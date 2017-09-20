Micron Technology: Please Update Us On QuantX

Hopefully at the Micron earnings release on September 26 the company will give shareholders a brief and analysts will remember to ask questions about 3DXpoint.

The partners have referred to it as the first breakthrough in memory technology in 25 years. Intel has been quite chatty about it. Micron is notably quiet.

In the summer of 2015 Micron and Intel announced their jointly developed 3DXpoint memory. Intel later branded it Optane and Micron branded it QuantX.

What is 3DXpoint? QuantX? Optane? At the 2015 unveiling not much was said about the underlying physical material. The joint development partners Micron Technology (MU) and Intel (INTC) named it 3DXpoint, pronounced "3D Crosspoint." Shortly thereafter Intel announced they would brand it Optane and Micron announced they would brand it QuantX. We were told in 2015 it would sample by the end of the year. It didn't. And we were promised two basic implementations: a SSD storage oriented implementation, and a memory oriented orientation in a memory type DIMM. And then we waited, and waited, and waited....until limited commercial availability of only the first SSD-like implementation in 2017.

Here was a slide presented at the 2015 summer unveiling:

We haven't seen those claims lately. Early implementations of the product call into question the speed, which may refer to a raw chip's ideal capability but doesn't refer to the implementations of the system that have been seen in the wild and which are burdened by memory protocols and busses this technology requires. Endurance also seems to be a bit puffy in the slide. Density? Maybe. Not mentioned on that slide was the price point which we were told would be between that of DRAM and NAND on a per bit basis. Lets make that closer to DRAM than NAND as things have evolved.

So here's an example of the product:

This is a 32GB SSD meant to accelerate a Hard Disk and is available from NewEgg for $79.99. And where are the memory DIMM's of this technology? Well, not out yet, and probably not available until 2018.

There are lots of background articles on the technology by SA's Stephen Breezy, on AnandTech, and in EETimes. My point in this article is not to wade into the conflict on what this material actually is, how it's made, what the roadmap looks like or why it's late. Rather I'm interested in hearing more about it from both partners, but particularly Micron Technology.

What have we heard from Micron, lately, about the greatest memory breakthrough in the past 25 years? Nothing! One needs to go back to the first quarter earnings call to get this little morsel:

Relative to 3D XPoint technology we will be shipping our QuantX solutions for revenue in 2017 and continue to believe this innovative technology will be an important contributor to Micron's future success.

Compare and contrast that to their Summer Analyst Day from 2015 where the transcript has 30 mentions of the term "3D Xpoint" and then-CEO Mark Durcan made this amazing statement:

We will have a similar relationship with this 3D XPoint memory but we will also be developing our own sockets for owner applications in areas that are maybe of less interest to Intel and in some cases in competition with Intel. In terms of how quickly will this market grow and how quickly we’ll become significant, I think that is hard to know exactly today. But it could easily be. In the 2018 timeframe could easily be of the same order of magnitude as our DRAM businesses in that timeframe. So maybe not the same size maybe half the size in 2018 but it will be a significant additive revenue stream to Micron at the time. [Author emphasis added]

At that time there was some question about whether Durcan was referring to bits or revenue. I was there with a bunch of hedge fund portfolio managers and we all felt he was referring to revenue. The context of Durcan's prediction can be quantified by Bernstein's estimated Micron's 2018 DRAM revenue (way back on June 30 before some nice moves in spot and contract prices) at $14.494 Billion. Gee, I would think Micron would be giving regular updates on such a bullish prediction. I would think analysts would be demanding updates.

And what has development partner Intel said? Plenty! While their partner has laryngitis, Intel is positively loquacious on 3DXpoint. Consider this presentation at Deutsche Bank by Intel VP William Leszinske from their Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. It's full of 10 mentions of "Xpoint" and 21 more of "Xrosspoint." Pity the poor transcriber who has never heard of either. This is an excellent read for shareholders of both Micron and Intel.

It has some cautionary tales for their DRAM dependent partner:

But we realized that DRAM is reaching some of its scaling limits....

and positions 3DXpoint as more of a DRAM replacement than I believe it will be.

It also has one great use case from the real world:

...the University of Pisa using Optane SSDs and some technology that they've developed have been able to reduce the time spend in getting MRI from 40 minutes to 2 minutes. And if you think about -- there is a lot of customers that either have to be sedated or simply can't be in an MRI machine that long because of fidgety or they get claustrophobic....

That grabbed the attention of the trader at one hedge fund I'm friendly with. He has to be knocked out before going into an MRI. Now he will only be knocked out for 2 minutes and can pick up 38 more minutes to trade Micron!

Think of the ROI and patient care implications for a hospital or imaging center that owns one of these million dollar machines.

What do we know about 3DXpoint that Micron investor relations and the analyst community aren't telling us? A little! And how does Electric Phred know? Like a good reporter my lips are sealed as to sources:

2D or planar NAND manufacturing recently ceased at the Intel/Micron fab in Lehi, Utah. Lehi is currently the only place in the world where production 3DXpoint is made. A recent research report by Credit Suisse had Lehi at 25,000 planar wafer starts per month, and 25,000 for 3DXpoint. Stopping the NAND manufacture to make more room for 3DXpoint is a significant step, and speaks to good demand for the product.

IMFT is expanding the cleanroom space at Lehi, Utah.

IMFT is hiring at Lehi, perhaps well in excess of what will be needed given the recent changeover from NAND to 3DXpoint. Perhaps this means they are considering an additional 3DXpoint fab?

Questions about 3DXpoint I'd like to hear asked and answered on the earnings call 9/26/2017. Getting answers from Micron on 3DXpoint is like nailing jello to a wall. It usually results in a deflection like, "Ask our partner Intel." Analysts who are on the earnings call next week need to grow a pair and drill in like the persistent press pool with uncommunicative White House spokespeople Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Perhaps they should even pre-game their questions and make sure they are not repeated, are not about top secret unanswerable stuff, and are not dodged. It's also important to phrase them correctly: "We're not interested in being told to ask Intel. We are asking what you think on this issue."

Here are a few questions. I'm sure a bunch more will be inked in the comments below.

Former CEO Mark Durcan told analysts in the summer of 2015 that this product would be on the same order of magnitude, or perhaps half, of the company's DRAM business in 2018. What's the update on this projection? What's changed since he made it in 2015? When did IMFT stop production of 2D planar NAND at its Lehi, Utah, fab? Will either IMFT or owners Intel and Micron need to move this productive capability to another fab to meet demands of customer certifications which may require that geometry? How much cleanroom space is IMFT adding to Lehi? What percentage of the existing cleanroom space will be freed up by cessation of planar NAND manufacturing? How should we think of the floorspace required for a bit of 3DXpoint vs. 2DNAND? Is IMFT considering an additional fab for this technology? Is Intel? And don't tell us to ask Intel, tell us whether Micron believes Intel is considering a fab for this technology outside of the IMFT structure. Is Micron considering a new fab? The Trump administration recently vetoed the sale of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to the Chinese. Does Micron believe this administration would allow this technology to be exported and produced at Intel's Dalian China fab? At Micron's facilities in Singapore? Taiwan? mainland China? Japan? It is believed that one of the reasons Tim Cook of Apple (AAPL) has been pictured with Donald Trump and empaneled on some of his business councils is to discuss tax breaks to repatriate Apple's (and other corporations) offshore corporate cash. Does Micron have a significant portion of its cash offshore and would this govern the decision to build a fab in the USA vs. overseas? How should we model capex for 3DXpoint? Intel, and analysts covering the company, have indicated that its current NAND business is very much in support of its other base businesses. They are not in the business of selling raw NAND chips or wafers of NAND. If that is also true for 3DXpoint does this allow us to understand how Micron will go to market, fulfilling channels in which Intel has little interest or experience? How will Micron go to market? When will you tell us?

Questions we needn't bother asking and some that shouldn't be answered if they are asked. SA's Stephen Breezy has theorized right along that this technology is based on phase change memory, and I think he's right. But it doesn't matter. Don't ask about it. Don't ask sensitive information like node sizes and layers and technology roadmaps. They aren't going to answer. And don't ask questions they can just shunt off on Intel who will respond that we should ask Micron. I think the JV between Intel and Micron, IMFT, is quickly becoming material to Micron's operations and the GAAP Variable Interest Entity regulations and SEC materiality guidelines aren't going to let them hide the facts forever.

Conclusions. Micron's transparency, as a company that only makes memory, and given their 50% ownership of this exciting new technology, gets a D-. OK, I am being kind since they are doing very well in other areas and I have graded on the curve. They are a memory company. They should be getting equity analysts, competitors, customers, shareholders, lenders, and suppliers excited about "the first significant memory technology in 25 years." Its outrageous. There are plenty of questions which should be asked and answered (see above). And there are plenty that shouldn't (see above). Analysts don't help this situation by sitting mute on conference calls and at company presentations. Revenue isn't zero for this technology. Capital expenditures certainly aren't zero. How about incorporating this into your models and your questions?

Excuse my tone in this article. I am weary of waiting for details from Micron. But I am very high on the technology. Version 1.0 may not be the world beater we all hoped it would be, but it's not bad. I'm convinced that controller changes, material advances, memory busses, new Intel chips tailored for 3DXpoint, smaller nodes, more layers and the like are going to make subsequent versions truly awesome.

While he was CEO of Sandisk, Sanjay Mehrortra, now Micron's CEO, was excellent at transparency. Without divulging the recipe to competitors he was able to explain their BICs technology to research analysts and at least get them on the correct page or in the right ball park in their financial predictions. May he remember that talent at Micron!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.