BP: Buy It On Sale

BP (NYSE:BP) is currently moving higher, but still trades at an attractive valuation multiple relative to potential growth. For one, a potential floor under oil prices could boost company margins. Moreover, management is reducing costs, and boosting free cash flow. Lastly, the company’s high dividend yield, and history of steadily raising its payout could further benefit shareholders.

Although oil prices are difficult to predict, global producers are attempting to keep a floor under the commodity. Over the current year, both OPEC and non-OPEC nations have been working diligently to eliminate the oil supply glut by complying with pledged output cuts. Moreover, since August, the 10 non-OPEC producers participating in output cuts achieved 119% compliance based on their planned cuts. With global producers working together to cap oil output, it seems likely oil prices remain supported in coming months, befitting BP’s operating margins.

On top of supported energy prices, BP’s management is attempting to become boost margins by cutting costs. BP has already realized cost reductions of $7 billion, or 20%, from 2014 levels, mostly due to cuts in its upstream segment, where it reduced the workforce by nearly 30%. Moreover, capital spending is projected to fall to $15 billion-$17 billion going forward, a steep decline from nearly $25 billion in 2013. From there, BP can continue to invest the least among its peer group relative to its level of production, according to management.

Below is a chart of BP’s revenue, price to sales ratio, as well as its current price. A healthy rally higher entails increasing revenue growth, on top of expanding valuation multiples. Currently, revenue growth is weak, due to the supply glut and increased competition in the energy sector, while valuation multiples have contracted significantly in recent years for similar reasons.

As the global economy strengthens, as is projected by the IMF, demand for oil should improve. If this follows coordinated production cuts that are strictly followed, the oil supply glut should reduce in coming years. This should lead to rising revenue for the energy company, as well as boost margins. Additionally, as BP cuts costs, and sees margin expansion through this strategy, optimism should improve surrounding the company, leading to a higher valuation multiple.

Meanwhile, the company’s dividend yield trades at a premium to the broader market. At a nearly 6.5% dividend yield, relative to under 2% for the S&P 500, investors are rewarded handsomely for holding shares, and waiting for management to turn around the company’s operations. Moreover, as the company cuts costs and boosts margins, it is likely the dividend will continue to grow, as it has in previous years.

Ultimately, there are a number of reasons to buy BP now, even as its share price moves higher. For one, there are positive developments in the oil commodity space as producers are sticking to cuts. Additionally, management is cutting expenditure and boosting profit margins. Lastly, a hefty dividend yield is benefiting shareholder’s total return as they wait for management to right the company’s ship.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.