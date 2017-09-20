What Does Ford's Production Cut Mean?

This is normal and expected as automakers adjust production based on inventory levels and continuously shifting consumer taste, but it's important to understand the underlying trends.

Ford Motor Company (F) said on Tuesday it plans to idle five North American vehicle assembly plants for a total of 10 weeks to reduce inventories of slow-selling models.

The media is all over this news. Reuters reported it. CNBC's Phil LeBeau pointed out the 18.9% drop in Ford's North American sales year-to-date. The Wall Street Journal joined the party. And so on... You know the drill.

This is expected

Automakers adjust production levels all the time, up or down - unless of course it's Tesla (TSLA), in which case the direction is always up.

Let's revisit Mr. LeBeau's 18.9% figure and put it in context. The following graph shows the year-over-year change in U.S. auto sales:



Source: Auto Sales - Wall Street Journal

Note the 20% year-over-year drop in domestic car sales in the YTD period, so the drop in Ford's U.S. car sales is in-line with industry trends.

More importantly, note the dramatic shift in U.S. consumer demand from cars to trucks: In August 2017, a stunning 63% of light vehicles sold in the U.S. were trucks, and only 37% were cars.

This is truly eye-opening, but it's not unexpected.

I just heard you say, "how can it be both, ValueAnalyst?! How many cups of coffee have you had this morning?!" Just two so far. And don't worry, I have the answers to all of your questions. Patience is a virtue. Not my virtue, but it is one.

Check this out:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Note that the current gap in market share is 26%, which is similar to the levels seen in 2003 through 2005, and 2015. Hmm... Can the swings be because of this:

The following paragraph is a bit windy, so if you have the attention span of a goldfish like myself, the tl;dr is consumer preference for vehicles depends on oil prices.

Note the very low oil prices in 2003 and 2004, which correspond to the consumer preference for light trucks evident in the preceding graph for the same years, but also in 2005, as consumer preference is a bit stickier than it should be (i.e. people are stubborn). Also note that the tide turned to higher efficiency passenger cars in 2008, which is also when oil prices took off like a SpaceX rocket (foreshadowing... you know what's coming), and peaked in 2009, one year after the peak in oil prices. Finally, note that consumer preference for light trucks surged in 2015 following the historic downturn in oil prices in 2H14, and this has been the case thus far as oil prices have remained low.

Welcome back, goldfish.

Don't get used to it

It shouldn't come to you as a shock that, as stubborn as people are, their preferences change rather quickly when they start seeing triple-digits at the pump. As I explored in my recent article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, oil market dynamics are slowly but surely shifting. If I'm right in expecting higher oil prices in the coming months, then expect another major shift towards higher efficiency passenger cars.

And guess who'll be there.

Can you spell S3XY.

Bottom Line

Ford's production cut news is made out to be more than it is, media needs ad revenue, sensationalism brings clicks, and clicks bring ad revenue.

Ford's stock dropped a bit in yesterday's after hours trading, and volatility will likely continue into today. This, however, is normal and expected.



Ford shareholders, however, have bigger trends to worry about. As oil prices rise, demand for Ford's most profitable vehicle, the F-150, will likely take a hit. Not to even mention that Tesla will soon attack the F-150. So don't get comfortable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.