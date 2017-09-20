LGI Homes: Still Well Positioned To Grow

Competitor Lennar is bullish on areas affected by hurricanes, which bodes well for LGI as it has exposure in Texas and Florida

LGI Homes (LGIH) has been a strong performer in 2017 – the stock is up 60% year-to-date, thanks to the strong monthly closing performance over the last few months. The company had a slow start to the year due to inventory problems but the situation was successfully resolved in the following months and the company increased its full-year closings guidance from 4,700+ closings to 5,000+ closings. The hurricane season did some damage in Texas but LGI estimates the damage to less than $100,000 and competitor Lennar (LEN) is bullish on 2018 in affected areas as it expects the rebuilding efforts to result in increased economic activity and increased demand for new homes, which bodes well for LGI. I am reiterating my bullish view on LGI and believe the stock is still very well positioned to grow in the following years and to outperform its peers.



Consistent growth trends since 2014 provide good visibility



LGI has been able to deliver average monthly closings per community around 6 since 2014 (no data available prior to 2014). As we can see, the company had the worst start in four years in 2017 but we witnessed a very strong recovery in the May-August period with highest absorption rates in at least three years.

Source: LGI Homes monthly closings announcements



I think that consistent monthly closings provide good visibility and that we should continue to see robust growth in the rest of 2017 and in the following years. The community expansion has picked up in 2017 compared to 2016 – the community count is up by 13 since December 2016, and it grew by 11 in 2016. The average community count in 2018 is likely to be around 85 or higher, which translates to more than 6,100 closings in 2018, which would represent a 20%+ Y/Y growth rate.



Actual growth in 2018 could end up being higher due to this year’s hurricane season. Lennar reported Q3 orders and deliveries last week and provided information about the impact of two major hurricanes on its communities in Texas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This is of importance to LGI since it operates in Texas and Florida. Lennar’s CEO Steven Miller said (emphasis added):



We expect that the rebuilding effort will result in increased economic activity and an increased demand for new homes which will result in a broader spectrum of opportunity for us as we look towards 2018. Our company is well positioned with a strong land portfolio in these markets to fulfill the shortage of housing that has been exacerbated by these storms.



The same should be true for LGI and I expect 2018 to be another strong year for the company. As mentioned in the introduction, LGI estimates the damage in Texas to be less than $100,000 but it didn’t report on the impact in Florida, but it is a smaller market for the company than Texas.



LGI still trading at a discount to peers while delivering stronger growth



Despite the 60% increase in its share price in 2017, LGI is still trading at a significant discount to its peers. Below are the TTM P/E ratios of LGI and some of its peers, and we can see that most peers have a P/E ratio around 15, while LGI’s is around 12. I still see no justification for this discount, especially considering LGI’s superior execution and growth rates.



Source: Ycharts.com

In the chart below, I added the estimates for the next two quarters and a projection of LGI’s P/E ratio assuming the share price remains at current levels. If the company doesn’t outperform expectations (and it often does), its P/E ratio will drop to 10.9, resulting in an even higher valuation discount to its peers since their EPS growth rates are lower. I continue to value LGI at around $63 per share, or 15x its 2017 EPS and expect LGI to eventually close the valuation gap to its peers, as it did in late 2016.

Source: LGI Homes, Yahoo! Finance



Conclusion



I still believe LGI is well-positioned to deliver solid long-term gains. LGI has historically provided great entries when its P/E ratio was close to 10 and a pullback to the low $40s would provide an excellent entry – the last time this happened was in late March when I argued that the stock was unreasonably undervalued and it was trading around $32 at the time while its P/E ratio was below 10. Risks to the thesis include worsening of general economic conditions, rising interest rates, rising costs which could pressure margins and peer multiple compression (though peer multiple compression is often just temporary if/when it happens).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH.

