the simple addition of the accounting statements done above, IF the companies choose to be smart about tapping into that potential.

A reason to buy S or TMUS? Sadly, not really, especially after Sprint shares jumped 7% on Tuesday and T-Mobile stock gained almost as much. The bulk of any likely upside is already priced in, largely because the notion of a merger of these two companies has never really gone away. Indeed, it's been being priced in for months now.

On the other hand, there's a downside risk. Should this be just another rumor and not end up going anywhere, fatigued TMUS and S owners may finally throw in the towel, assuming it's never going to happen. A close-second risk is that even if the two outfits decide to team up, the ensuing debt somebody will be taking on makes it tough to justify paying a steep premium beyond either stock's current price.

The bulk of any upside any trader could realistically hope for from this point is a semi-graceful exit out of a wobbly (at best) trade and/or the survival of a company they own stock in. Both stocks already pretty well reflect a fair value of what the combined companies will likely be capable of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.